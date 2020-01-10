 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The loneliness of the DIY investor - yes, it’s a thing

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A rookie do-it-yourself investor recently asked for some guidance on which bonds to choose for her portfolio.

Then, she asked for ideas on who to turn to for a second opinion on her portfolio. The questions were asked one after the other via the “Ask Rob” link on my e-mail newsletter, Carrick on Money. I’ve seen this a lot over the years – DIY investors with self-doubts.

More and more, second opinions are available to self-directed investors who simply want a consultation and not an ongoing advisory relationship. I wrote about three options for second opinions in 2019, including a $600 consultation offered by Money Coaches Canada. You might also find people willing to provide such a service in a directory of fee-for-service financial planners

Story continues below advertisement

Avoid investment advisers offering second opinions – they tend to use this type of interaction as a come-on for attracting clients. You’re unlikely to get an objective analysis of your DIY portfolio from someone who makes a living by managing investments for people.

Here’s another thought if you’re investing on your own and feeling lost: Try a balanced exchange-traded fund, also known as an asset allocation ETF. The reader asking about bonds for her portfolio put me in mind of this option.

Balanced ETFs hold various blends of underlying stock and bond funds. Just pick the right mix for your needs – income, growth, balanced or conservative – and you’re done. There is no need to worry about which bonds to hold because a widely diversified bond ETF is part of the mix. Balanced ETFs provide continuous rebalancing so your bond weighting remains just where you want it.

Balanced ETFs are an ideal product for the rookie DIY investor with doubts. You can hold one with complete confidence that you are owning a low-cost, well-built portfolio. If you choose to build a portfolio with stocks or funds you’ve chosen, you can migrate from the balanced ETF with ease.

Second opinions can be worth the money if they help you build a better portfolio. But a balanced ETF might be what you really need.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies