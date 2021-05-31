 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
The S&P/TSX Composite rose another 1.7 per cent for the shortened trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands 15.2 per cent higher for 2021.

The benchmark as a while is now officially overbought and vulnerable to a temporary pullback according to Relative Strength Index (RSI).The index’s RSI is right at the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are three TSX stocks trading with technically attractive RSIs below the 30 buy signal. Stella-Jones Inc. is the most oversold company in the benchmark, followed by Winpak Ltd and Transalta Corp.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 14 overbought index members trading at or above the RSI sell signal of 70. The top of the list is again dominated by financial stocks with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Power Corp of Canada, Bank of Montreal , Royal Bank and CI Financial Corp the most overbought companies. Other prominent names on the overbought list include Telus Corp., Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Bank of Nova Scotia.

There are 19 stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. Bank of Nova Scotia is the largest company hitting new highs, with Brookfield Asset Management, Bank of Montreal, CIBC, Nutrien Ltd. and Power Corp of Canada right behind.

There are no stocks hitting 52-week lows.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA2.9021.1598,857,636,416
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A3.3516.1896,205,065,107
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL2.3533.7282,333,753,125
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE5.2532.5663,745,186,400
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD3.8323.7242,777,242,123
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA1.7636.6126,716,386,951
SAP-TSAPUTO INC5.8318.1917,247,913,275
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC4.1377.2710,848,882,780
CHP-UN-TCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT1.2614.0910,391,937,545
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD7.2223.479,044,033,086
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP1.8772.648,994,407,318
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION2.0121.468,008,621,486
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS2.3022.334,592,677,959
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP1.4543.544,588,757,663
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP8.5380.222,467,535,864
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP8.53100.762,105,350,820
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA1.4741.241,896,359,850
EDR-TENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP6.1439.811,521,992,263

Overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC25.6346.5847.06-2.280.2613.1211.80
WPK-TWINPAK LTD28.2440.0042.95-2.69-6.2919.9420.93
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP29.6810.8410.03-2.0613.59#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE92.90142.33113.145.2532.5611.3610.64
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA83.5139.4830.331.7636.6111.0910.73
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL81.19127.1897.502.3533.7212.7111.35
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA78.77125.18106.781.7422.4612.7111.71
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP78.4022.5017.971.4543.548.617.48
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC77.2160.9448.152.475.9532.2621.71
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC77.12116.3877.624.1377.2731.5922.99
SAP-TSAPUTO INC75.1341.8336.165.8318.1926.7121.83
T-TTELUS CORP73.2727.2025.271.879.4026.5123.92
SIA-TSIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC72.8016.2213.241.0517.41#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A71.9161.0250.833.3516.18158.13#N-A N-A
RUS-TRUSSEL METALS INC71.6533.0023.20-0.2449.2826.8913.21
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA70.4081.4767.652.9021.1515.1211.27
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC70.2533.0824.521.7852.99#N-A N-A19.28

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Tickers mentioned in this story
