The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The S&P/TSX Composite rose a meagre 0.24 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and sits 17.9 per cent higher for 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) places the benchmark in technically neutral territory with a reading of 59 that is between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are three technically attractive index members trading below the RSI buy signal of 30. Torex Gold Resources Inc. is the most oversold TSX company with Hexo Corp. and B2Gold following.

Oversold stocks

NAMERSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
TXG CT EquityTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC27.2213.8717.63-4.38-26.774.526.85
HEXO CT EquityHEXO CORP28.766.136.82-8.7633.83#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BTO CT EquityB2GOLD CORP28.815.046.72-2.69-27.768.408.36

There are 19 overbought, technically vulnerable stocks by RSI this week and the top of the list is dominated by REITs. Dream Industrial REIT is the most extended benchmark stock and Summit Industrial REIT, RioCan REIT, Boardwalk REIT and Cominar REIT are all in the top 10. Other prominent names on the overbought list include Descartes Systems Group, Rogers Communications Inc. and Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Overbought stocks 

NAMERSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
DIR-U CT EquityDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE86.8316.0113.224.2125.6211.99#N/A N/A
SMU-U CT EquitySUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI81.8618.4814.452.4437.6528.65#N/A N/A
ATA CT EquityATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS80.4936.9625.494.9065.6455.1423.72
REI-U CT EquityRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR79.9223.0818.523.7040.66#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
IIP-U CT EquityINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST78.2817.9614.374.7432.1811.07#N/A N/A
BEI-U CT EquityBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST76.4744.5235.277.1933.93#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ALA CT EquityALTAGAS LTD76.1826.3820.520.9944.7819.6716.92
CUF-U CT EquityCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U75.8611.459.015.3743.1412.27#N/A N/A
RNW CT EquityTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC75.5821.5119.542.901.6831.9128.01
DSG CT EquityDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE74.6488.0276.401.8318.98101.5172.37
TRI CT EquityTHOMSON REUTERS CORP74.22126.10110.162.4722.348.6854.02
RCI/B CT EquityROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B73.8366.7159.640.6314.4119.4116.64
WSP CT EquityWSP GLOBAL INC73.40150.19116.763.2925.0342.8733.69
FSV CT EquityFIRSTSERVICE CORP72.33222.84187.632.9827.7672.7946.98
GRT-U CT EquityGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME71.4787.0077.724.3513.1337.90#N/A N/A
CAR-U CT EquityCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA71.3061.4452.134.5524.1832.33#N/A N/A
BYD CT EquityBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC71.06235.77218.473.067.62114.0556.12
MTY CT EquityMTY FOOD GROUP INC70.3867.7251.5414.749.619.9619.69
L CT EquityLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD70.1878.8568.011.8526.2922.3915.72

There are 15 index members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. Thomson Reuters Corp., Constellation Software Inc., Loblaw Companies Ltd., WSP Global Inc., Choice Properties REIT and Canadian Apartment Properties REIT are the largest companies making new highs.

Stocks hitting new 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
TRI CT EquityTHOMSON REUTERS CORP2.4722.3462,514,433,146
CSU CT EquityCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC2.0616.3140,403,135,352
L CT EquityLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD1.8526.2927,043,176,046
WSP CT EquityWSP GLOBAL INC3.2925.0317,649,842,855
CHP-U CT EquityCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT3.5517.5010,701,178,593
CAR-U CT EquityCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA4.5524.1810,469,351,075
FSV CT EquityFIRSTSERVICE CORP2.9827.7610,062,875,016
DSG CT EquityDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE1.8318.987,446,568,630
ALA CT EquityALTAGAS LTD0.9944.787,389,511,140
REI-U CT EquityRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR3.7040.667,321,739,556
AP-U CT EquityALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT2.4624.525,848,679,188
GRT-U CT EquityGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME4.3513.135,714,221,686
SRU-U CT EquitySMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV2.9836.435,225,491,850
HR-U CT EquityH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS5.1331.004,859,460,626
CRT-U CT EquityCT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR2.8311.563,897,525,979
DIR-U CT EquityDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE4.2125.623,647,885,552
ATA CT EquityATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS4.9065.643,406,392,425
SMU-U CT EquitySUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI2.4437.653,096,308,183
TCN CT EquityTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC0.8930.223,073,673,789
IIP-U CT EquityINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST4.7432.182,530,030,511
LWRK CT EquityLIFEWORKS INC2.5111.712,361,320,895
KMP-U CT EquityKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE2.9825.392,315,093,193
BEI-U CT EquityBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST7.1933.932,267,683,764
CUF-U CT EquityCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U5.3743.142,092,713,268
SIA CT EquitySIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC2.5722.491,124,246,093

There is one stock, Torex Gold, hitting new 52-week lows.

Stocks hitting new 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
TXG CT EquityTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC-4.38-26.771,188,947,080

