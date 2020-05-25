The highest yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Audio for this article is not available at this time.
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer
The table below ranks all S&P/TSX companies by indicated dividend yield as reported by Bloomberg. It is intended as a starting point for further research.
We hope the data provided is helpful and credible, but recognize it is not sufficient grounds for actual market transactions on its own.
Investors should verify the data provided and investigate all cases where ‘NAs’ appear in the table before making buy and sell decisions.
Story continues below advertisement
As for methodology, we are relying heavily on S&P long-term credit ratings. Index stocks where no credit rating is available are excluded from the table. Credit rating, payout ratio and trailing price to earnings ratios are included so that investors can begin to assess the sustainability of current dividend income and the potential for dividend growth over time.
Data is of 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday.
Symbol
Company
Ind Dividend Yield
Ave Ann 5Y Div Growth rate
1Y Div Growth rate
Total Return 12M
S&P LT Credit Rating
Payout Ratio %
PE Ratio TTM
BPY-U CT Equity
BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS
14.09
8.88
6.06
-46.39
BBB
74.87
8.28
RUS CT Equity
RUSSEL METALS INC
10.26
0.00
0.00
-28.93
BB
123.37
16.76
REI-U CT Equity
RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR
9.98
0.42
0.00
-42.38
BBB
57.29
5.49
LB CT Equity
LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA
9.43
4.64
3.10
-28.17
BBB
69.32
7.09
KEY CT Equity
KEYERA CORP
8.74
7.68
6.74
-28.41
BBB-
89.46
7.39
GWO CT Equity
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC
8.57
6.08
6.14
-31.30
A+
66.25
96.11
POW CT Equity
POWER CORP OF CANADA
8.42
7.46
8.80
-20.51
A+
79.05
6.93
CJR/B CT Equity
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH
8.28
-26.34
0.00
-50.41
BB
32.60
3.08
TCL/A CT Equity
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A
7.98
6.37
4.12
-16.20
BBB-
46.25
7.03
SPB CT Equity
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP
7.83
1.76
0.00
-21.35
BB
88.29
14.70
IGM CT Equity
IGM FINANCIAL INC
7.69
0.45
0.00
-14.58
A
72.05
9.22
MIC CT Equity
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC
7.35
39.85
421.50
-12.20
BBB+
126.89
5.84
CPX CT Equity
CAPITAL POWER CORP
7.32
7.17
7.24
-7.50
BBB-
250.00
6.78
ENB CT Equity
ENBRIDGE INC
7.29
13.69
9.87
-5.88
BBB+
111.80
18.62
ITP CT Equity
INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC
7.13
9.07
6.72
-35.02
BB-
82.47
8.10
PPL CT Equity
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP
7.10
6.99
6.99
-22.15
BBB
89.13
10.82
CM CT Equity
CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE
7.05
7.01
5.32
-16.06
A+
49.91
6.81
BNS CT Equity
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
7.00
6.22
5.31
-23.23
A+
51.90
7.30
MFC CT Equity
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP
6.98
10.79
9.28
-27.45
A
36.19
6.89
CNQ CT Equity
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
6.63
11.36
12.32
-21.50
BBB
34.08
14.61
BMO CT Equity
BANK OF MONTREAL
6.57
5.75
6.63
-34.74
A+
46.76
6.93
FCR-U CT Equity
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE IN
6.55
0.12
0.00
-35.06
BBB-
36.86
8.43
ALA CT Equity
ALTAGAS LTD
6.24
-11.64
-39.05
-15.90
BBB-
34.93
N/A
CRT-U CT Equity
CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR
6.17
3.27
4.00
-5.65
BBB
123.28
32.27
CHP-U CT Equity
CHOICE PROPERTIES REIT
6.04
2.63
0.00
-6.65
BBB
N/A
10.71
BCE CT Equity
BCE INC
6.03
5.11
4.99
-4.39
BBB+
93.93
15.32
TD CT Equity
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
5.67
9.41
9.45
-23.49
AA-
46.09
8.30
CU CT Equity
CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A
5.51
8.81
5.16
-11.47
A-
52.15
12.92
NTR CT Equity
NUTRIEN LTD
5.47
N/A
7.67
-25.93
BBB
103.31
18.51
TRP CT Equity
TC ENERGY CORP
5.42
9.32
8.51
-4.80
BBB+
70.27
13.44
NA CT Equity
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
5.41
7.24
9.45
-11.68
A
41.68
8.00
RY CT Equity
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
5.25
7.10
7.14
-17.41
AA-
46.38
9.14
SJR/B CT Equity
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B
5.24
1.11
0.00
-13.18
BBB-
83.87
16.46
T CT Equity
TELUS CORP
5.11
7.98
7.01
-5.10
BBB+
