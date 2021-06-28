 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
The S&P/TSX Composite jumped another 1.2 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close to stand 17.6 per cent higher for 2021.

The benchmark is once again bumping up against overbought conditions. The market’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 65 is far closer to the sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

Precious metals stocks dominate the list of eight technically attractive index constituents trading with RSIs below the 30 buy signal. B2Gold Corp. is the most oversold company in the index and it’s followed by Novagold Resources Inc., Torex Gold Resources Inc., Kinross Gold Corp. and Pretium Resources Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 23 S&P/TSX Composite stocks trading in the technically vulnerable range above the RSI sell signal of 70. The most overbought companies in the benchmark are Bombardier Inc., Dream Industrial REIT, AltaGas Ltd., Extendicare Inc., Summit Industrial Income REIT, and Cominar REIT.

There are a large number of index stocks, 18, showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. Brookfield Asset Management Inc., CGI Inc., Power Corp of Canada, Open Text Corp., and WSP Global are the largest companies hitting new highs.

The list of stocks hitting new 52-week lows is Pan American Silver Corp., B2Gold Corp., Novagold Resources Inc., Equinox Gold Corp. and Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A5.9622.63101,056,337,249
GIB-A-TCGI INC0.9411.3128,139,164,372
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA1.4639.7726,953,626,244
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP2.099.6517,277,016,477
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC7.1221.0917,042,055,811
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP9.3299.909,810,572,417
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD12.5476.357,520,046,791
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE2.0812.017,139,714,909
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP1.7127.915,574,411,836
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP6.2547.954,704,226,072
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD14.4556.143,456,684,000
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS4.0456.603,227,302,460
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO9.2958.273,198,720,000
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE2.4719.313,162,345,537
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN5.0625.222,885,641,370
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP12.44134.302,290,210,892
CUF-UN-TCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U5.4438.492,012,434,817
CF-TCANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC6.7329.291,517,924,374

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP-0.60-20.467,309,363,389
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP-3.92-26.055,447,792,910
NG-TNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC-2.94-19.643,321,237,116
EQX-TEQUINOX GOLD CORP-10.34-32.882,604,583,801
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC-7.14-25.041,200,947,988

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP24.225.166.88-3.92-26.058.708.61
NG-TNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC24.639.9812.54-2.94-19.64#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC24.8413.9717.92-7.14-25.044.606.71
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP27.147.909.65-2.00-15.369.1611.05
PVG-TPRETIUM RESOURCES INC29.0711.7514.50-2.62-18.3722.3511.94
CHE-UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD29.186.826.28-2.9821.48#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP29.603.684.44-5.82-20.34113.3116.22
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC29.645.296.56-1.12-26.9216.6315.06
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B84.621.250.6517.59164.58#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE79.0715.3213.022.4719.3111.47#N-A N-A
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD78.2826.1320.091.9543.3019.4816.76
EXE-TEXTENDICARE INC78.278.606.784.0934.1117.74#N-A N-A
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI76.7717.7414.191.3732.0827.51#N-A N-A
CUF-UN-TCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U76.1011.028.845.4438.4911.81#N-A N-A
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A75.8864.0852.495.9622.63162.78#N-A N-A
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI75.7435.9826.802.2739.59600.1934.52
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP75.2023.0518.316.2547.958.827.56
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE75.0884.4875.632.0812.0198.5070.65
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP75.0063.2257.822.099.6563.9115.63
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR74.8347.9933.3612.4662.0849.0426.66
SIA-TSIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC74.6216.5913.774.1320.97#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A74.161839.161445.30-0.4426.10434.64441.67
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS73.7434.9924.694.0456.6052.2022.46
BPY-UN-TBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS73.1823.4620.702.2829.28#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP73.1112.4710.374.2128.97#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP72.94127.87108.581.7127.9149.9827.34
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD72.2615.4811.5714.4556.1484.6535.75
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR72.0414.5713.064.669.6319.8816.10
FEC-TFRONTERA ENERGY CORP71.477.684.5527.72141.12#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED POS INC-SUB VOTE71.25105.1674.384.3715.63#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC70.221885.601658.352.1614.37122.2832.78

Source: Bloomberg

