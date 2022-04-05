Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

“Headwinds” is by far the most popular term in equity strategist reports lately.

Credit Suisse global asset allocation strategist Andrew Garthwaite joined the crowd with a Tuesday report entitled Still plenty of headwinds. Tactical indicators getting close to neutral.

Here are some disquieting highlights from the report

“Unemployment is now below full employment. This has been a ‘necessary’ condition for nearly 80% of market peaks. Wage growth remains uncomfortably high (at last 75bps above the Fed comfort zone) … Monetary conditions seem very loose versus the output gap. Fed policy should be neutral now (2.4% on their measures) and on our measure at a minimum of c.3% by year end, 3.5%+ by mid-23. The market is up to speed on this. We feel that the market has underestimated QT [quantitative monetary tightening] … No potential upside on our ERP [equity risk premium] model (for first time since 2016 when equities traded sideways) or empirical P/E model … Earnings revisions just about to turn negative (so far disguised by commodity upgrades). Only 29% of the time have markets risen in the next quarter when this has happened … Inverted yield curve 2 year to 10 year is not a problem unless (as is the case) the profit share of GDP is very high and unemployment is below full employment, then markets are flat.”

***

Scotiabank strategist Jean-Michel Gauthier concludes his March market summary by recommending Canadian over U.S. stocks,

“Value floundered as EAFE and EM lagged visibly in March. Yet, Quality extended its underperformance sequence to a fourth month in a row. Momentum continues to carry the Resource + Defensives trade higher in our rankings. Still, this sector leadership mix is unlikely to last as either Resources will retreat or the Defensive scare will fade. For now, while Energy remains the preferred sector, Healthcare have caught up to falling Financials, with Materials, Staples, and Utilities not far behind … Canada over U.S. Our pro-Canada signal is back to its highest levels of the last few years on a broad ranking rebound across sectors. Canadian Telcos, Financials, Discretionary, Staples, Energy, and Materials outedge their US counterparts. Overall, the Canada vs. U.S. trade is akin to Value vs. Quality.

***

Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin emphasized stocks representing strong sales growth in his Quarterly Chartbook,

“The S&P 500 fell by 5% in 1Q to end the quarter at 4530. Components of the return included +478 bp [basis points] from positive earnings revisions, -973 bp from a contraction in P/E multiple, and +35 bp from dividends. From a sector perspective, the index was dragged down by Info Tech (-244 bp) and Communication Services (-121 bp), while Energy (+104 bp) and Utilities (+12 bp) fared best… slower domestic and global growth paired with higher commodity prices should continue to pose a risk to earnings and margins…We expect the S&P 500 will finish the year at 4700, representing a 4% upside from current levels… 2022E Sales Growth: Fastest mega cap sales growth: TSLA, AMD, BKNG, PFE, ADI”

***

Like a lot of heavy Twitter users, I have a love/hate relationship with the platform. It is, however, where finance professionals and larger investors exchange information so I’m stuck with it.

Elon Musk’s feelings about Twitter are apparently much more unequivocal than mine as he has recently become the company’s largest shareholder.

BofA Securities analyst discussed the potential implications of Mr. Musk’s interest,

“Elon Musk has taken 9.2% stake in Twitter to become the platform’s biggest shareholder. Musk’s stake was worth ~$2.89bn, based on Twitter’s 4/1 market close price of $39.31, and following the news, Twitter’s shares have surged >25% vs the NASDAQ up 1% ... Street doesn’t expect an outright acquisition, but does see an increased potential for positive change at Twitter … Twitter is more vulnerable than some of its Internet peers to outside pressure because its founders don’t have special voting control. We see the news as positive for the stock … Musk could want changes to Twitter content policies … Our positive view on Twitter, despite risks to CY’23 targets, has been partially based on underlying value of platform, with a low P/S vs history and a market cap that doesn’t reflect Twitter’s reach, influence and opportunity for DR advertising. While Mr. Musk’s purchase may not drive any changes to execution and performance, the news does highlight platform value to potential acquirers, or those who think Twitter could have more value with change”

***

