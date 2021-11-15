The S&P/TSX Composite ran another 1.5 per cent higher for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 27.8 per cent higher for the year.

According to Relative Strength Index (RSI) the benchmark as a whole is now overbought and vulnerable to a temporary pullback. The RSI reading of 71 is above the sell signal of 70.

There are three index stocks trading with attractive, oversold RSIs below the buy signal of 30. Boyd Group Services Inc. is the most oversold company in the TSX followed by Cogeco Communications Inc. and Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Enerflex Ltd. ended the week right at the buy signal, and Aecon Group Inc. is very close to official oversold territory with an RSI of 31.

There are almost 40 overbought TSX stocks and the list includes a healthy dose of precious metals stocks. The top ten most overbought are, in order, Pretium Resources Inc., Toronto-Dominion Bank, SSR Mining Inc., Seabridge Gold Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, Primo Water Corp., AG Growth International Inc., IAMGOLD Corp., Celestica Inc. and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

There are 28 index stocks showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. The ten biggest companies hitting new highs are Shopify Inc., TD Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, National Bank, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Brookfield Business Partners, Toromont Industries Ltd. and Descartes Systems Group.

There are two S&P/TSX Composite stocks making new lows this week – Lifeworks Inc. and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Stocks reaching 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap SHOP-T SHOPIFY INC - CLASS A 10.11 45.76 259,352,881,190 TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2.12 34.98 169,907,383,780 BNS-T BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 0.62 27.08 101,209,132,453 BMO-T BANK OF MONTREAL 1.87 50.34 90,904,408,536 NA-T NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 1.22 50.62 35,594,493,870 IVN-T IVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A 7.95 52.48 12,546,549,961 GIL-T GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC 5.81 50.55 10,355,367,142 BBU-UN-T BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNIT 5.09 33.11 9,457,991,024 TIH-T TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD 0.96 28.24 9,376,204,803 DSG-T DESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE 7.52 48.01 9,336,738,697 STN-T STANTEC INC 3.78 73.81 7,894,224,247 GOOS-T CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC 5.49 67.65 6,759,303,089 ATZ-T ARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI 6.80 103.41 5,939,500,171 KXS-T KINAXIS INC 4.86 17.16 5,847,368,470 TCN-T TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC 1.46 60.15 4,910,860,327 PRMW-T PRIMO WATER CORP 3.04 23.70 3,911,211,901 CWB-T CANADIAN WESTERN BANK 2.04 48.37 3,606,445,631 BEI-UN-T BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST 0.11 66.65 2,823,398,721 HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 2.33 52.56 2,292,291,456 BIR-T BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD 9.41 341.71 2,061,092,728 OGC-T OCEANAGOLD CORP 12.50 13.41 1,964,135,931 WDO-T WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD 12.52 24.39 1,852,577,983 CLS-T CELESTICA INC 6.14 41.48 1,837,881,000 EIF-T EXCHANGE INCOME CORP 6.75 35.21 1,805,541,527 WTE-T WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME 4.43 90.50 1,787,641,287 CF-T CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC 9.62 50.41 1,746,905,057 SII-T SPROTT INC 9.21 61.90 1,498,830,853 ZZZ-T SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING 8.51 57.20 1,495,397,096

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap LWRK-T LIFEWORKS INC -12.74 -7.91 1,898,722,819 FVI-T FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC -23.14 -53.63 1,394,026,437