77.78
16.06
BIP-U CT Equity
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA
4.91
12.81
9.33
12.61
BBB+
1103.95
N/A
IAG CT Equity
IA FINANCIAL CORP INC
4.88
11.20
10.32
-21.03
A
27.37
N/A
ACO/X CT Equity
ATCO LTD -CLASS I
4.70
13.07
7.49
-16.45
A-
36.19
6.65
FTT CT Equity
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC
4.70
2.78
1.86
-19.51
BBB+ *-
55.38
10.45
SLF CT Equity
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC
4.69
8.05
10.26
-9.50
A+
47.21
11.76
EMA CT Equity
EMERA INC
4.63
9.54
4.19
6.62
BBB
85.22
22.14
CIX CT Equity
CI FINANCIAL CORP
4.62
-10.16
0.00
-21.44
BBB
31.71
6.74
AQN CT Equity
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES
4.62
13.87
10.46
24.09
BBB
53.18
22.06
CTC/A CT Equity
CANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A
4.44
16.24
12.26
-23.53
BBB
33.74
9.27
BEP-U CT Equity
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER
4.44
9.22
7.53
64.26
BBB+
N/A
N/A
IMO CT Equity
IMPERIAL OIL LTD
4.06
11.10
15.79
-39.35
AA
29.36
9.93
H CT Equity
HYDRO ONE LTD
4.00
N/A
5.00
15.51
A-
73.26
15.61
INE CT Equity
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY
3.99
3.11
2.92
36.03
BBB-
N/A
N/A
MG CT Equity
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC
3.95
17.86
11.86
-1.40
A- *-
25.44
7.75
NPI CT Equity
NORTHLAND POWER INC
3.94
2.13
0.00
28.05
BBB
70.02
15.59
IPL CT Equity
INTER PIPELINE LTD
3.90
1.53
-11.34
-34.33
BBB-
131.06
9.71
QSR CT Equity
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN
3.87
88.96
11.28
-15.63
BB
83.36
18.47
FTS CT Equity
FORTIS INC
3.74
7.36
6.06
4.10
A-
49.61
20.54
FFH CT Equity
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD
3.69
1.71
-1.93
-40.49
BBB-
13.74
28.48
RCI/B CT Equity
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B
3.62
1.54
3.09
-19.87
BBB+
50.02
13.58
SU CT Equity
SUNCOR ENERGY INC
3.46
10.02
15.00
-39.32
BBB+
90.35
17.23
PKI CT Equity
PARKLAND CORP
3.16
2.41
1.73
-0.96
BB
42.75
15.97
CAS CT Equity
CASCADES INC
2.34
14.87
100.00
51.35
BB-
32.69
13.01
CCA CT Equity
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC
2.30
10.90
10.49
13.61
BB+
30.49
13.45
TRI CT Equity
THOMSON REUTERS CORP
2.27
3.01
-76.54
8.90
BBB
48.58
68.84
WN CT Equity
WESTON (GEORGE) LTD
2.17
4.56
4.48
-3.72
BBB
162.12
15.12
TA CT Equity
TRANSALTA CORP
2.14
-25.75
1.56
-7.19
BB+
65.31
N/A
WFT CT Equity
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD
2.11
23.36
6.67
-28.21
BBB-
N/A
N/A
PRMW CT Equity
PRIMO WATER CORP
2.10
3.23
2.10
-8.72
B
N/A
54.91
EFN CT Equity
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR
2.09
N/A
-25.00
-11.89
BBB
146.09
28.33
CNR CT Equity
CANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO
1.98
15.54
14.98
-3.78
A
36.62
19.19
RBA CT Equity
RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS
1.98
10.49
11.41
26.97
BB+
55.38
29.26
L CT Equity
LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD
1.89
5.15
6.78
-2.90
BBB
42.38
19.82
OTEX CT Equity
OPEN TEXT CORP
1.74
18.77
17.32
4.98
BB+
59.31
36.48
CCL/B CT Equity
CCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B
1.64
23.01
23.21
-28.33
BBB
25.37
15.87
MRU CT Equity
METRO INC/CN
1.59
14.42
11.84
16.60
BBB
27.94
19.62
BAM/A CT Equity
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A
1.56
12.33
10.63
3.69
A-
27.02
18.54
TECK/B CT Equity
TECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B
1.55
-25.98
-33.33
-50.88
BBB-
N/A
6.87
HSE CT Equity
HUSKY ENERGY INC
1.21
-15.70
11.11
-64.50
BBB
N/A
N/A
YRI CT Equity
YAMANA GOLD INC
1.19
-15.41
89.56
196.78
BB+
10.51
38.96
ABX CT Equity
BARRICK GOLD CORP
1.07
3.29
25.51
131.87
BBB
8.86
N/A
CP CT Equity
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD
0.98
18.85
27.69
14.52
BBB+
17.79
18.79
MX CT Equity
METHANEX CORP
0.93
10.78
11.03
-60.63
BB
122.91
25.63
WCN CT Equity
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC
0.80
2.01
17.59
2.74
BBB+
30.95
39.09
OSB CT Equity
NORBORD INC
0.75
-10.16
-80.33
-2.90
BB
N/A
N/A
ATD/B CT Equity
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD -B
0.66
24.09
21.18
1.03
BBB
13.85
17.03
HBM CT Equity
HUDBAY MINERALS INC
0.57
0.00
0.00
-44.96
B
N/A
7.17
CCO CT Equity
CAMECO CORP
0.57
-27.52
0.00
5.43
BBB-
42.72
54.23
SNC CT Equity
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC
0.40
-39.41
-89.66
-19.98
BB+
12.84
N/A
DOL CT Equity
DOLLARAMA INC
0.39
9.86
7.32
4.86
BBB
9.80
25.20
Bloomberg
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.