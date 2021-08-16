 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The S&P/TSX Composite was up a meagre 0.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and sits 19.7 per cent higher for 2021.

In terms of Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark remains in the upper reaches of the technically neutral range with a reading of 63 that is much closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the attractive, oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are seven index stocks trading at oversold levels below the buy signal of 30. AG Growth International is the most oversold company in the index and it’s followed by Hexo Corp., Northland Power Inc., Quebecor Inc., Arc Resources Ltd., Real Matters Inc., and Cronos Group Inc. Canada Goose Holdings is right at the RSI buy signal of 30.

There are 28 overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark constituents trading above the RSI sell signal this week.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is the most overbought company in the index, joined by ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Great-West Lifeco Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp and Altus Group in the top five. Other notable overbought names include Boardwalk REIT, Fortis Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., BCE Inc., Royal Bank of Canada and Hydro One Ltd.

There are 24 S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The largest five companies making new highs are Thomson Reuters Corp., Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, BCE Inc., Constellation Software Inc. and Telus Corp.

There is one stock, New Gold Inc., hitting a new 52-week low.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP1.96134238.9666871526517136
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE1.16681440.1763866755243652
BCE-TBCE INC0.423795321.0852158157165821
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC0.92284624.6253443529733688
T-TTELUS CORP0.705218615.9356338951820000
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA1.73950514.5364629604498466
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA2.31660248.695428684917538
FTS-TFORTIS INC1.83694914.0775327683284820
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG24.6983367.3865520075989841
H-THYDRO ONE LTD1.98632411.244118873756257
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP1.40738516.8661218185802976
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A3.11203344.8979611796108440
CHP-UN-TCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT2.52387519.1887310859394943
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC4.75567235.513339622436565
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC4.60443737.817318029614961
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE0.95614923.384827741112248
STLC-TSTELCO HOLDINGS INC18.9801111.87464174847380
CRT-UN-TCT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR2.5131515.244993992975594
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC7.93010841.976773395823248
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD14.3048839.395632756603796
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP1.34701733.581042711041980
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST4.71718744.291172421002006
RUS-TRUSSEL METALS INC8.18713567.22412305722973
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP4.08858620.720041609674741

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
NGD-TNEW GOLD INC-21.53846-45.357141028008000

Overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC24.6327.3736.68-10.36-5.245.3011.20
HEXO-THEXO CORP25.234.407.00-9.24-5.35#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC26.9240.0043.80-6.64-10.8750.2129.70
QBR-B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B27.0230.7632.880.07-4.9412.0312.28
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD29.138.237.88-4.3341.717.545.51
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC29.2012.7917.550.87-33.633.2023.92
CRON-TCRONOS GROUP INC29.348.0910.94-12.28-8.71#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC30.3946.1848.69-16.4020.7265.0739.24
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI87.3089121.4715.20989.92287959.9125832.50995864#N/A N/A
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS86.6623543.8327.9426516.2506695.8836743.536392423.82065217
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC85.2348239.4833.35773.34903233.4681210.9535982911.5135608
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP84.83568144.18113.28671.96134238.966688.45151869956.60227365
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD82.9672266.1555.8135514.3048839.3956365.4555832431.7114094
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC80.5849816.19512.742457.93010841.97677#N/A N/A16.19450607
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC79.4428174.7664.14574.60443737.81731#N/A N/A8.912732475
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC79.184512054.111733.0250.92284624.62534126.906919234.60997086
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST79.1166847.6537.429354.71718744.29117#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
WPK-TWINPAK LTD78.6771142.4239.207533.7000977.35290520.437290719.89549939
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD78.5335886.8969.63341.27054439.6418521.2787944316.34499624
FTS-TFORTIS INC78.039758.7553.886151.83694914.0775322.171392620.81119377
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC77.95909159.46124.21636.09228332.8940843.5878509232.19462952
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP77.64341169.15128.43412.48075348.1228835.6017918426.30480217
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA77.4016342.3933.88832.31660248.695410.1793646310.50818047
KXS-TKINAXIS INC75.87311179.25164.71596.7723261.2365537124.687002153.2251654
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC74.4602148.4938.82084.75567235.5133321.099198716.91460039
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE73.6959116.7113.782654.7199530.3060212.64857848#N/A N/A
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD73.48188132.84107.3680.447817840.5870918.741032115.76735905
BCE-TBCE INC72.5163164.2157.945650.423795321.0852120.1990012419.63608563
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP72.4585666.8459.342551.40738516.8661246.3134785215.80963385
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA72.22472130.8114.70581.48675928.8607313.2791881312.12908012
H-THYDRO ONE LTD71.9892731.5529.6241.98632411.244119.8427668219.2495424
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC71.813866.5962.135151.98746419.9393512.3517903510.65610498
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A71.4505271.1755.70687-0.365014736.65236143.798734649.63019682
GUD-TKNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC70.865975.6355.330058.3172154.672897120.046873241.74074074
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC70.844130.9926.14110.2863230.9798616.3112918412.95965208
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC70.3107138.5594.2464-0.05719597114.520429.554474820.75054458

Source: Bloomberg