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd BYD-T BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC 19.62 211.11 231.73 -12.12 -3.24 95.11 69.42 CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC 29.18 103.58 115.70 -1.83 8.08 12.13 11.36 ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 29.64 26.65 28.21 -13.55 10.59 14.29 10.72 EFX-T ENERFLEX LTD 30.00 8.37 8.38 -5.39 29.29 15.97 13.95 ARE-T AECON GROUP INC 30.90 17.45 19.09 0.40 9.16 19.21 15.20 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd PVG-T PRETIUM RESOURCES INC 85.97 18.31 13.14 21.40 25.22 41.18 18.08 TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 81.94 93.34 84.10 2.12 34.98 10.92 11.75 SSRM-T SSR MINING INC 81.41 24.46 20.16 13.95 -2.16 17.08 12.40 SEA-T SEABRIDGE GOLD INC 80.54 25.32 22.17 11.30 -3.25 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A BBU-UN-T BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT 80.12 64.10 54.69 5.09 33.11 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A PRMW-T PRIMO WATER CORP 79.52 24.43 20.82 3.04 23.70 69.75 28.57 AFN-T AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC 79.12 33.57 35.80 12.89 14.52 7.38 12.55 IMG-T IAMGOLD CORP 78.72 4.15 3.71 10.64 -10.92 #N/A N/A 33.15 CLS-T CELESTICA INC 78.04 14.76 10.85 6.14 41.48 16.38 8.15 WDO-T WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD 77.63 13.20 10.71 12.52 24.39 34.08 16.54 OGC-T OCEANAGOLD CORP 77.58 2.77 2.27 12.50 13.41 21.54 12.72 K-T KINROSS GOLD CORP 77.44 8.68 8.28 12.42 -5.70 13.20 10.97 EIF-T EXCHANGE INCOME CORP 77.36 47.55 40.96 6.75 35.21 29.07 16.18 OR-T OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 76.40 16.88 15.50 7.68 5.44 31.77 36.38 GIL-T GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC 75.78 53.34 43.25 5.81 50.55 17.97 16.01 HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 75.61 45.38 35.77 2.33 52.56 9.45 9.54 WPM-T WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP 75.40 55.87 52.84 9.58 6.27 32.43 31.67 GOOS-T CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC 75.32 63.16 50.91 5.49 67.65 102.44 46.17 ATZ-T ARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI 74.58 52.51 35.90 6.80 103.41 60.15 41.15 CWB-T CANADIAN WESTERN BANK 74.42 41.42 34.85 2.04 48.37 12.00 11.34 STN-T STANTEC INC 73.81 70.88 57.21 3.78 73.81 32.18 24.99 MFI-T MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC 73.69 31.11 26.65 -1.93 12.29 26.26 20.23 MAG-T MAG SILVER CORP 73.61 26.13 23.54 1.94 1.00 368.23 70.28 LNR-T LINAMAR CORP 72.26 76.24 73.19 8.51 14.21 10.25 11.51 CP-T CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD 72.14 97.40 92.14 1.87 10.85 20.21 23.42 TXG-T TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 72.11 16.06 15.24 8.56 -15.66 4.63 9.56 SSL-T SANDSTORM GOLD LTD 72.05 8.78 8.90 4.52 -3.62 47.10 35.42 MRU-T METRO INC/CN 71.98 65.53 59.54 1.86 16.97 20.11 18.07 ABX-T BARRICK GOLD CORP 71.93 25.97 25.80 6.89 -7.75 18.32 17.68 NA-T NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 71.81 105.29 91.99 1.22 50.62 12.34 11.87 FNV-T FRANCO-NEVADA CORP 71.38 186.24 173.04 5.41 18.23 43.85 42.07 PSI-T PASON SYSTEMS INC 71.15 10.90 8.94 -2.83 41.88 49.85 19.19 ATA-T ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS 71.05 49.90 35.09 4.27 123.94 39.25 23.78 L-T LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD 70.97 98.40 77.76 2.83 58.28 24.10 18.26 CG-T CENTERRA GOLD INC 70.97 10.77 10.47 6.93 -25.50 8.91 9.58 SVM-T SILVERCORP METALS INC 70.78 5.79 6.42 7.89 -30.77 19.79 15.42 ZZZ-T SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING 70.56 40.42 31.68 8.51 57.20 16.85 16.02 SRU-UN-T SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV 70.32 32.23 29.00 -0.19 47.54 19.50 #N/A N/A IGM-T IGM FINANCIAL INC 70.05 50.77 43.24 -0.59 53.03 13.17 11.75 Source: Bloomberg

