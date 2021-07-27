The major Canadian oil companies most likely to raise dividends and buybacks

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Morgan Stanley strategist Boris Lerner highlighted a record number of takeover offers in the U.S. energy sector,
“Last quarter, the number of US stocks receiving offers picked up 55 bps to 3.3% and is sitting just above its long term median at the 61st percentile … We expect M&A activity to continue moving higher… Offer intensity rose meaningfully in three US sectors in Q2 2021 - Energy, Real Estate, and Technology. The Energy sector saw the highest offer intensity since our data began in 1983 with 14% of stocks receiving offers. Consumer Discretionary and Utilities were the only sectors with declining M&A activity”
Mr. Lerner published a list of U.S. stocks he believes are most likely to receive a takeover offer in the next 12 months. Notable companies on the list include Planet Fitness Inc., Kinder Morgan Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Godaddy Inc., Dropbox Inc., Cree Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Ciena Corp., and Jabil Inc.
***
Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta released an earnings preview for major North American oil companies including Suncor Energy Inc., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , Cenovus Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd.,
“Last year, all majors were under pressure to take a hard look at their dividends as cash from operations was not covering capex. With companies scaling back spending and maintaining discipline, coupled with a sharp rebound in commodity prices, majors are not only fully covering their dividend, they are also generating surplus discretionary free cash. Now there is pressure on oil majors to re-instate buybacks. We believe SU [Suncor] and IMO [Imperial Oil] which already have a buyback program in place will continue with it, but we don’t expect XOM, CVX, CNQ [Canadian Natural Resources] or CVE [Cenovus] to re-instate buybacks at this stage. CNQ, IMO and CVX have already raised their dividends. We expect SU to raise dividend soon.”
***
Also from Morgan Stanley, commodity strategist Susan Bates detailed the strong global demand for nickel,
“Demand for nickel remains exceptionally strong, with stainless output surging globally to meet demand from the construction, manufacturing and oil/gas sectors, which – together with container shortages and high raw material costs – has driven stainless prices to 14-year highs. Despite chip shortages, EV battery demand has also remained elevated, helping to lift nickel price to the mid-$19k/t level. It had looked like a supply recovery would ease some market tightness into 2H21, but fresh disruptions and ongoing demand strength now look set to keep prices higher for longer. "
***
