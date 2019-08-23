 Skip to main content

The Fed can't save investors' stock portfolios

The Fed can’t save investors’ stock portfolios

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Peter Cramer is a portfolio manager for SLC Management, part of the money management arm of Sun Life Financial.

Mr. Cramer wrote a column for the Financial Times arguing that the Federal Reserve can’t save the global economy and markets,

“Investors still have a lot of faith that the US Federal Reserve can put an end to the unravelling of global growth — but such confidence is misplaced … The latest market turmoil is a symptom of the gradual unwinding of globalisation and the inability of the Fed to stem the bleeding… the wheels are spinning in reverse for the world’s manufacturing economies. As multinational companies scramble to mitigate the effects of trade tariffs by reorganising supply chains and onshoring production, EMs need to find a new source of demand. If they fail to adapt, global growth will grind to a halt.”

“Do not expect the Fed to stop global growth unravelling” – Financial Times (paywall)

***

On Thursday, Citi’s chief global economist Catherine Mann re-linked to her July 24 report that argued the same point.

“With limited private-sector demand for credit, the main channels for financial accommodation [by central banks] to work is by creating fiscal space via lower sovereign borrowing costs (which then has to be used) and by supporting sentiment (which then has to translate into activity). Neither channel appears to be a strong one. The Central Bank dilemma: Ease monetary policy in the hope that this will offset trade uncertainty, bolster sentiment, and thereby support economic activity vs. Ease policy and witness widening asset market disconnects. Given the current very accommodative level of financial conditions, additional policy ease will tend to widen financial disconnects rather than benefit global growth or inflation.”

“@SBarlow_ROB C's Mann linked to a July 24 report arguing the Fed can't do much for global economy” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

The more stringent regulatory environment and share buybacks have severely limited share issuance and caused equity markets to shrink.

A report from Bernstein sees this trend as an increasingly important political issue,

“Public markets are in danger of being relegated to a second tier status. This is driven by de-equitisation, risks to liquidity and risks to future return and diversification ability… recent shifts in asset allocation [have seen] pension funds significantly reallocated to illiquid assets and in the process are now taking on risks that were previously held elsewhere in the financial system.

"This matters in part because of public markets’ role in capital allocation, but also because the public equity markets represent the most democratised way to access growth and returns. If this is endangered we think it could break the implicit society-wide pact that has enabled the move from [defined benefit to defined contribution] pensions which has allowed retirement risk to be devolved to individuals.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Bernstein: public markets approaching second tier status” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

My weekend read will be FT Alphaville’s (free to click with registration) “There’s a black hole in the dollar funding market.”

I understand some of it already, and I know that credit problems are normally visible first in the financial plumbing that runs underneath the global financial system, and I will have to be clear on the whole topic by Monday.

“There’s a black hole in the dollar funding market” – Kaminska, FT Alphaville

***

Tweet of the Day:

Diversion: “Streaming Video Will Soon Look Like the Bad Old Days of TV” – New York Times

