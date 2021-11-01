The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 0.76 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and it now stands 23.4 per cent higher for the year. In terms of technical analysis, the benchmark is in the higher end of the neutral range with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 58 that is closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the attractive, oversold buy signal of 30.

There are seven TSX stocks trading at oversold levels below the RSI buy signal of 30. Saputo Inc. is the most oversold company in the index with Inter Pipeline Ltd., Restaurant Brands International, Great-West Lifeco Inc., Algonquin Power & Utilities, Cascades Inc. and Hexo Corp following behind.

We have 13 companies trading with technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought stocks are Granite REIT, Pretium Resources Inc., IGM Financial Inc., Suncor Energy Inc. and Tricon Residential Inc.

There are only five S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs, a big drop from last week’s 35. In order of market capitalization, the five are Suncor Energy Inc., Waste Connections Inc., Granite REIT, Tricon Residential Inc. and Lithium Americas Corp.

There are also five stocks making new 52-week lows – Saputo Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Yamana Gold Inc., Cronos Group Inc. and Real Matters Inc.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap SU-T SUNCOR ENERGY INC 15.22 56.12 47,820,536,632 WCN-T WASTE CONNECTIONS INC 1.49 29.72 43,562,702,113 GRT-UN-T GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME 1.76 32.73 6,498,166,002 TCN-T TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC 2.62 59.89 4,791,016,813 LAC-T LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP 15.77 124.66 4,209,209,440

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap SAP-T SAPUTO INC -4.77 -15.83 12,281,646,495 WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP -5.32 -50.03 6,450,964,354 YRI-T YAMANA GOLD INC -8.82 -31.80 4,748,364,010 CRON-T CRONOS GROUP INC -7.76 -27.38 2,497,288,197 REAL-T REAL MATTERS INC -7.46 -52.89 713,990,520

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd Oversold SAP-T SAPUTO INC 21.28 29.66 36.37 -4.77 -15.83 22.74 18.12 IPL-T INTER PIPELINE LTD 21.62 18.84 18.56 -5.61 61.59 19.28 18.75 QSR-T RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN 24.60 70.64 80.17 -8.51 -7.71 19.37 19.54 GWO-T GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC 25.98 36.48 35.74 -1.51 24.44 10.12 10.75 AQN-T ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES 28.07 17.87 19.68 -4.65 -12.02 25.71 19.31 CAS-T CASCADES INC 28.11 14.53 15.39 -5.78 0.39 10.34 10.29 HEXO-T HEXO CORP 28.87 1.78 6.42 -14.69 -61.46 N/A N/A Overbought GRT-UN-T GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME 77.29 99.14 83.23 1.76 32.73 58.49 N/A PVG-T PRETIUM RESOURCES INC 77.16 14.78 13.00 7.01 2.60 29.71 16.64 IGM-T IGM FINANCIAL INC 75.78 49.11 42.48 2.08 48.15 13.93 11.91 SU-T SUNCOR ENERGY INC 75.19 32.80 26.42 15.22 56.12 16.81 7.60 TCN-T TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC 74.20 17.60 14.15 2.62 59.89 N/A 21.89 CP-T CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD 73.70 96.38 91.75 1.73 9.18 20.00 23.18 CUF-UN-T COMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U 71.71 11.55 10.05 11.49 46.38 11.53 N/A STN-T STANTEC INC 71.44 68.06 55.97 0.18 67.16 33.11 26.14 BTE-T BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 70.78 4.20 2.00 0.00 501.45 11.44 8.75 CNR-T CANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO 70.53 164.44 140.01 -1.80 19.06 29.09 25.12 SMU-UN-T SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI 70.48 23.17 17.45 0.20 77.95 35.08 N/A SLF-T SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC 70.28 70.59 64.59 -0.01 27.87 13.09 11.30 TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 70.21 90.33 83.24 0.77 29.85 10.57 11.71 Source: Bloomberg

