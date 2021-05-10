 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite jumped another 1.9 per cent for the week ending with Friday’s close and is now up 12.8 per cent for the year.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) places the benchmark close to technically overbought territory, with a reading of 64 that is far closer to the RSI sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.

There are a lot more oversold technically attractive stocks this week (eight) than I expected after such a strong weekly rally for the index. Renewable power focused stocks dominate the list with Northland Power Inc. the most oversold company in the benchmark and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Ballard Power Systems Inc., and Transalta Renewables Inc. also represented.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 38 S&P/TSX Composite constituents trading at extended technical levels above the RSI sell signal of 70 this week.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. is the most overbought stock in the index with Russell Metals Inc., Altagas Ltd., Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, IGM Financial Inc., Power Corp of Canada, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, Equitable group Inc. and Tourmaline Oil Corp following behind.

There is a figurative ocean of stocks hitting new 52-week highs, 43 of them. The largest 25 by market cap are listed in the table below.

There are two benchmark companies hitting new 52-week lows – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Centerra Gold Inc..

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA2.5117.23172,634,672,776
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK1.8922.15157,253,977,615
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL1.5824.2476,801,743,670
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE2.2921.6258,750,704,327
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES11.7738.0549,301,067,570
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD9.8622.7542,954,007,587
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC1.7421.0834,125,004,455
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA1.7027.9030,729,245,385
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD7.3058.9027,748,101,339
GIB-A-TCGI INC1.669.4827,258,161,759
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA2.4927.2125,085,523,411
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP0.9510.0323,792,496,772
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD18.9647.5122,838,917,912
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B0.9063.3518,041,901,349
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B19.5334.8316,680,110,221
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A10.1539.2111,300,293,481
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA4.6115.349,759,131,554
CCO-TCAMECO CORP18.3043.349,658,756,607
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC4.2424.958,643,603,046
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT9.3021.868,586,425,313
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP8.9069.418,578,824,141
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION3.1816.527,605,938,268
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD4.4430.256,711,804,048
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD18.1153.346,629,800,636
KEY-TKEYERA CORP2.7730.906,224,665,407

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
AUP-TAURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC-24.63235-29.954441550692767
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC-26.01411-42.857192455609332

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC21.9739.1242.80-7.32-13.3022.8426.52
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC24.378.2813.83-26.01-42.864.543.75
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER24.4544.7949.53-6.93-17.55#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
BLDP-TBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC25.6117.5827.66-30.37-37.24#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
WPK-TWINPAK LTD29.0841.0043.32-3.96-4.2120.4220.67
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC29.4018.8518.62-3.13-12.0237.1224.35
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A29.5336.2440.72-8.40-23.3054.9556.80
STN-TSTANTEC INC29.8653.6745.36-7.1229.8827.8122.46
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC86.4736.5429.761.7421.0841.6311.28
RUS-TRUSSEL METALS INC82.7232.2422.1613.3842.7626.2712.91
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD82.3623.9318.854.4430.2517.8413.92
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE80.30131.14110.302.2921.6213.3711.00
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA80.0091.1974.101.7027.9013.8312.07
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC79.7544.9135.052.0731.6913.5911.62
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA79.7136.9129.382.4927.2112.2110.68
CHE-UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD79.468.385.9710.7347.49#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC78.00145.25101.839.7645.369.409.37
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP77.8928.7619.568.9069.4111.6810.23
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN77.8312.9011.024.0018.37#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP77.5021.0917.775.7733.748.707.46
CRR-UN-TCROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVESTME77.2917.1414.352.9919.8038.62#N-A N-A
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC76.8834.3127.765.7915.7210.247.96
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD76.7637.7724.587.3058.90#N-A N-A10.94
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP76.531.760.8619.86153.62#N-A N-A9.67
KEY-TKEYERA CORP75.9528.8923.712.7730.9018.3417.63
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT75.4357.4746.439.3021.86#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
SRU-UN-TSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV75.4029.4123.682.6630.3115.24#N-A N-A
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B75.2459336.1125.485850.898876463.3528324.825513725.92246949
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD75.199.116.7918.1153.3410.578.01
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA74.3643.9032.462.4941.1414.1812.24
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP73.6237.7122.1913.0155.324.563.58
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP73.3115.3712.822.7328.93113.9733.27
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD72.71105.8286.637.4518.4534.1126.91
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD72.4032.6819.8618.9647.51#N-A N-A18.41
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC71.54107.1773.86-0.1864.5830.3921.67
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC71.474.402.517.4582.08#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B70.8731.2221.7019.5334.8342.8610.70
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES70.8541.3530.3011.7738.0530.5211.15
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD70.418.795.455.0964.72#N-A N-A29.80
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP70.3961.9757.791.8621.4714.6914.74
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA70.39121.01104.792.5117.2314.9612.40
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP70.29179.76173.504.8812.7851.9142.52
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR70.2414.9312.56-0.7312.1820.1816.48
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A70.219.276.3210.1539.21#N-A N-A163.08
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK70.1786.3970.901.8922.1513.0012.99
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP70.1628.8120.5913.7635.2115.1212.83

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies