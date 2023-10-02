Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite dropped another 1.0 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 3.4 per cent higher year to date. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36 puts it in the lower end of the technically neutral range, closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 37 oversold, technically attractive benchmark constituents this week trading with RSIs below 30. The five most oversold companies are Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., Park Lawn Corp., IGM Financial Inc. and Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT.

There are only two stocks – Athabasca Oil Corp. and Imperial Oil Ltd. – at overbought levels with RSIs over 70.

There are also two stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. Athabasca is featured again along with Celestica Inc.

There are 17 S&P/TSX Composite companies with new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The largest stocks making new lows are Enbridge Inc., Bank of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Emera Inc. and Canadian Utilities Ltd.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CLS-TCELESTICA INC9.41117.824,193,598,787
ATH-TATHABASCA OIL CORP13.5880.502,527,933,809

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC-3.20-10.3495,757,113,115
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-2.19-2.1473,381,395,929
BEP-UNN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER-14.31-10.7014,260,871,782
EMA-TEMERA INC-6.25-4.8513,007,182,186
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A-5.03-18.687,761,846,745
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES-11.77-4.875,538,054,285
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP-5.38-14.534,624,008,105
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I-5.60-15.873,918,804,147
CRT-UN-TCT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR-4.41-8.343,215,531,048
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT-5.94-25.712,281,697,516
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY-13.12-34.392,077,613,048
CFP-TCANFOR CORP-4.26-20.842,021,278,696
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT-16.09-42.431,227,505,002
SII-TSPROTT INC-4.44-6.131,070,128,339
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC-2.91-29.271,024,505,686
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A-3.76-20.20995,331,490
PLC-TPARK LAWN CORP-3.97-26.65640,208,339

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES16.149328.0410.47315-11.77038-4.86935339.604447059.865582648
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY16.3256110.1714.0712-13.12165-34.3942217.77735839924.5454545
PLC-TPARK LAWN CORP17.0468518.6825.17485-3.971424-26.6492318.7679121513.51782411
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC19.0853634.4539.93465-5.703048-4.77305110.661581539.325933947
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT19.086135.088.0604-16.09485-42.430396.695531169.58490566
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTL GR-SUBORD VOT21.2019129.35138.7177-6.5119984.15557557.1336543712.60489787
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME22.9719725.1927.80365-8.81827916.6475220.4080148915.51108374
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A23.0807928.735.49195-5.029782-18.6830810.8822760612.54919108
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT23.2075917.9323.87915-5.939505-25.71287#N-A N-A8.320185615
CFP-TCANFOR CORP23.2701616.8721.45355-4.256526-20.83529#N-A N-A25.29235382
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA24.3031830.2734.3724-0.1090161-2.0922066.3170680746.264486755
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP24.4001995.198.8849-1.20843218.3087725.4266785118.39814277
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER24.482429.5138.3489-14.31475-10.69881#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA25.1533634.5835.77285-5.02180913.5686710.494058888.290577799
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A25.2100511.4114.1128-3.763441-20.201388.5692890855.983219717
BCE-TBCE INC25.2524151.8560.005-3.516933-8.42593516.4347518116.14259029
GSY-TGOEASY LTD25.95996106.63113.4576-1.9084893.0117029.101770337.185794191
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A26.0270329.1836.9803-8.007566-26.0594833.007183228.86251236
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC26.1672910.0411.16345-6.305557-1.69743134.747521713.39488217
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP26.3984319.7323.569-7.370892-13.4257920.9073328412.26910695
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC26.44316.648.1872-7.132867-2.701945#N-A N-A4.592197628
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS27.055019.2311.39691-6.266966-20.622016.3809059111.17433414
OR-TOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD27.3909415.9519.2371-5.265826-1.34908620.2772965627.98245614
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC27.4149912.2912.37045-4.43234815.5879336.2609607919.57006369
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP27.4478715.4614.8783-5.33387918.848966.5536216554.425994847
AC-TAIR CANADA27.490519.3821.374951.359833-0.0515729726.780050055.282093213
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP27.8028637.9243.13805-5.379335-14.525377.24310852610.19903174
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG28.1508420.3741.36470.7916873-40.4672232.765709458.127877963
CRT-UN-TCT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR28.3491613.6915.48705-4.413784-8.34444730.02785545#N-A N-A
AOI-TAFRICA OIL CORP28.419912.732.85945-12.2186512.044865.053726316.260089512
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC28.6213158.0262.19635-0.80355612.85429815.5909570515.74918567
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I28.8270634.441.0313-5.598244-15.867628.7939442269.598214286
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA29.0300245.0848.32395-3.7871948.00602425.2460067717.96015936
EMA-TEMERA INC29.3926947.4254.0519-6.247529-4.85097310.8748269214.5237366
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR29.6085318.0720.52645-4.620274-11.0073211.1840136710.11191942
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD29.6226.357.28885-5.223881-10.1100544.7647335170.59885608
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP29.944511.8312.49965-4.132901-0.995478212.9051963614.80600751
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
ATH-TATHABASCA OIL CORP73.482884.353.091813.5770280.497924.4893724734.833333333
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD70.2128883.6668.972156.20794729.512199.3043754778.943767372

Source: Bloomberg

