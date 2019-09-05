 Skip to main content

Inside the Market The hottest new investment style is YARP - Yield at a reasonable price

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

The hottest new investment style is YARP - Yield at a reasonable price

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Merrill Lynch strategists have invented a new term that I’m relatively sure will catch on and it’s YARP – yield at a reasonable price. The research report is U.S.-focused, and financials are the most favoured sector,

“US/domestic focused, beneficiary of a strong dollar, less regulatory overhang, balance sheets much healthier today vs. in 2007, financials’ earnings risk is now lower than the S&P 500′s … has the highest shareholder yield (div + buyback), out of favor by buy side and sell-side, margin expansion potential: just starting to automate, cheap vs. history … “

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. real estate sector is listed as a ‘favourite underweight’ despite the income potential because it’s expensive and can be quickly sent lower by small changes in interest rates.

“@SBarlow_ROB ML loves them some financials” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“@SBarlow_ROB ... and not thrilled about real estate” – (research excerpt) Twitter

**

DBRS published a summary of domestic bank earnings,

“Earnings growth for the large six Canadian banks moderated in Q3 2019 with reported aggregate earnings up 3.7 per cent year over year… Results reflected solid revenue growth driven by increased personal and commercial banking activities on both sides of the border, which was tempered by higher operating expenses and [provisions for credit losses] … DBRS expects earnings growth for the large banks to continue to moderate for the remainder of the year given headwinds to to revenue growth caused by economic uncertainty”

“ @SBarlow_ROB DBRS summary on Canadian bank earnings” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

**

CNBC’s Fast Money program discussed the potential revival of cannabis stocks.

One of the money managers on the show is a holder of a number of positions in the sector and noted a number of potential tailwinds including a loosening regulatory environment, the resolution of a number of Department of Justice studies that should allow consolidation. The panel also noted that most of the cannabis companies are still ‘relatively immature’ with room for management improvement.

“@CNBCFastMoney Are pot stocks going higher? Our traders discuss what’s next for the space” – CNBC (video)

**

Tweet of the Day:

Story continues below advertisement

@business Oil held its biggest gain in almost two months bloom.bg/2zV038C “ – Twitter (chart)

Diversion: “Elite Failure Has Brought Americans to the Edge of an Existential Crisis” – The Atlantic

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter