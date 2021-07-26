 Skip to main content
The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite climbed higher by 1.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and is now 17.6 per cent higher for 2021.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54 leaves it in the technically neutral range, not far from the halfway point between the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are six technically attractive benchmark constituents trading at oversold levels below the 30 buy signal. Hexo Corp. is the most oversold company and IAMGOLD Corp., Real Matters Inc., First Majestic Silver Corp., Magna International Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp. are next.

There are ten index members trading at technically vulnerable levels above the RSI sell signal of 70. Aecon Group Inc. is the most extended stock and it’s joined on the list by Thomson Reuters Corp., Westshore Terminals Investment Corp., Shopify Inc., Summit Industrial REIT, Dollarama Inc. and ECN Capital Corp.

There are 19 TSX companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. Ranked by market capitalization in the table below, Shopify Inc. is the largest company at new highs. Thomson Reuters Corp., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Waste Connections Inc. and CGI Inc. follow.

Precious metals stocks dominate the list of those hitting new 52-week lows. Novagold Resources Inc., Equinox Gold Corp., Eldorado Gold Corp. and Dundee Precious Metals Inc. are all represented.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A13.6743.91251,076,987,648
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP1.8027.2364,360,746,434
ATD-B-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD -B0.4513.7753,344,732,313
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC1.0620.5940,723,369,435
GIB-A-TCGI INC1.0514.7128,539,064,506
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD0.0532.3418,943,609,143
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B0.5267.3618,145,503,527
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC3.0013.9517,963,118,390
EMA-TEMERA INC0.059.9314,653,609,913
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC6.22100.1112,092,425,954
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP4.5130.996,502,300,427
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP3.0729.045,573,975,892
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC3.4110.365,195,197,338
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI1.0141.833,203,481,641
GSY-TGOEASY LTD8.1375.142,757,560,717
LWRK-TLIFEWORKS INC1.6115.272,424,004,735
TSU-TTRISURA GROUP LTD4.65105.191,850,078,415
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME30.9347.421,371,792,817
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC12.9327.781,202,137,003

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
NG-TNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC-4.38-22.003,221,798,879
EQX-TEQUINOX GOLD CORP-3.56-40.392,522,487,563
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP-2.53-31.542,148,545,035
PVG-TPRETIUM RESOURCES INC-2.84-22.692,139,418,827
FVI-TFORTUNA SILVER MINES INC-10.02-47.611,655,283,929
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP-11.33-32.981,520,526,238
DPM-TDUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC-4.01-20.621,415,870,274

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HEXO-THEXO CORP23.245.316.93-5.7811.78#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP26.913.204.28-11.33-32.9896.8615.56
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC27.3715.3118.43-3.21-19.894.0521.69
FR-TFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP27.4216.4618.35-1.22-5.4224.4725.74
MG-TMAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC29.67101.07100.26-5.1613.9716.0310.49
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP29.9625.0734.91-0.08-21.14#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC83.4219.9417.5112.9327.7829.3617.88
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP81.38129.76111.291.8027.238.8855.25
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME79.3321.5917.2830.9347.4210.8917.03
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC75.82129.4388.996.22100.1133.8523.94
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A75.332018.851502.7613.6743.91469.00475.08
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC73.78241.95219.953.4110.36116.3257.46
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI72.6719.1214.741.0141.8329.65#N-A N-A
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC71.8658.8552.903.0013.9531.2226.20
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC70.87155.41137.801.0620.5953.5038.83
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP70.7910.007.482.8756.43229.3015.25

Source: Bloomberg

