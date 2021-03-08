Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Michael Batnick, Director of Research at New York-based Ritholtz Wealth Management LLC, presented what he believes to be the most important chart of the decade in a Sunday post,
“We just witnessed the only recession in the history of this planet where the personal savings rate hit a 50-year high. This chart, which I think is the most important one from the last decade, comes from J.P. Morgan’s Guide to Retirement … Mathew Klein at Barron’s shows that Americans have saved $1.8 trillion more than they would have had we not experienced a pandemic. Wow. Just wow … To say that this is great news is an understatement. But to not acknowledge the potential economic risks we now face would be foolish. The saving glut will lead to a spending boom which might lead to inflation. And we haven’t even talked about the America Rescue Plan, which was just announced. This will add another $1.9 trillion on top of the $3.4 trillion we’ve already done.”
Goldman Sachs’ prominent U.S. equity strategist David Kostin’s weekly report emphasized strong investor inflows to equities and the rise of the retail investor (my emphasis)
“Rates rose, equities fell, long-duration growth stocks plummeted, but equity funds continued to see large net inflows. Equity mutual fund and ETF inflows have totaled $163 billion since the start of February, the largest five-week inflow on record in absolute dollar terms and third largest in a decade relative to assets. Even though the recent backup in rates has weighed on equity prices broadly, the pace of inflows into equity funds during the last few weeks has accelerated compared with the start of the year. In contrast, weekly flows into bond funds averaged roughly $10 billion in February, 50% less than weekly inflows in January … Our Sentiment Indicator now reads +2.0 standard deviations above average, meaning that equity positioning is extremely stretched … We expect Households will be the largest source of equity demand this year. Accelerating US economic growth has been the most significant driver of equity purchases by Households during the past 30 years. In fact, net equity buying by Households has been greater than all the other major investor types when real yields and breakeven inflation were rising … Net corporate equity demand should also rebound sharply this year compared with 2020. Corporate demand for shares is driven primarily by net buybacks”
Scotia analyst Meny Grauman sees Canadian banks and life insurance companies as the big beneficiaries from a rising interest rate environment,
“There are important differences between what happened in 2013 and what we are seeing today, we thought that it would be useful to review how Canadian financials performed during the last taper tantrum, and provide a brief refresher on what rising rates mean for both Canadian banks and lifecos. The bottom line is that both banks and lifecos benefited from 2013′s taper tantrum, and we believe that while certain key sectors may be vulnerable to rising rates this time around, both banks and lifecos should actually be net winners in that scenario… Rising rates are also positive for bank earnings as banks still derive an average of 50% of revenues from net interest income [borrowing at short rates and lending to clients at longer term rates] … We believe that short rates would have to move dramatically higher from here before those negative impacts would outweigh the positives of expanding net interest margins and an improving economy”
Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson believes markets are at The Moment of Recognition,
“With all this good news, why have equity markets struggled for the past few weeks? In my view, it’s really not that complicated, or surprising. First, with all the good news noted above, 10-year yields finally caught up to other asset markets. This is putting pressure on valuations, especially for the most expensive stocks that had reached nosebleed valuations. Second, value-oriented stocks in the sectors that are not egregiously priced, and most levered to the economic rebound, are holding up just fine, or rising. Third, this is not how most portfolios are positioned. Instead, most are overexposed to growth stocks and either short or underweight the value areas. Such portfolio disruption is causing some repositioning, which is having a net negative effect on the major averages, led by the Nasdaq.”
