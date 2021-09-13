 Skip to main content
// //

Inside the Market

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and sits 20.5 per cent higher for 2021. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55 leaves it in technically neutral territory not far from the mid-way point between the attractive, oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are nine technically attractive stocks with RSIs below the buy signal. Hexo Corp. is the most oversold company in the index and it’s followed by Rogers Communications Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cominar REIT, ATCO Ltd and Saputo Inc. Allied Properties is also on the oversold list.

There are 17 index members trading at overbought levels above the 70 RSI sell signal. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is the most overbought company and it’s joined in the top five by Cameco Corp., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Constellation Software Inc. and Tourmaline Oil Corp.

There are 15 S&P/TSX Composite constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The largest companies making new highs are Constellation Software Inc., Waste Connections Inc., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. and Teck Resources Ltd.

The five companies making new 52-week lows are Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Kinross Gold Corp., Tilray Inc., B2Gold Corp. and IAMGOLD Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC1.2734.5246,555,460,342
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC1.8028.9843,660,196,369
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA2.3420.0030,739,918,323
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC4.9375.4121,609,625,435
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B4.0639.1516,722,251,293
GFL-TGFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC-SUB VT4.0227.0215,726,347,816
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP9.10126.2512,896,173,959
CCO-TCAMECO CORP14.6181.7612,668,425,725
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE6.8945.059,094,709,578
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI2.6161.774,674,877,816
NXE-TNEXGEN ENERGY LTD3.64110.833,547,067,292
GSY-TGOEASY LTD6.31123.303,476,771,569
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP2.233.312,590,139,376
DML-TDENISON MINES CORP13.71136.901,691,992,607
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC2.8736.241,316,195,427

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-5.11-20.5617,356,194,023
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP-6.71-21.549,395,095,198
TLRY-TTILRAY INC-CLASS 2 COMMON-7.57#N-A N-A7,007,844,620
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP-7.00-33.615,049,094,597
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP-8.33-41.111,406,223,679

Overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HEXO-THEXO CORP19.252.766.95-9.00-41.54#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
RCI/B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B23.6461.1061.52-3.794.8016.9615.21
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP26.8419.2634.10-10.02-38.95#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
CUF-UN-TCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U26.9810.409.72-4.3630.4010.38#N-A N-A
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I28.4141.3041.11-3.0815.9955.31#N-A N-A
SAP-TSAPUTO INC28.5134.5837.10-2.44-2.1926.5219.25
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A29.0922.1322.65-9.1511.3811.149.84
SIA-TSIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC29.1915.3614.82-3.4712.85#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT29.7341.7341.79-3.7312.9920.25#N-A N-A
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE92.71107.3680.756.8945.05101.5980.94
CCO-TCAMECO CORP88.5431.8820.8814.6181.76#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC82.30150.8993.074.9375.41#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC76.622197.031795.471.2734.52134.9137.02
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP75.6339.4426.379.10126.2515.416.63
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA75.3673.6667.132.3420.0032.50#N-A N-A
BCE-TBCE INC74.1766.9058.921.2825.9921.0520.54
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME73.9625.4318.595.8970.4013.8118.60
KXS-TKINAXIS INC73.60197.89165.430.2013.707818.34168.49
MX-TMETHANEX CORP73.4050.2347.374.89-14.6939.6910.74
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC72.7821.8318.502.8736.2432.1419.44
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC72.23167.72141.721.8028.9852.8639.13
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP71.6529.3026.462.8333.231.994.79
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD71.4890.1771.851.0145.8122.0816.96
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA70.7243.8035.350.9852.3810.5210.86
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP70.42151.39117.041.0546.168.8259.07
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS70.0444.8230.48-1.71106.0444.5224.39

Source: Bloomberg

