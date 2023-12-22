The table below ranks all S&P/TSX Composite Index companies by indicated dividend yield, according to Bloomberg data.

Yield-paying index stocks where no credit rating is available from either Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s are excluded from the table. It is intended as a starting point for further research.

We hope the data provided are helpful and credible, but recognize they are not sufficient grounds for actual market transactions on their own.

Investors should verify the data provided and investigate all cases where “N/As” appear in the table before making buy and sell decisions.

As for methodology, we are relying heavily on long-term credit ratings from Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s. Credit rating, payout ratio and trailing price-to-earnings ratios are included so that investors can begin to assess the sustainability of current dividend income and the potential for dividend growth over time.

Data as of Thursday close.