Inside the Market

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 2.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now 22.6 per cent higher for 2021.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 68 leaves it very close to overbought territory, bumping up against the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are four technically attractive, oversold index stocks this week with RSIs below the buy signal of 30. Cogeco Communications Inc. is the most oversold index member joined by Saputo Inc., Transcontinental Inc. and Hexo Corp.

There are 32 benchmark stocks trading at technically vulnerable levels with RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The 10 most overbought companies are Enerflex Ltd., Enerplus Corp., Canadian Natural Resources lTD., Secure Energy Services Inc., Whitecap Resources Inc., MEG Energy Corp., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Parex Resources Inc., Baytex Energy Corp and Chemtrade Logistics income Fund.

There are 21 S&P/TSX Composite companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is the largest stock making new highs, followed by Enbridge Inc., Bank of Montreal, TC Energy Group, Canadian Natural Resources and Sun Life Financial Inc..

Only one stock, Saputo, hitting 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A3.4940.31113,178,993,831
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC2.1936.57107,101,677,160
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL1.5141.0985,947,753,330
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP6.8733.9265,195,069,953
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES5.6677.3462,883,785,147
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC0.9625.3940,416,567,081
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA1.4045.4934,589,871,807
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD2.4548.7531,122,006,800
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD0.6181.2230,235,424,230
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP3.7348.7423,404,925,350
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD0.9846.2820,559,014,025
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B8.6857.3819,439,547,801
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD2.4424.549,140,692,485
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME3.6625.756,251,849,187
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC3.7118.145,582,770,440
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI14.4287.015,533,892,303
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK1.5040.963,422,594,453
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP6.09146.743,367,960,665
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP3.14193.772,991,138,665
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST2.6852.892,593,421,358
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD7.0634.721,358,338,410

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SAP-TSAPUTO INC-0.93-11.7612,787,830,069

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC21.52107.54115.17-3.1212.1012.8410.83
SAP-TSAPUTO INC25.1130.9236.65-0.93-11.7623.7118.75
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A25.7319.5422.650.100.379.848.68
HEXO-THEXO CORP29.442.156.610.00-53.96#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD85.1110.948.0810.5266.1419.1117.27
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP81.1311.697.173.14193.7737.224.73
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES79.6353.2239.955.6677.3419.278.42
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC79.545.833.978.02136.64#N-A N-A145.75
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC78.617.775.721.7361.512.667.17
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP78.5111.007.386.09146.7437.498.07
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD77.2129.8026.2517.2530.9058.3412.36
PXT-TPAREX RESOURCES INC76.9125.7621.221.5946.9112.016.14
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP76.273.831.831.60453.6210.439.10
CHE-UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD75.318.137.019.0547.58#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC75.309.908.808.8327.181455.5824.86
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD75.2011.868.320.78131.7886.1415.46
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD74.7943.3133.610.6181.22#N-A N-A7.93
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI74.4749.0633.5714.4287.0156.1938.45
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC74.1714.4910.182.6387.0744.608.60
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC73.8729.5626.101.0439.6221.177.72
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP73.4966.5959.656.8733.9215.0415.96
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK73.2739.2833.821.5040.9611.3810.76
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC72.5568.9964.020.9625.3912.8011.03
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP72.2211.8913.1613.30-29.2840.1416.87
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC72.149.128.6013.204.18#N-A N-A11.14
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST72.0650.8740.692.6852.89#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD72.0187.8773.450.8247.4628.5311.08
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP71.9442.5937.903.7348.7419.8817.97
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC71.70260.19229.833.7118.1486.7459.99
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC71.6452.8647.412.1936.5722.4717.76
FEC-TFRONTERA ENERGY CORP71.058.506.347.04165.11#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA70.62102.4488.911.4045.4912.0111.56
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP70.6213.8911.961.2445.66#N-A N-A52.61
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B70.3836.4827.758.6857.3823.996.10
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC70.3734.5031.734.7729.2519.5716.91
LUN-TLUNDIN MINING CORP70.2910.7812.1115.17-1.9910.468.40

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

