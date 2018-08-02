The most important chart for mining investors

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Global economic growth remains healthy, but the pace of acceleration is slowing. Asset prices are far more responsive to changes in the rate of growth – when a stock with a history of 8-per-cent profit growth will get hit hard if earnings slow to 6 per cent – than the nominal level of expansion.
With that in mind, I think this chart that I posted on social media comparing metals prices to the JP Morgan Global PMI Manufacturing Index is possibly the most important for resource stock investors. The year over year change in basic materials metals prices are falling in line with global manufacturing activity.
FT Alphaville’s Colby Smith details the apparent peak in global economic growth in a column released early Thursday,
“All downhill from here?” – FT Alphaville (free with registration)
“Base metal miners drag TSX down as part of broad retreat” – BNN Bloomberg
“@SBarlow_ROB TD on U.S. PMI Manufacturing: "the spread between new orders and inventories narrowed significantly from 12.7 to 6.9 in July, suggesting some additional deceleration in activity may be expected."” – (research excerpt) Twitter
=====
It seems like nobody thinks oil is priced fairly at the moment with sizable contingents holding the opposing views that crude is set to go over $100 per barrel or about to fall to the mid-$50 range,
“Crude oil futures fall amid bearish supply fundamentals” – S&P Global/Platts
“Oil falls for a third day, dented by rising tide of supply” – Reuters
“Oil prices could soon 'spike' toward $100 a barrel regardless of OPEC and Russia, strategist says” – (May 28, 2018) CNBC
=====
The indicator I’m following most closely to predict the end of the market rally and the beginning of an extended bull market is credit spreads, notably the difference between U.S. junk bond yields and Treasury bond yields. CIBC’s Avery Shenfeld, however, believes that central bank intervention has changed the way yields are affected by the market cycle,
“Spreads in the five years and under part of the curve are much more likely to hold ground, because, with central banks moving so slowly, sovereign yields will continue to look very unattractive. Keep your credit overweights for yield, but do so in this more protected part of the curve, not at the long end.”
“@SBarlow_ROB CIBC: It's different this time for credit spreads” (research excerpt) Twitter
=====
Tweet of the Day:
'That's how long my boycott lasted — until I had a place to stay in Palm Springs': Number of Canadians taking trips to U.S. is actually up 6% since Donald Trump took office. https://t.co/whhRcBrAMq— CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) August 2, 2018
Diversion: “Five of the scariest predictions about artificial intelligence” – CNBC
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.