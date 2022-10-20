Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Morgan Stanley U.S. economist Lenoy Dujon published a report called Business Conditions: Look Out Below,

“The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index (MSBCI) saw a decline in October as business conditions become more sluggish … The headline MSBCI in September fell to 33 (+50 = Expanding), with underlying details seeing continued softness in manufacturing activity, as the Manufacturing Subindex remained unchanged at 33 in October. Services activity saw a decline in October as well, as the Services Subindex fell to 20, down from 50 prior, moving back into contractionary territory … The MSBCI Composite Index saw some strength in advanced bookings, business condition expectations, hiring plans, and capex plans during the month, indicating that these activities for businesses are expected to see a lift in the interim. Credit conditions on the other hand fell to 27 in October, highlighting that businesses continue to feel the pressure from tighter financial conditions and higher interest rates.”

BMO chief economist Doug Porter describes how a weakening housing market is still a source of inflationary pressure,

“Just as one source of housing inflation fades (replacement costs, aka new home prices), another one steps up (mortgage interest costs). In fact, the latter is now rising 8.3% year-over-year, which is stronger than the former (up 7.7% y/y). It’s not rare for these two items to be moving in opposite directions—a surge in home prices can often lead to higher BoC rates, which then translate into higher mortgage rates. What is a bit rare is to have both of them up so much from year-ago levels. In fact, taken together, they are up at their fastest combined rate since the late 1980s — when affordability was as strained as it is now. "

Contrary to the more bullish view on the energy sector I recounted Wednesday, BofA Securities analyst Doug Leggate believes the sector rally will stall,

“We see 3Q22 earnings underlining a growing performance gap within the US oils, bifurcating relative value within a broader sector that for some is no longer compelling. Put bluntly. the ‘easy money’ has been made: exceptions are where we see favorable rate of change that can drive market recognition of value, whether through asset quality, growth in sustainable free cash flow or balance sheet rehabilitation that can help reset discount rates as a catalyst for a multiple re-rating. With that said, at a time of elevated volatility across the broader equity & commodity markets, short-term data points can impact relative share performance. Ahead of 3Q earnings, our top oil & gas ideas are led by APA, OVV, IMO, SWN, CHK, EOG and XOM. Separately, we continue to believe the US refiners are in the midst of a structural reset in mid cycle earnings that supersedes the ‘traditional’ seasonal trade – so long as the current administration does not take steps to cap exports. Top refining ideas ahead of 3Q22 earnings are PBF, VLO and MPC. "

