The S&P/TSX Composite endured a difficult trading week to Friday’s close, falling 4.1 per cent, and the index is now only 4.5 per cent higher for 2023. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38 leaves it in the lower end of technical neutral range, closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought, RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 19 technically attractive index constituents with RSIs below 30 this week. The five most oversold stocks are Air Canada, MTY Food Group Inc., Park Lawn Corp, Laurentian Bank of Canada and Nuvei Corp.

There is only one stock trading in the overbought range with an RSI above the 70 sell signal – North West Co. Inc. Fairfax Financial is close to overbought with a 69 RSI.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is also among two companies showing strong price momentum by hitting a new 52-week high. The other is SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

There area 11 stocks establishing new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The biggest companies making new lows are Nuvei Corp., H&R REIT, Allied Properties REIT, Canfor Corp. and Canada Goose Holdings.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap FFH-T FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD 1.04 46.95 30,099,485,786 ATRL-T SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC 5.73 93.04 8,071,984,507

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap NVEI-T NUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG -13.63 -40.93 2,810,775,960 HR-UN-T H&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS -6.07 -15.31 2,719,900,913 AP-UN-T ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT -7.95 -21.02 2,445,857,572 CFP-T CANFOR CORP -3.82 -17.32 2,116,371,308 GOOS-T CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC -8.85 -19.14 1,991,899,494 FR-T FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP -12.56 -38.76 1,979,984,157 PET-T PET VALU HOLDINGS LTD -6.11 -37.36 1,734,430,940 NWH-UN-T NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT -11.09 -31.39 1,471,556,194 BLDP-T BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC -14.51 -24.54 1,460,104,714 PLC-T PARK LAWN CORP -6.18 -23.62 670,710,770 EDR-T ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP -8.74 -23.74 639,627,699