The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite rose another 0.6 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands 16.9 per cent higher for the year.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that the market as a whole is overbought and vulnerable to a temporary correction. The benchmark’s RSI of 71 is just above the RSI sell signal of 70.

There is one index member stock trading in official oversold territory below the RSI buy signal of 30 – Jamieson Wellness Inc. Saputo Inc. is close to oversold with an RSI of 31.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 28 TSX stocks trading at overbought levels above the 70 sell signal. Keyera Corp. is the most overbought company in the index and it’s followed by Gibson Energy Inc., ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Cenovus Energy Inc., Crombie REIT and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Full list is below.

There are 15 index stocks showing strong price momentum by establishing new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table. BCE Inc. is the biggest company making new highs with Nutrien Ltd., Fortis Inc., Pembina Pipeline Corp., WSP Global Inc. and Tourmaline Oil Corp. right behind.

There is one company, Enghouse Systems Ltd., making new 52-week lows.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD-3.04-13.852,888,042,344

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BCE-TBCE INC0.9715.0454,893,080,986
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD1.2129.9444,658,698,940
FTS-TFORTIS INC2.2110.6726,549,896,341
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP4.2137.1222,240,543,000
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC1.8615.4616,647,965,601
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP8.7395.059,914,529,436
KEY-TKEYERA CORP6.8760.197,586,511,709
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD7.1069.637,281,200,262
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD3.2238.007,094,857,517
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP4.2027.126,276,931,863
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I3.5028.265,252,983,591
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP3.7016.894,845,195,829
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS2.1527.474,773,401,701
GEI-TGIBSON ENERGY INC6.7032.223,916,730,537
CRT-UN-TCT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR1.949.793,850,937,476
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI10.3728.773,684,691,988
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS11.5253.333,159,165,404
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO6.0555.283,072,000,000
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE4.0314.493,046,675,158
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE3.2419.232,219,817,362
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A16.0428.252,185,025,568
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP4.7835.892,157,289,390
RUS-TRUSSEL METALS INC4.7556.422,149,815,669
WIR-UN-TWPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE I6.0926.452,025,738,433
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC4.6623.941,850,970,131

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC21.6134.3837.48-5.84-4.2932.2326.18
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
KEY-TKEYERA CORP91.0435.3824.726.8760.1929.1718.61
GEI-TGIBSON ENERGY INC83.2326.7021.926.7032.2235.5122.49
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS80.1934.4123.9111.5253.3351.3322.09
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC79.3912.287.866.7757.03#N-A N-A11.28
CRR-UN-TCROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVESTME79.1118.4414.865.4732.0349.38#N-A N-A
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE79.03144.49115.47-0.5634.3511.5310.71
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A78.6225.1120.2216.0428.2512.1710.27
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I78.6145.7539.693.5028.2625.35#N-A N-A
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD78.4025.3519.663.2238.0018.9016.28
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV76.9723.4120.354.4620.6712.06#N-A N-A
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO76.6048.0733.546.0555.2811.548.99
RUS-TRUSSEL METALS INC75.8234.4823.904.7556.4228.1013.80
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD75.6520.1315.19-1.0871.2923.4623.24
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS75.5416.6413.172.1527.47#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP75.1733.2721.268.7395.0513.5110.05
BCE-TBCE INC74.6160.6556.650.9715.0420.1618.85
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD74.5812.7710.706.3318.5538.3622.02
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD73.9810.067.167.1069.6311.679.20
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC73.7715.9610.582.6976.81#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE73.5114.7412.834.0314.4911.03#N-A N-A
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP73.112.271.004.81215.94#N-A N-A14.28
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP72.7629.1322.846.719.21654.44186.10
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE71.7681.5875.423.837.4396.6369.31
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP71.3664.8557.641.8726.8915.3715.16
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP70.90209.77183.145.4620.7670.3845.42
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP70.6160.4157.683.025.4362.0415.12
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD70.579.047.073.7136.9214.5519.36
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE70.4920.2618.023.2419.2328.82#N-A N-A
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA70.0239.7531.02-0.5738.2411.1610.68

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies