The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.6 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close after the index spent a number of weeks in overbought territory.

Currently, the index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 58 puts it in the higher end of the technically neutral range between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 12 oversold, technically attractive benchmark constituents this week. Jamieson Wellness and Stella-Jones Inc. are the two most oversold companies and they are followed by two miners in Kinross Gold Corp. and Lundin Mining Corp. Two major insurers, Sun Life Financial Inc. and Manulife Financial Corp, are also on the oversold list.

The overbought list of 17 S&P/TSX Composite members trading above the RSI sell signal of 70 is dominated by REITs. Summit Industrial Income REIT is the most overbought company in the index and it’s joined by InterRent REIT, Dream Industrial REIT, Killam Apartment REIT, Dream Office REIT and Granite REIT.

There are 13 benchmark companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. Altagas Ltd is the largest company making new highs with Granite REIT, Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Capital Power Corp and Dream industrial REIT following behind.

There are two stocks making new 52-week lows – Pan American Silver Corp. and Novagold Resources.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD1.8640.567,266,879,491
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME3.2210.915,537,858,846
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP1.4625.755,457,142,986
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP2.6820.024,897,783,056
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE1.7016.443,089,018,779
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI5.8030.302,937,222,581
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC4.5022.542,910,241,106
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST4.8924.822,405,995,589
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE2.5422.262,247,195,474
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST1.3622.452,102,650,175
WIR-UN-TWPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE I1.6228.502,047,692,609
CUF-UN-TCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U1.2631.351,946,752,447
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV0.4721.241,312,077,322

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP-8.69-19.987,412,401,020
NG-TNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC-13.63-17.213,384,214,666

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC22.2033.1037.37-3.06-7.2231.0325.21
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC22.4544.0247.07-4.42-3.9912.4011.15
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP25.298.009.74-15.97-13.639.249.86
LUN-TLUNDIN MINING CORP25.3210.1411.53-12.241.2314.397.64
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME25.4417.0617.03-8.2714.228.6113.84
NG-TNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC26.2210.1212.64-13.63-17.21#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC27.3562.6860.34-2.9911.9013.1610.23
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC27.575.436.63-14.15-26.0916.9915.39
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP27.815.456.96-9.63-23.039.149.06
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC28.1735.8035.80-6.7321.797.2816.69
MFC-TMANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP28.7924.1223.39-2.678.698.877.39
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC29.47132.47110.88-5.4629.388.578.53
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI81.7417.5414.055.8030.3027.19#N/A N/A
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A79.871841.871431.8519.9126.65433.35408.78
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST78.8617.0714.064.8924.8210.52#N/A N/A
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD77.9425.9419.861.8640.5619.3416.55
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE76.8214.9512.921.7016.4411.19#N/A N/A
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE76.3520.5018.092.5422.2629.16#N/A N/A
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI76.1135.2026.365.9936.49587.2634.34
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV74.2023.7820.450.4721.2412.25#N/A N/A
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD74.0120.2415.351.4973.8523.5923.37
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME72.9784.3077.253.2210.9136.72#N/A N/A
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP72.26212.12184.281.3222.3669.7445.01
ACO/X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I72.1745.4839.83-0.3727.7925.20#N/A N/A
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP72.0740.9934.982.6820.0226.4321.62
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS71.7333.8224.28-1.8450.5150.4521.71
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP71.30125.18107.791.4625.7548.9226.77
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE70.6281.1975.472.149.7294.2567.60
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP70.4361.6357.711.877.4062.0315.17

Source: Bloomberg

