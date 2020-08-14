 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

AMC Entertainment (STAR)

Will dirt-cheap seats lure virus-wary customers back to movie theatres? AMC Entertainment is about to find out. In a move that drove up AMC’s share price, the largest U.S. cinema chain said it plans to begin reopening theatres on Aug. 20 and will mark its 100th anniversary by offering a limited number of 15-cent movie tickets – a throwback promotion it’s calling “Movies in 2020 at 1920 prices.” There is no truth to the rumour that all 15-cent movies will be presented without sound.

AMC - NYSE

Story continues below advertisement

Tesla (STAR)

Tesla’s five-for-one stock split announced this week doesn’t, in and of itself, create any value. But Tesla investors will use any excuse to drive up the stock. Having already more than tripled this year, the electric car maker’s shares surged after Tesla announced the split “to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.” Unfortunately, with sticker prices ranging from $52,990 for the entry-level Model 3 to $137,990 for a top-of-the-line Model X SUV, Tesla’s vehicles aren’t exactly accessible to most car buyers.

TSLA - Nasdaq

Horizon North Logistics (STAR)

Business quiz! Horizon North Logistics is: a) a distributor of road salters, snowplows and other winter maintenance vehicles; b) a trucking company based in northern Ontario that delivers Amazon.com parcels to isolated villages; c) a company that provides housing and support services to remote work forces and which reinstated its dividend this week after announcing strong gains in second-quarter revenue and earnings following a recent merger. Answer: c.

HNL - TSX

Cisco Systems (DOG)

You win some, you lose some. Just ask a Cisco Systems shareholder. The networking equipment giant posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings that were down from a year earlier but still topped analysts’ expectations. Unfortunately, with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to hurt its business and the company soon facing tough comparisons with strong year-earlier results, Cisco’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 forecast came up short of expectations, causing the stock to short-circuit.

CSCO - Nasdaq

Stein Mart (DOG)

Stein Mart? Is that, like, a store that sells beer mugs? No, but its shareholders could probably use a drink. Hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and a shift to online shopping, the U.S. department store chain that sells off-price fashions filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and expects to close “a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores,” the Florida-based company said. With at least two dozen other major U.S. retailers also filing for Chapter 11 this year, Stein Mart investors have plenty of company down at the local watering hole.

Story continues below advertisement

SMRT - Nasdaq

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies