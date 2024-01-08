Just as they become more widely available, high interest savings account ETFs are losing some of their considerable appeal as a place to park cash in an investment account.

TD Direct Investing now allows clients to buy HISA ETFs, as does RBC Direct Investing. Both online brokers stood out from their peers until recently for blocking clients from buying these popular parking spots for cash.

Unfortunately, wide availability for HISA ETFs comes as the interest rate they offer declines. Expect to get a yield of about 4.9 or a bit more these days, down as much as 0.4 of a percentage point from a couple of months ago.

HISA ETFs hold savings deposits at big banks that offer plus-size interest rates tied to the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate. While yields in the bond market have fallen a lot lately, the overnight rate has stayed put. More forecasts call for the Bank of Canada to drop this benchmark rate in the spring or summer, and then only in a slow and gradual way.

Rates offered by HISA ETFs have declined already because of new rules affecting the bank deposits they hold. The federal Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions has asked banks to reclassify these deposits, a move that results in a lower payout to HISA ETFs and the investors who own them. We could see a bit more slippage in HISA ETF rates in the weeks ahead, even as the Bank of Canada stays on the sidelines.

The interest rates available from HISA ETFs still compare well to investment savings accounts, a cash parking spot that trades like a mutual fund and offers rates of 4.55 to 4.75 per cent for the most part.

But investment savings accounts have an advantage to HISA ETFs that stands out even more as the interest rate gap between these two products declines. Investment savings accounts can typically be traded with no commissions, while some brokers charge as much as $9.99 to buy or sell them. More and more, the appeal of HISA ETFs will come down to how much you pay to trade them.

Risk-averse investors, your attention is drawn to one more difference between these two cash parking places. Money held in investment savings accounts is typically eligible to be protected by Canada Deposit Insurance Corp., while the deposits held by HISA ETFs are not.

One more alternative to HISA ETFs is the money market or T-bill ETF. Yields from these funds are in the high 4 per cent zone for now.