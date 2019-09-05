The hottest new investment style is YARP - Yield at a reasonable price

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Merrill Lynch strategists have invented a new term that I’m relatively sure will catch on and it’s YARP – yield at a reasonable price. The research report is U.S.-focused, and financials are the most favoured sector,
“US/domestic focused, beneficiary of a strong dollar, less regulatory overhang, balance sheets much healthier today vs. in 2007, financials’ earnings risk is now lower than the S&P 500′s … has the highest shareholder yield (div + buyback), out of favor by buy side and sell-side, margin expansion potential: just starting to automate, cheap vs. history … “
The U.S. real estate sector is listed as a ‘favourite underweight’ despite the income potential because it’s expensive and can be quickly sent lower by small changes in interest rates.
DBRS published a summary of domestic bank earnings,
“Earnings growth for the large six Canadian banks moderated in Q3 2019 with reported aggregate earnings up 3.7 per cent year over year… Results reflected solid revenue growth driven by increased personal and commercial banking activities on both sides of the border, which was tempered by higher operating expenses and [provisions for credit losses] … DBRS expects earnings growth for the large banks to continue to moderate for the remainder of the year given headwinds to to revenue growth caused by economic uncertainty”
CNBC’s Fast Money program discussed the potential revival of cannabis stocks.
One of the money managers on the show is a holder of a number of positions in the sector and noted a number of potential tailwinds including a loosening regulatory environment, the resolution of a number of Department of Justice studies that should allow consolidation. The panel also noted that most of the cannabis companies are still ‘relatively immature’ with room for management improvement.
Tweet of the Day:
Oil held its biggest gain in almost two months https://t.co/W9gQjG4ViP pic.twitter.com/d2AbP4iyaR— Bloomberg (@business) September 5, 2019
