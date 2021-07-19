 Skip to main content
The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
A rare down week saw the S&P/TSX Composite drop 1.3 per cent to Friday’s close and the index now stands 16.3 per cent higher for the year.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44 leaves it in the neutral range but closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are nine index members trading at technically attractive oversold levels below the buy signal of 30 this week. Hexo Corp is the most oversold stock in the benchmark and it’s joined by First Majestic Silver Corp., Canopy Growth Corp., Crescent Point Energy Corp., Silvercorp Metals Inc., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc., Imperial Oil Ltd. and Vermilion Energy Inc.

There are 16 overbought, technically vulnerable TSX companies trading with RSIs above the 70 sell signal. Summit Industrial Income REIT is the most overbought stock in the benchmark, followed by Thomson Reuters Corp., Dream Industrial REIT, Metro Inc., Boardwalk REIT and Firstservice Corp.

There are 12 index members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. Thomson Reuters is the largest company making new highs and Waste Connections Inc., Rogers Communications, Loblaw Co.s Ltd, George Weston Ltd and Emera Inc. are next.

There are six S&P/TSX Composite constituents hitting new 52-week lows – Winpak Ltd., Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., Pan American Silver Corp., Equinox Gold Corp., Eldorado Gold Corp. and IAMGOLD Corp.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP2.1624.9863,805,613,311
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC2.0419.3340,542,807,008
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B0.7915.3233,869,184,098
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD2.0928.9227,478,526,959
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD4.3832.2818,829,655,768
EMA-TEMERA INC1.729.8714,744,957,092
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP2.5431.0010,151,835,094
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD4.0878.898,665,935,143
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI2.0140.423,126,450,718
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP0.7732.062,711,041,980
WIR-UN-TWPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE I1.4429.622,091,345,192
TSU-TTRISURA GROUP LTD3.1496.071,792,237,735

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
WPK-TWINPAK LTD-0.69-5.022,443,350,000
FVI-TFORTUNA SILVER MINES INC-7.73-41.781,736,882,433
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP-3.47-21.757,094,876,891
EQX-TEQUINOX GOLD CORP-5.35-38.192,379,028,555
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP-3.66-29.762,139,425,574
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP-3.29-24.411,668,288,976

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HEXO-THEXO CORP20.925.376.88-11.3618.63#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
FR-TFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP22.4116.0518.27-10.02-4.2523.4424.66
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP24.7924.5634.76-10.40-21.07#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP26.104.033.98-14.4643.566.424.11
SVM-TSILVERCORP METALS INC28.126.037.77-7.31-26.8820.2015.09
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A28.79187.24177.08-3.0213.8212.0312.30
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC29.1125.2624.22-8.6325.8460.267.98
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD29.6233.3328.94-5.4944.66#N-A N-A7.83
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC29.938.357.46-12.9355.28#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI81.9618.6714.602.0140.4228.95#N-A N-A
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP80.56128.55110.712.1624.988.6453.78
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE78.1415.8313.35-0.4325.0711.85#N-A N-A
MRU-TMETRO INC/CN76.6561.9458.552.9110.6318.8417.23
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST76.1145.0735.731.8636.42#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP76.09224.81188.952.5431.0071.7146.28
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD75.96123.68104.364.3832.2821.0216.09
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B72.6867.0060.010.7915.3219.4916.72
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST72.6317.7414.510.8933.3610.93#N-A N-A
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD72.1420.1815.994.0878.8923.5223.30
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD72.0380.0868.232.0928.9222.7415.95
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC71.5566.6652.396.7116.969.8019.38
BCE-TBCE INC71.1561.9457.290.6018.0220.5919.20
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC70.80154.60137.322.0419.3352.2937.76
ATD-B-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD -B70.5948.5442.585.5913.2615.6516.77
EMA-TEMERA INC70.1158.1154.901.729.8720.3520.36

Source: Bloomberg

