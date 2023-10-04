Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic detailed the effects of rising rates on the domestic housing market,

“We argued after the latest Bank of Canada pause that it wasn’t going to have the same positive impact on the housing market as the one we saw in the spring. That thesis is getting stronger now with the selloff in the bond market. Five-year GoC yields pushed above 4.4 per cent, or the highest since 2007—in fact, the yield is now at the high end of that period’s range … Beyond that we’re encroaching on late-90s/early-2000s territory. Suffice it to say that, despite the BoC’s pause, the mortgage-rates screws have actually tightened significantly. That’s because variable rates are already well above fixed, and that area of the market has gone very quiet. Five-year fixed has actually been the area with the lowest available rates. This is going to leave the ‘lowest available’ mortgage rate heading into the fall season 150-200 bps higher than in the spring, a substantial amount of tightening even as the BoC has really slowed down. And, that will leave stress test rates north of 8 per cent, arduous to say the least”

***

Citi commodity strategist Edward Morse voiced concerns about slowing global growth and resource prices,

“With the prospect of global growth falling to 1.7 per cent in 2024 and global trade continuing to stagnate, commodity demand growth looks likely to fall significantly year-on-year. Economic growth and trade are the two main drivers of commodities demand … All three of the major world economies – the U.S., China and the EU – are confronting massive growth headwinds … With global PMI under 50 year-to-date and further monetary tightening on the horizon, prospects for growth remain low through at least mid-2024, with services PMI also falling … Citi’s Economics team has revised down expected growth for the global economy to 1.7 per cent next year, more than 1 per cent lower than its initial forecast, with 1H’24 growth a very weak 1 per cent, OECD growth negative, and EM [emerging market] growth (ex-China) positive and stable at 3.6 per cent in 2022, 3.3 per cent in 2023 and 3.6 per cent in 2024… Anti-inflation policies are part of this bleak outlook, along with what we see as a fairly weak policy response in China”.

***

RBC Capital Markets analyst Bish Koziol identified the biggest contributors and detractors to TSX returns during September and year to date,

“The S&P/TSX Composite fell 751 points in September. Year-to-date the benchmark is positive by 156 points. Information Technology and Materials contributed the most to the decline during the month – dropping 162 and 152 points respectively. Shopify continues to be the largest individual point contributor year-to-date to the index - adding 223 points. Enbridge became the largest negative contributor with a 74 point decrease”

The other big contributors year to date were Canadian Natural Resources (119 points), Constellation Software (101), Cameco (70) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (53). The detractors were Nutrien (-47), Canadian Natural Railways (-47), Royal Bank of Canada (-46) and Barrick Gold (-38).

***

