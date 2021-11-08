Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite leapt 2.0 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close to stand 25.9 per cent higher for 2021 so far. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 67 leaves it very close to overbought, technically vulnerable territory given the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are two technically attractive, oversold index stocks trading below the 30 buy signal this week. Aecon Group Inc. is the most oversold company in the benchmark and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is close behind. Martinrea International Inc. is near oversold with an RSI of 31.

There are 29 TSX stocks trading at overbought levels above the 70 sell signal. The ten most overbought companies are, in order, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Primo Water Corp., IGM Financial Inc., Pason Systems Inc., Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, Canada Goose Holdings Inc., Celestica Inc., TD Bank, Smartcentres REIT and Home Capital Group Inc.

There are 26 index members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. The ten largest companies making new highs are TD Bank, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Enbridge Inc., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Tourmaline Oil Corp., CAE Inc., IGM Financial and Arc Resources Ltd.

Three stocks, Algonquin Power & Utilities, Canopy Growth Corp. and Martinrea International Inc. are making new lows.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES-0.39-12.3610,998,116,368
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP-6.71-53.385,990,743,117
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC-9.57-29.22850,928,686

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK1.7932.17167,720,204,413
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A2.5447.87120,612,393,176
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC3.9439.58107,639,387,891
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES3.0683.3664,230,781,020
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC5.34102.1132,906,082,848
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA1.8021.1331,423,548,235
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP3.33178.3915,265,592,333
CAE-TCAE INC10.8417.9513,232,224,568
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC3.9153.9412,115,963,345
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD8.42118.639,321,826,043
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT1.2626.669,094,601,781
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC31.0258.936,317,944,642
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP2.0737.595,850,800,129
SRU-UN-TSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV3.6247.815,465,036,336
LAC-TLITHIUM AMERICAS CORP13.31154.575,262,411,461
CRT-UN-TCT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR1.9720.364,171,524,229
FCR-UN-TFIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE IN7.8143.654,115,773,418
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC17.3514.503,873,275,016
PRMW-TPRIMO WATER CORP20.3620.063,791,137,855
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP8.36224.423,291,351,795
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST3.0966.472,776,537,331
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST2.2637.762,628,196,145
CLS-TCELESTICA INC12.2133.301,728,156,761
AX-UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT3.2418.601,618,577,900
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING8.2644.871,387,504,619
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV3.7727.121,214,512,679

Overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC26.9217.4319.09-6.238.7219.1915.62
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES28.9317.7719.59-0.39-12.3625.3819.07
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC30.8810.6012.99-9.57-29.229.086.88
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC85.1131.2826.5217.3514.5026.4020.34
PRMW-TPRIMO WATER CORP81.7423.6620.7220.3620.0667.8927.93
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC81.0050.7242.843.9153.9413.1611.78
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC80.7711.108.8823.0446.0150.7720.26
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS80.0789.2776.099.555.9442.6136.21
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC78.7358.9650.4231.0258.9395.6343.61
CLS-TCELESTICA INC76.2513.8910.7712.2133.3015.497.71
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK76.1791.9583.631.7932.1710.7511.92
SRU-UN-TSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV76.1731.9728.803.6247.8118.08#N-A N-A
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC76.0944.3835.4310.2649.099.1710.12
CHR-TCHORUS AVIATION INC76.064.384.2723.8920.549.989.61
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP75.2929.8522.035.0792.5610.569.14
CAE-TCAE INC74.3441.7036.5510.8417.9567.6440.37
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP74.0912.897.718.36224.4230.575.37
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST73.9954.5442.103.0966.47#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP73.5326.0423.464.75-0.92368.7770.38
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS72.9650.3234.4013.99114.7739.5825.25
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC72.8116.3310.685.34102.1119.148.92
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR72.5348.1740.7513.6167.7721.9921.98
AC-TAIR CANADA72.5126.6324.9618.7015.68#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
FCR-UN-TFIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE IN71.7518.8217.307.8143.656.42#N-A N-A
T-TTELUS CORP71.5029.0627.291.9718.7827.7424.88
PVG-TPRETIUM RESOURCES INC71.4914.9513.040.533.1529.8516.86
EDV-TENDEAVOUR MINING PLC71.3033.3728.194.9314.6311.8812.72
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD71.1213.129.088.42118.6311.976.22
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO71.00164.74140.600.5819.7529.1425.17
CUF-UN-TCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U70.3211.6010.130.6947.4011.22#N-A N-A
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT70.2944.2842.324.1421.7715.48#N-A N-A
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES70.2054.7541.463.0683.3613.928.65

Source: Bloomberg

