The financial fleecing of Canadian millennials

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Tom Brady and the execrable Patriots won yet another Super Bowl Sunday, and Merrill Lynch sees similarities between Mr. Brady and the equity rally,

‘The classic signs of ill health [for a market rally] are: (1) an inflation fighting central bank, (2) a spending and financing bubble in a big sector of the economy and (3) a major spike in oil prices. The current cycle is likely to continue setting records, as none of these warning signs are flashing. Years of low inflation have lowered inflation expectations and flattened out the Phillips curve, allowing the Fed and other central banks to move slowly in normalizing rates. Indeed, the Fed seems comfortable with a modest overshoot of its symmetric inflation target. There has been a slow recovery in all of the cyclical sectors and hence there is little sign of an overshooting in economic activity. On the financing side there are some bubbly areas, but no obvious systemic risk… This looks like the Tom Brady of business cycles: old but effective.”

“@SBarlow_ROB ML: Tom Brady rally - old but effective” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Credit Suisse analysts were in a similarly bullish mood this morning, arguing that the profit slowdown in the U.S. is not as bad as it looks (my emphasis),

"While pundits are decrying a profit recession, the data points to more benign dynamics. Size bias: A small number of very large TECH+ and Energy companies have skewed results. The difference between median and weighted EPS, shown in the exhibit below, highlights this impact. Taxes: Tax code changes … added 7-8% to 2018 EPS, but are subtracting 1% in 2019 (the reversal of one-off 2018 deductions). Revisions: Estimates for 1Q and full-year 2019 are falling sharply, but are in-line with history excluding AAPL and Energy names.”

“@SBarlow_ROB CS: EPS slowdown not as bad as it looks” – (research research) Twitter

“ @amberkanwar Profit warnings abound: The % of companies warning on profit vs raising profit forecasts at the highest level since 2015 via @Bespoke “ – (chart) Twitter

“U.S. corporate earnings trend stokes concern about 2019 outlook” – Reuters

***

Vancouver-based data scientist Jens von Bergmann detailed how economic trends are making life extremely difficult for millennials using a number of insightful charts,

“A couple of days ago the New York Times published an opinion documenting several aspects of how US Millenials are getting fleeced… The NYT article had some interesting data, and two charts in particular drew my interest, the change in median income by age group and the change in median net worth. So I decided to replicate them with Canadian data to see how they compare.

"It is quite striking how dramatically the income of seniors has increased. This pattern is also reflected In US data, but is not as pronounced. In US data, the 25 to 34 year old cohort came out even and all older age groups saw an inflation adjusted increase over the start year, whereas in Canada all age cohorts below the age of 45 came out negative.”

“The fleecing of Canadian Millenials” – Bergmann, Mountain Math

***

I wrote about the remarkable jump in popularity of esports - competitive, broadcasted video gaming - last week.

As a coincidence, there were a number of gaming-related headlines this morning that I’ll post as a follow-up.

Most interestingly (although very speculative), JP Morgan analysts suggested Apple Inc. might consider buying Activision. This deal would give Apple exposure to esports gaming through Activision’s Overwatch league.

“Sony dropped the most since 2016 on weak PlayStation 4 demand. Here are the other factors clouding its outlook” – Bloomberg

“Netflix, but for video games” – The Economist

“@marfgilbert JPM looks what Apple might buy *if* it wanted to make a large acquisition lists: Netflix, Activision, Zynga, Sonos, Peloton” – (research excerpt) Twitter

‘Nintendo’s solid performance fails to console investors” – Financial Times (paywall)

***

Tweet of the Day:

BAML: "We see global #oil demand slowing drastically over the medium term from 1.2 mn b/d in 2019 e to 0.6 mn b/d in 2024e" pic.twitter.com/S9pYgKqMvU — 𝕮𝖍𝖎 🛢️ (@chigrl) February 4, 2019

Diversion: “Crypto Exchange Says It Can’t Repay $190 Million to Clients After Founder Dies With Only Password” – Gizmodo