The S&P/TSX Composite leapt 2.0 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close to stand 25.9 per cent higher for 2021 so far. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 67 leaves it very close to overbought, technically vulnerable territory given the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are two technically attractive, oversold index stocks trading below the 30 buy signal this week. Aecon Group Inc. is the most oversold company in the benchmark and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is close behind. Martinrea International Inc. is near oversold with an RSI of 31.

There are 29 TSX stocks trading at overbought levels above the 70 sell signal. The ten most overbought companies are, in order, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Primo Water Corp., IGM Financial Inc., Pason Systems Inc., Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, Canada Goose Holdings Inc., Celestica Inc., TD Bank, Smartcentres REIT and Home Capital Group Inc.

There are 26 index members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. The ten largest companies making new highs are TD Bank, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Enbridge Inc., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Tourmaline Oil Corp., CAE Inc., IGM Financial and Arc Resources Ltd.

Three stocks, Algonquin Power & Utilities, Canopy Growth Corp. and Martinrea International Inc. are making new lows.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap AQN-T ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES -0.39 -12.36 10,998,116,368 WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP -6.71 -53.38 5,990,743,117 MRE-T MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC -9.57 -29.22 850,928,686

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 1.79 32.17 167,720,204,413 BAM-A-T BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A 2.54 47.87 120,612,393,176 ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC 3.94 39.58 107,639,387,891 CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 3.06 83.36 64,230,781,020 CVE-T CENOVUS ENERGY INC 5.34 102.11 32,906,082,848 BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA 1.80 21.13 31,423,548,235 TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 3.33 178.39 15,265,592,333 CAE-T CAE INC 10.84 17.95 13,232,224,568 IGM-T IGM FINANCIAL INC 3.91 53.94 12,115,963,345 ARX-T ARC RESOURCES LTD 8.42 118.63 9,321,826,043 BBU-UN-T BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT 1.26 26.66 9,094,601,781 GOOS-T CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC 31.02 58.93 6,317,944,642 PBH-T PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP 2.07 37.59 5,850,800,129 SRU-UN-T SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV 3.62 47.81 5,465,036,336 LAC-T LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP 13.31 154.57 5,262,411,461 CRT-UN-T CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR 1.97 20.36 4,171,524,229 FCR-UN-T FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE IN 7.81 43.65 4,115,773,418 MFI-T MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC 17.35 14.50 3,873,275,016 PRMW-T PRIMO WATER CORP 20.36 20.06 3,791,137,855 ERF-T ENERPLUS CORP 8.36 224.42 3,291,351,795 BEI-UN-T BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST 3.09 66.47 2,776,537,331 IIP-UN-T INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST 2.26 37.76 2,628,196,145 CLS-T CELESTICA INC 12.21 33.30 1,728,156,761 AX-UN-T ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT 3.24 18.60 1,618,577,900 ZZZ-T SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING 8.26 44.87 1,387,504,619 D-UN-T DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV 3.77 27.12 1,214,512,679

Overbought and oversold stocks OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd ARE-T AECON GROUP INC 26.92 17.43 19.09 -6.23 8.72 19.19 15.62 AQN-T ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES 28.93 17.77 19.59 -0.39 -12.36 25.38 19.07 MRE-T MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC 30.88 10.60 12.99 -9.57 -29.22 9.08 6.88 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd MFI-T MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC 85.11 31.28 26.52 17.35 14.50 26.40 20.34 PRMW-T PRIMO WATER CORP 81.74 23.66 20.72 20.36 20.06 67.89 27.93 IGM-T IGM FINANCIAL INC 81.00 50.72 42.84 3.91 53.94 13.16 11.78 PSI-T PASON SYSTEMS INC 80.77 11.10 8.88 23.04 46.01 50.77 20.26 RBA-T RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS 80.07 89.27 76.09 9.55 5.94 42.61 36.21 GOOS-T CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC 78.73 58.96 50.42 31.02 58.93 95.63 43.61 CLS-T CELESTICA INC 76.25 13.89 10.77 12.21 33.30 15.49 7.71 TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 76.17 91.95 83.63 1.79 32.17 10.75 11.92 SRU-UN-T SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV 76.17 31.97 28.80 3.62 47.81 18.08 #N-A N-A HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 76.09 44.38 35.43 10.26 49.09 9.17 10.12 CHR-T CHORUS AVIATION INC 76.06 4.38 4.27 23.89 20.54 9.98 9.61 CIX-T CI FINANCIAL CORP 75.29 29.85 22.03 5.07 92.56 10.56 9.14 CAE-T CAE INC 74.34 41.70 36.55 10.84 17.95 67.64 40.37 ERF-T ENERPLUS CORP 74.09 12.89 7.71 8.36 224.42 30.57 5.37 BEI-UN-T BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST 73.99 54.54 42.10 3.09 66.47 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A MAG-T MAG SILVER CORP 73.53 26.04 23.46 4.75 -0.92 368.77 70.38 ATA-T ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS 72.96 50.32 34.40 13.99 114.77 39.58 25.25 CVE-T CENOVUS ENERGY INC 72.81 16.33 10.68 5.34 102.11 19.14 8.92 TOY-T SPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR 72.53 48.17 40.75 13.61 67.77 21.99 21.98 AC-T AIR CANADA 72.51 26.63 24.96 18.70 15.68 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A FCR-UN-T FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE IN 71.75 18.82 17.30 7.81 43.65 6.42 #N-A N-A T-T TELUS CORP 71.50 29.06 27.29 1.97 18.78 27.74 24.88 PVG-T PRETIUM RESOURCES INC 71.49 14.95 13.04 0.53 3.15 29.85 16.86 EDV-T ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 71.30 33.37 28.19 4.93 14.63 11.88 12.72 ARX-T ARC RESOURCES LTD 71.12 13.12 9.08 8.42 118.63 11.97 6.22 CNR-T CANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO 71.00 164.74 140.60 0.58 19.75 29.14 25.17 CUF-UN-T COMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U 70.32 11.60 10.13 0.69 47.40 11.22 #N-A N-A AP-UN-T ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT 70.29 44.28 42.32 4.14 21.77 15.48 #N-A N-A CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 70.20 54.75 41.46 3.06 83.36 13.92 8.65 Source: Bloomberg

