The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite was almost exactly flat for the shorter trading week ending with Friday’s close, rising less that one tenth of a per cent to sit 17.6 per cent higher year to date. Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates the benchmark is still in the higher range of technically neutral territory, with a reading of 63 that is much closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are three technically attractive index members according to RSI this week, with readings below the 30 buy signal. B2Gold Corp is the most oversold benchmark stock, with Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and Canadian Utilities Ltd. (A) close behind.

There are 15 overbought index constituents with RSIs above the 70 sell signal this week. Aritzia Inc., Dream Industrial REIT, Summit Industrial Income REIT, Rogers Communications Inc. (B), Descartes Systems Group and Altagas Ltd. are the most technically extended stocks.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 16 index stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The largest companies hitting new highs are Enbridge Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., Rogers Communications Inc. (B), Loblaw Companies Ltd., George Weston Ltd. and Nuvei Corp.

There is one company, Winpak Ltd., making a new 52-week low.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

NAMEReturn 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC1.3527.74101,481,376,889
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP1.9919.3961,064,643,517
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B2.4613.6933,559,759,163
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD1.7023.9926,309,592,616
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD2.1726.8518,191,516,865
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG6.4833.9615,342,664,063
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED POS INC-SUB VOTE2.9919.0914,312,438,176
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP5.01109.9210,556,092,755
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR1.0035.657,102,848,728
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI4.0845.294,027,080,984
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE1.0320.553,561,248,270
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC2.9629.073,059,007,315
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI1.7334.373,025,975,601
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP3.8048.812,309,772,457
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC2.9826.971,939,224,620
TSU-TTRISURA GROUP LTD7.5493.311,758,686,024

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

NAMEReturn 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
WPK-TWINPAK LTD-2.44-3.562,471,300,000

Oversold and overbought stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP27.065.206.810.39-25.768.758.66
CHE-UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD28.666.876.31-0.8720.42N/AN/A
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A28.7834.3833.00-2.7912.8518.5516.64
OVERBOUGHT STOCKS
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI81.3836.5827.184.0845.29610.2935.11
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE77.9515.6213.111.0320.5511.70N/A
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI77.2118.0714.311.7334.3728.02N/A
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B76.1066.1259.292.4613.6919.2316.47
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE75.5887.1375.944.3216.84101.4172.74
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD74.4126.2620.280.0443.3619.5816.84
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B73.451.410.664.72177.08N/AN/A
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR72.7915.0013.142.6512.5420.4716.57
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC72.1621.1119.401.40-1.1931.3227.49
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR72.1347.7033.741.2364.0848.6526.46
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS71.3835.6625.040.8357.9053.2022.89
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR70.9822.3918.321.0035.65N/AN/A
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP70.8163.9857.981.8611.6964.5715.79
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED POS INC-SUB VOTE70.63107.3175.672.9919.09N/AN/A
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP70.159.497.153.8048.81220.9714.64

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies