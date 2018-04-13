The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite index dropped 0.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close. The benchmark’s current Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 44.9 places it a bit closer to the oversold, buy signal of 30 than the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are only six companies trading below the RSI buy signal of 30, which indicates a higher probability of a stock price bounce. Cominar REIT is the most oversold company in the index, followed by Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Toronto-Dominion Bank, New Gold Inc. and IGM Financial.

I picked TD Bank as the focus chart this week because, well, it’s a major Canadian bank, the second-largest public company in the country (by market cap) and widely held.

The problem with using RSI as a technical indicator for TD is that this is only the second time the stock’s been oversold in the past two years, a small sample. TD was oversold recently on Feb. 9, and rallied 7.8 per cent afterwards, but then the stock price promptly rolled over and headed south.

The stock has been somewhat sensitive to its 200-day moving average in the last 24 months. In late June 2016, the price tested the 200-day trend line and then embarked on a profitable eight-month rally where it appreciated almost 30 per cent (not including dividends). TD then traded right along the trend line from May to August 2017 before climbing 18 per cent to the recent March 2018 highs.

There are no 100-per-cent clear tendencies on the chart. The price rarely spends prolonged periods significantly below the 200-day moving average which is encouraging, as is the fact that there has rarely been a bad time to buy domestic bank stocks. On the other hand, investors thinking of buying TD should probably wait until it’s sustainably above the trend line.

As always, this post only focuses on technical analysis, and fundamental research should be completed before any market transactions are made.

There are only three S&P/TSX Composite constituents trading at overbought, technically vulnerable levels according to RSI this week. MEG Energy Corp is the most overbought stock in the index, alsong with Parex Resources Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.