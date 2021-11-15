Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite ran another 1.5 per cent higher for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 27.8 per cent higher for the year.

According to Relative Strength Index (RSI) the benchmark as a whole is now overbought and vulnerable to a temporary pullback. The RSI reading of 71 is above the sell signal of 70.

There are three index stocks trading with attractive, oversold RSIs below the buy signal of 30. Boyd Group Services Inc. is the most oversold company in the TSX followed by Cogeco Communications Inc. and Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Enerflex Ltd. ended the week right at the buy signal, and Aecon Group Inc. is very close to official oversold territory with an RSI of 31.

There are almost 40 overbought TSX stocks and the list includes a healthy dose of precious metals stocks. The top ten most overbought are, in order, Pretium Resources Inc., Toronto-Dominion Bank, SSR Mining Inc., Seabridge Gold Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, Primo Water Corp., AG Growth International Inc., IAMGOLD Corp., Celestica Inc. and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

There are 28 index stocks showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below.  The ten biggest companies hitting new highs are Shopify Inc., TD Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, National Bank, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Brookfield Business Partners, Toromont Industries Ltd. and Descartes Systems Group.

There are two S&P/TSX Composite stocks making new lows this week – Lifeworks Inc. and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Stocks reaching 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A10.1145.76259,352,881,190
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK2.1234.98169,907,383,780
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA0.6227.08101,209,132,453
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL1.8750.3490,904,408,536
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA1.2250.6235,594,493,870
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A7.9552.4812,546,549,961
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC5.8150.5510,355,367,142
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNIT5.0933.119,457,991,024
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD0.9628.249,376,204,803
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE7.5248.019,336,738,697
STN-TSTANTEC INC3.7873.817,894,224,247
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC5.4967.656,759,303,089
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI6.80103.415,939,500,171
KXS-TKINAXIS INC4.8617.165,847,368,470
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC1.4660.154,910,860,327
PRMW-TPRIMO WATER CORP3.0423.703,911,211,901
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK2.0448.373,606,445,631
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST0.1166.652,823,398,721
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC2.3352.562,292,291,456
BIR-TBIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD9.41341.712,061,092,728
OGC-TOCEANAGOLD CORP12.5013.411,964,135,931
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD12.5224.391,852,577,983
CLS-TCELESTICA INC6.1441.481,837,881,000
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP6.7535.211,805,541,527
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME4.4390.501,787,641,287
CF-TCANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC9.6250.411,746,905,057
SII-TSPROTT INC9.2161.901,498,830,853
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING8.5157.201,495,397,096

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
LWRK-TLIFEWORKS INC-12.74-7.911,898,722,819
FVI-TFORTUNA SILVER MINES INC-23.14-53.631,394,026,437

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC19.62211.11231.73-12.12-3.2495.1169.42
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC29.18103.58115.70-1.838.0812.1311.36
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC29.6426.6528.21-13.5510.5914.2910.72
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD30.008.378.38-5.3929.2915.9713.95
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC30.9017.4519.090.409.1619.2115.20
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
PVG-TPRETIUM RESOURCES INC85.9718.3113.1421.4025.2241.1818.08
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK81.9493.3484.102.1234.9810.9211.75
SSRM-TSSR MINING INC81.4124.4620.1613.95-2.1617.0812.40
SEA-TSEABRIDGE GOLD INC80.5425.3222.1711.30-3.25#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT80.1264.1054.695.0933.11#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
PRMW-TPRIMO WATER CORP79.5224.4320.823.0423.7069.7528.57
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC79.1233.5735.8012.8914.527.3812.55
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP78.724.153.7110.64-10.92#N/A N/A33.15
CLS-TCELESTICA INC78.0414.7610.856.1441.4816.388.15
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD77.6313.2010.7112.5224.3934.0816.54
OGC-TOCEANAGOLD CORP77.582.772.2712.5013.4121.5412.72
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP77.448.688.2812.42-5.7013.2010.97
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP77.3647.5540.966.7535.2129.0716.18
OR-TOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD76.4016.8815.507.685.4431.7736.38
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC75.7853.3443.255.8150.5517.9716.01
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC75.6145.3835.772.3352.569.459.54
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP75.4055.8752.849.586.2732.4331.67
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC75.3263.1650.915.4967.65102.4446.17
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI74.5852.5135.906.80103.4160.1541.15
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK74.4241.4234.852.0448.3712.0011.34
STN-TSTANTEC INC73.8170.8857.213.7873.8132.1824.99
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC73.6931.1126.65-1.9312.2926.2620.23
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP73.6126.1323.541.941.00368.2370.28
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP72.2676.2473.198.5114.2110.2511.51
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD72.1497.4092.141.8710.8520.2123.42
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC72.1116.0615.248.56-15.664.639.56
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD72.058.788.904.52-3.6247.1035.42
MRU-TMETRO INC/CN71.9865.5359.541.8616.9720.1118.07
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP71.9325.9725.806.89-7.7518.3217.68
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA71.81105.2991.991.2250.6212.3411.87
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP71.38186.24173.045.4118.2343.8542.07
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC71.1510.908.94-2.8341.8849.8519.19
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS71.0549.9035.094.27123.9439.2523.78
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD70.9798.4077.762.8358.2824.1018.26
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC70.9710.7710.476.93-25.508.919.58
SVM-TSILVERCORP METALS INC70.785.796.427.89-30.7719.7915.42
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING70.5640.4231.688.5157.2016.8516.02
SRU-UN-TSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV70.3232.2329.00-0.1947.5419.50#N/A N/A
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC70.0550.7743.24-0.5953.0313.1711.75

Source: Bloomberg

