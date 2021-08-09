 Skip to main content
The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands 19.3 per cent higher for 2021 so far. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 64 puts it in the upper reaches of the technically neutral range, far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 that the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are three stocks trading with attractive RSIs below the 30 buy signal. Real Matters Inc. and Quebecor Inc. are deeply oversold, while Hexo Corp is right at the buy signal.

There are 23 benchmark stocks trading at technically vulnerable, overbought levels according to RSI.

Brookfield Property Partners is the most overbought company and it’s joined by Thomson Reuters Corp., Transalta Corp., Constellation Software Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management (A) in the top five. Other widely-held stocks with overbought RSIs include Loblaw Companies Ltd., Power Corp of Canada, BCE Inc. and Metro Inc.

There are 26 S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. Brookfield Asset Management is the largest company making new highs, followed by Thomson Reuters, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, BCE Inc. and Telus Corp.

There are three index stocks - B2Gold Corp., Novagold Resources Inc. and Eldorado Gold Corp. – making new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A5.7637.15112,111,178,983
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP6.4436.2969,384,440,505
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE1.6138.5666,134,599,333
BCE-TBCE INC2.3120.5757,468,808,151
T-TTELUS CORP2.3515.1238,529,910,000
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC1.8129.1435,643,935,626
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA4.0745.3328,333,121,379
FTS-TFORTIS INC1.0312.0226,927,001,039
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC1.1414.8418,056,827,070
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP1.9815.2417,827,087,197
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED POS INC-SUB VOTE14.3135.9315,628,357,642
CCL-B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B2.7527.9913,002,485,601
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A4.1040.5211,469,781,669
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA0.4827.1710,624,339,028
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP2.1630.725,758,816,013
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC0.5112.015,252,098,652
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP0.5024.785,094,358,544
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP2.2950.084,716,466,036
CRT-UN-TCT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR0.1812.423,879,345,099
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP2.7739.393,623,061,869
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS0.2768.503,471,306,783
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI2.5345.483,382,662,266
GSY-TGOEASY LTD5.3988.252,956,351,876
LWRK-TLIFEWORKS INC1.8618.132,481,643,105
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST0.2437.792,322,694,961
TSU-TTRISURA GROUP LTD3.45116.501,984,191,059

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP-7.07-30.625,007,957,865
NG-TNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC-4.19-23.943,064,458,141
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP-4.63-34.081,962,886,425

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC18.4812.8117.87-1.02-34.203.2123.97
QBR-B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B20.2730.8332.91-6.22-5.0012.0612.40
HEXO-THEXO CORP29.524.826.98-1.624.28#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BPY-UN-TBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS#N-A N-A23.29#N-A N-A#N-A N-A#N-A N-A#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP86.55139.72112.426.4436.298.1954.88
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP81.3813.3710.972.7739.39#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC80.512032.471718.361.9923.49202.0334.26
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A77.2771.0955.005.7637.15177.04#N-A N-A
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD77.1785.8169.161.6537.8921.0116.14
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B76.331.710.8015.44258.33#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA75.8541.8633.494.0745.3310.0510.52
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP75.64164.28126.462.2444.5434.5925.56
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC74.3138.3733.081.8129.1410.6511.23
CCL-B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B74.3172.3664.912.7527.9920.8521.36
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED POS INC-SUB VOTE74.25116.6183.2914.3135.93#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD73.62131.74106.471.8339.9618.5915.64
BCE-TBCE INC73.4563.4757.742.3120.5719.9719.37
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI73.4120.2015.022.5345.4831.32#N-A N-A
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC73.30139.3392.360.15114.6429.7420.83
MRU-TMETRO INC/CN72.8164.3958.52-0.2514.6419.5917.92
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP72.5010.627.711.3365.46242.8616.24
WPK-TWINPAK LTD71.1741.6439.140.763.5220.0719.54
X-TTMX GROUP LTD70.84139.01130.112.6411.8823.1520.67
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD70.7558.9059.244.26-2.0034.0634.83
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC70.7072.3563.503.8431.75#N-A N-A8.63
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP70.49237.71192.742.4236.9271.6745.22

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

