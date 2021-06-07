The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite rose another 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close to stand 16.2 per cent higher for 2021.

In technical terms, the benchmark remains overbought and vulnerable to a temporary pullback according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The index’s 70 RSI reading puts it right at the overbought sell signal.

There are no benchmark stocks trading at attractive oversold technical levels below the RSI buy signal of 30. Winpak Ltd. and Canfor Corp. are closest with RSIs of 32 and 35 respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 24 S&P/TSX composite stocks trading at overbought levels this week, led by Keyera Corp and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Inter Pipeline Ltd., Telus Corp., Bank of Montreal and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. are also among the top ten most technically extended stocks in the index.

There are 23 benchmark stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. Royal Bank of Canada is the biggest company hitting new highs, followed by BCE Inc., Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy Inc. and Nutrien Ltd.

There are no index stocks hitting new 52-week lows.

Stocks reaching 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA0.4723.03179,467,092,402
BCE-TBCE INC1.6813.9455,408,721,331
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES8.5350.3653,459,688,768
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC11.1246.3846,134,056,464
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD3.7828.3945,023,632,129
T-TTELUS CORP2.2711.8937,925,899,465
MG-TMAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC3.1040.3137,384,645,846
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA1.7839.0426,913,013,045
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP4.3314.1724,500,436,536
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC16.0047.0822,675,593,737
H-THYDRO ONE LTD0.658.9418,484,910,955
CCO-TCAMECO CORP7.1351.5010,449,795,371
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD14.8873.178,623,013,226
KEY-TKEYERA CORP9.8549.907,117,574,067
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR1.1830.956,901,405,721
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP0.9123.195,368,864,391
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS2.0124.784,698,817,300
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP17.4195.373,325,513,046
OR-TOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD2.9010.392,993,051,458
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO4.6946.422,952,960,000
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS3.5437.492,863,597,903
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP3.0629.782,728,646,149
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP10.6099.332,653,303,695

Overbought stocks on the TSX

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
KEY-TKEYERA CORP85.7833.2024.479.8549.9027.3717.74
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE85.54144.81114.321.9235.1011.5610.74
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD84.1120.0815.0414.8873.1723.4123.19
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA82.0039.7430.671.7839.0411.1610.80
T-TTELUS CORP77.7527.9725.362.2711.8927.2624.51
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP75.898.694.9710.6099.3322.3612.02
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL74.90128.1298.740.9234.9512.8011.34
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC74.125.062.7617.97103.26#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES74.0345.0931.848.5350.3633.2810.89
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC73.8511.257.7216.0047.08#N/A N/A14.00
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP73.5122.4618.050.3143.988.607.46
GEI-TGIBSON ENERGY INC73.4625.2921.895.0323.9133.6421.67
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC73.2461.6948.931.867.9232.6621.95
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC73.1916.3810.394.6672.17#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA73.18125.87107.480.4723.0312.7811.76
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC72.4530.6322.7111.1246.3873.0711.99
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP72.38171.08149.214.3314.1718.8417.37
BCE-TBCE INC72.1661.2056.561.6813.9420.3419.02
SIA-TSIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC72.1316.1013.380.3717.84#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B71.751.040.599.28120.83#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS71.5516.3813.012.0124.78#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP70.542.080.9713.04201.45#N/A N/A11.43
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP70.405.743.5017.4195.379.157.18
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD70.0824.5219.482.3433.7018.2815.75

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies