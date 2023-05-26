Skip to main content
The table below ranks all S&P/TSX Composite Index companies by indicated dividend yield, according to Bloomberg data.

Yield-paying index stocks where no credit rating is available from either Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s are excluded from the table. It is intended as a starting point for further research.

We hope the data provided are helpful and credible, but recognize they are not sufficient grounds for actual market transactions on their own.

Investors should verify the data provided and investigate all cases where “N/As” appear in the table before making buy and sell decisions.

As for methodology, we are relying heavily on long-term credit ratings from Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s. Credit rating, payout ratio and trailing price-to-earnings ratios are included so that investors can begin to assess the sustainability of current dividend income and the potential for dividend growth over time.

Data as of Thursday close.

Indicated Dividend Yield5Y Dividend Growth1Y Dividend Growth1Y Total ReturnS&P LT Credit RatingMoody's LT Credit RatingPayout RatioPE Ratio
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT7.982.752.89-36.87N-ABaa2 *-142.41N-A
GEI-TGIBSON ENERGY INC7.322.595.63-13.79BBB-Ba296.5111.95
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC7.266.413.10-10.91BBB+Baa1269.0614.37
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP7.130.000.00-12.47BB-N-AN-A163.70
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP6.937.193.42-21.61BBB+Baa2560.847.95
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC6.68-3.82616.67-12.19BB120.618.41
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP6.414.153.57-14.06BBBN-A49.5812.46
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA6.355.458.42-15.99A+N-A50.419.28
KEY-TKEYERA CORP6.322.710.00-4.35BBB-N-A129.6614.83
BCE-TBCE INC6.305.095.15-4.54BBB+Baa2123.5019.05
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A6.212.130.00-2.01BBB-N-A55.3310.30
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE6.135.269.45-12.44A+N-A48.839.24
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA6.07-6.158.33-16.67BBBN-A35.906.02
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA5.976.996.633.49A+N-A69.4113.16
CRT-UN-TCT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR5.863.993.49-5.76BBBN-A135.1136.65
FCR-UN-TFIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE IN5.83-3.4966.670.99BBB-Baa3N-A68.92
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC5.820.000.009.05AN-A61.8710.87
MFC-TMANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP5.8010.349.4515.28AN-A35.732.61
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP5.61-12.580.00-14.11NRBaa245.837.11
T-TTELUS CORP5.536.707.16-11.87BBBBaa2117.1919.59
CHP-UN-TCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT5.450.040.23-2.38BBBN-A71.937.35
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR5.42-6.136.15-5.53BBBN-A131.0015.04
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC5.368.4557.14-19.86BBBBaa128.735.45
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC5.345.967.2220.52A+N-A56.733.03
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES5.227.971.46-34.49BBBN-AN-A31.41
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL5.209.0317.99-12.61A+N-A27.3110.40
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP5.196.856.154.10BBB-N-A265.668.65
POU-TPARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A5.10N-A275.36-12.51B+Ba323.576.03
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A4.953.531.00-5.34BBB+N-A85.8512.10
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK4.948.4210.12-14.61AA-N-A37.529.09
EMA-TEMERA INC4.934.274.10-8.12BBBBaa375.0312.83
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD4.90-12.971.42-21.26BBB-N-A74.6914.54
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES4.7932.57108.56-4.51BBB-Baa147.748.89
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC4.7810.3310.09-35.91BB+N-A30.806.88
RUS-TRUSSEL METALS INC4.600.000.0015.24BB+Ba125.716.33
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC4.529.6416.5310.27A+N-A52.8511.70
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I4.496.482.99-6.18BBB+N-A56.8810.64
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA4.457.4514.04-1.61AA-N-A44.6812.00
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER4.441.1011.09-8.64BBB+N-AN-AN-A
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA4.314.8811.69-2.49BBB+N-A653.1372.84
TVE-TTAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD4.27N-A301.51-29.34BN-A0.006.34
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A4.1316.6735.353.59BBBN-A35.4511.01
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC4.051.210.00-22.56BBBN-A34.8515.25
PKI-TPARKLAND CORP4.052.556.03-4.23BBN-A70.1414.77
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME4.043.433.29-7.27N-A(P)Baa2129.76N-A
FTS-TFORTIS INC3.935.895.69-7.03A-Baa379.3219.50
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA3.919.8819.629.15AN-A36.8310.48
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD3.7638.6312.82-35.68BBBBaa213.504.84
GSY-TGOEASY LTD3.6636.9827.680.87BB-Ba344.609.73
MG-TMAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC3.609.327.18-11.01A-A386.8213.01
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC3.5413.3718.2238.39AN-A33.902.31
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B3.220.820.00-2.38BBB-Baa360.1216.41
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD3.1331.2216.085.15NRBaa2108.2424.86
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD3.1319.5135.65-5.23AA-N-A12.705.57
H-THYDRO ONE LTD3.074.914.9912.29A-N-A63.0522.58
QSR-TRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN3.0411.757.7757.97BBN-A65.7930.75
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC2.754.475.1613.90BBB+N-A29.0410.20
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP2.57N-A4.8712.37BBB-Baa3494.1015.61
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC2.56-34.20433.33-43.05B+B13.491.29
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC2.5021.70408.57-19.00BBB-Baa23.409.69
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP2.3912.8815.7914.95BB+Ba260.3624.18
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP2.3440.85-24.65-9.01BBB+A3266.4723.38
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP2.199.3714.8513.20N-ABaa129.7113.55
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC2.0636.37-17.87N-ABBB-Baa371.05N-A
SAP-TSAPUTO INC2.042.710.7043.97N-ABaa1109.0124.55
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO2.0412.0415.919.90A-A239.3019.45
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR2.003.4224.5646.96BBBN-A34.5020.37
RBA-TRB GLOBAL INC1.9826.87126.650.93BB+Ba236.0427.30
MX-TMETHANEX CORP1.80-10.6371.92-9.22BBBa13.4311.01
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP1.715.5910.53-9.43BB+Ba1372.6332.59
WFG-TWEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD1.6929.5849.97-15.08BBB-Baa35.228.02
MRU-TMETRO INC/CN1.6511.0110.008.77BBBN-A31.1918.91
CCL-B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B1.6215.7013.2210.72BBBBaa227.3518.41
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP1.575.1415.2637.27BBBBaa262.0583.32
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD1.498.4513.295.76BBBN-A27.0820.95
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD1.401.677.9239.38BBBBaa321.4510.01
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B0.9810.7629.03-3.30BBB-Baa36.446.54
BN-TBROOKFIELD CORP0.915.69-2.94-14.77A-A346.0519.64
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD0.8896.10N-A-14.63B+N-A11.0217.78
ATD-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC0.8422.6726.5819.40BBBBaa116.5217.63
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC0.7313.9916.8417.01BBB+Baa229.0839.98
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY0.7211.050.0018.26BBB+N-A17.0026.51
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC0.349.5514.7917.56BBBN-A7.9729.83
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC0.340.000.00-19.79BB17.4414.35
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC0.25-41.010.0024.70BB+N-A84.4047.96
GFL-TGFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC-SUB VT0.14N-A16.6530.70B+B1N-AN-A

Source: Bloomberg

