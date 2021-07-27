 Skip to main content
The major Canadian oil companies most likely to raise dividends and buybacks

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Morgan Stanley strategist Boris Lerner highlighted a record number of takeover offers in the U.S. energy sector,

“Last quarter, the number of US stocks receiving offers picked up 55 bps to 3.3% and is sitting just above its long term median at the 61st percentile … We expect M&A activity to continue moving higher… Offer intensity rose meaningfully in three US sectors in Q2 2021 - Energy, Real Estate, and Technology. The Energy sector saw the highest offer intensity since our data began in 1983 with 14% of stocks receiving offers. Consumer Discretionary and Utilities were the only sectors with declining M&A activity”

Mr. Lerner published a list of U.S. stocks he believes are most likely to receive a takeover offer in the next 12 months. Notable companies on the list include Planet Fitness Inc., Kinder Morgan Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Godaddy Inc., Dropbox Inc., Cree Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Ciena Corp., and Jabil Inc.

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: Record M&A activity in U.S. energy” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: U.S. stocks most likely to receive a takeout offer in next 12 months” – (table) Twitter

***

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta released an earnings preview for major North American oil companies including Suncor Energy Inc., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , Cenovus Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd.,

“Last year, all majors were under pressure to take a hard look at their dividends as cash from operations was not covering capex. With companies scaling back spending and maintaining discipline, coupled with a sharp rebound in commodity prices, majors are not only fully covering their dividend, they are also generating surplus discretionary free cash. Now there is pressure on oil majors to re-instate buybacks. We believe SU [Suncor] and IMO [Imperial Oil] which already have a buyback program in place will continue with it, but we don’t expect XOM, CVX, CNQ [Canadian Natural Resources] or CVE [Cenovus] to re-instate buybacks at this stage. CNQ, IMO and CVX have already raised their dividends. We expect SU to raise dividend soon.”

“@SBarlow_ROB CS: Canadian oil co.s most likely to raise dividends or buybacks” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Also from Morgan Stanley, commodity strategist Susan Bates detailed the strong global demand for nickel,

“Demand for nickel remains exceptionally strong, with stainless output surging globally to meet demand from the construction, manufacturing and oil/gas sectors, which – together with container shortages and high raw material costs – has driven stainless prices to 14-year highs. Despite chip shortages, EV battery demand has also remained elevated, helping to lift nickel price to the mid-$19k/t level. It had looked like a supply recovery would ease some market tightness into 2H21, but fresh disruptions and ongoing demand strength now look set to keep prices higher for longer. "

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: Nickel markets extremely tight” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Newsletter: “It’s been a great earnings season so far - with one big caveat” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “QR Menu Codes Are Everywhere—and Tracking You More Than You Think” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

