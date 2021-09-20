 Skip to main content
The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.6 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 19.8 per cent higher for 2021. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47 leaves it in technically neutral territory, close to the midpoint between the oversold RSI buy target of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are 10 technically attractive benchmark stocks trading below the 30 buy signal this week. The five most oversold companies are, in order, Hexo Corp., Transcontinental Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Real Matters Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp. Lundin Mining is not officially oversold but it’s right on the border with an RSI of 30.

There are also 10 index constituents trading beyond the RSI sell signal of 70 this week. CI Financial Corp. is the most overbought company in the index followed by Methanex Corp., Tourmaline Oil Corp., Jamieson Wellness Inc. and Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

There are six companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the accompanying table. Nutrien Ltd. tops the list, followed by Lightspeed commerce inc., CI Financial and Smartcentres REIT.

The biggest companies hitting new 52-week lows are Barrick Gold Corp., Agnico Eagle Mines, Kinross Gold Corp., Novagold Resources Inc. and Osisko Mining Inc.

Stock jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD2.4133.5045,072,958,143
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC0.7976.8021,829,215,162
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP7.4173.885,246,595,093
SRU-UN-TSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV1.7539.325,198,115,338
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT1.7411.392,808,809,900
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE2.0733.012,398,322,655

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP-4.69-17.2441,987,347,408
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-3.05-22.9816,667,417,395
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP-3.46-24.258,707,341,419
NG-TNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC-1.81-29.552,848,884,787
OSK-TOSISKO MINING INC-5.40-28.92920,751,858

Overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HEXO-THEXO CORP21.052.466.90-4.76-44.33#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A22.3720.6422.70-5.515.2410.399.17
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B24.5159.9161.49-1.343.4016.6314.95
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC25.9110.6416.19-6.01-43.052.6220.07
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP27.1417.7233.67-2.09-40.23#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
PKI-TPARKLAND CORP27.4534.6339.42-3.36-10.5926.2314.73
MRU-TMETRO INC/CN27.6460.0958.73-5.477.0118.4416.64
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I28.6140.7541.16-0.5615.3454.57#N/A N/A
SIA-TSIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC29.0214.8814.86-1.0511.67#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR29.1113.0813.64-4.520.4717.6914.37
LUN-TLUNDIN MINING CORP
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP83.4226.0720.227.4173.889.227.95
MX-TMETHANEX CORP79.3053.1647.3110.05-6.1141.519.95
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP78.4840.6226.949.63148.0415.886.83
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC75.1038.1336.132.967.1731.9227.83
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC74.82152.3095.250.7976.80#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE74.0716.8614.301.2435.0112.76#N/A N/A
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE73.58104.8781.50-1.2943.1898.0778.13
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP72.962.771.5716.53298.557.557.80
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP70.4044.9843.350.093.40#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
KEY-TKEYERA CORP70.0631.9928.377.3653.0823.9615.69

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

