The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 2.2 per cent during a difficult trading week ending with Friday’s close.

The benchmark is approaching oversold levels according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 37 reading that is far closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought, RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 29 oversold, technically attractive benchmark companies trading below the buy signal. The top ten most oversold stocks are, in order, Lightspeed Commerce Inc., ERO Copper Corp., Mag Silver Corp., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Enerflex Ltd., CAE Inc., National Bank, Winpak Ltd., Boyd Group Services Inc. and Corus Entertainment Inc..

There is only one overbought index stock this week – Hydro Ltd – and there is only one stock hitting new 52-week highs and that’s Shaw Communications Inc.

There are ten stocks showing weak price momentum by establishing new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The five largest companies hitting new lows are Lightspeed Commerce, Northland Power Inc., Boyd Group Services, Innergex Renewable Energy and Cronos Group Inc.

Stocks reaching 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap SJR-B-T SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 2.15 73.62 18,737,247,743

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap LSPD-T LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC -17.87 -36.62 8,774,708,883 NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC -4.08 -16.05 8,560,108,431 BYD-T BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC -6.54 -9.11 4,307,322,116 INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY -3.24 -30.68 3,601,589,723 CRON-T CRONOS GROUP INC -9.18 -39.59 2,030,679,789 NFI-T NFI GROUP INC -5.01 -13.75 1,596,782,337 ACB-T AURORA CANNABIS INC -11.95 -29.81 1,478,404,948 WELL-T WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES COR -13.74 -36.02 1,080,219,613 VFF-T VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL -10.81 -38.56 726,964,664 WPRT-T WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC -8.92 -57.75 446,485,789

Overbought and oversold stocks OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd LSPD-T LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC 22.40 59.17 100.85 -17.87 -36.62 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A ERO-T ERO COPPER CORP 22.44 18.94 24.16 -10.09 -7.44 5.49 6.99 MAG-T MAG SILVER CORP 23.57 19.33 23.39 -6.81 -25.44 197.05 20.53 BEP-UN-T BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER 23.86 43.95 48.96 -4.67 -18.19 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A EFX-T ENERFLEX LTD 24.11 7.34 8.43 -7.36 12.44 14.01 13.47 CAE-T CAE INC 24.24 30.47 36.96 -7.28 -15.45 42.85 29.67 NA-T NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 24.67 97.14 94.18 -6.08 37.29 10.80 10.78 WPK-T WINPAK LTD 24.68 35.16 39.73 -3.48 -11.79 17.62 17.15 BYD-T BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC 24.93 200.94 230.12 -6.54 -9.11 88.59 66.36 CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH 25.61 4.81 5.84 -9.92 13.64 5.49 5.42 OR-T OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 25.91 14.62 15.63 -8.80 -9.78 27.52 31.58 CGX-T CINEPLEX INC 25.93 11.45 13.75 -6.87 21.36 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A NFI-T NFI GROUP INC 25.96 20.70 26.87 -5.01 -13.75 #N/A N/A 58.84 CWB-T CANADIAN WESTERN BANK 26.39 36.85 35.58 -7.62 28.03 9.87 9.65 X-T TMX GROUP LTD 26.58 124.71 133.58 -4.46 -0.27 20.40 18.08 MTL-T MULLEN GROUP LTD 26.92 12.23 12.81 -4.36 8.40 23.54 16.73 CPX-T CAPITAL POWER CORP 26.97 38.94 40.19 -2.81 14.13 28.07 18.32 EDV-T ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 27.08 28.77 28.69 -4.94 -1.04 9.19 10.48 ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC 27.31 48.26 48.73 -3.82 26.10 19.80 15.86 KEY-T KEYERA CORP 27.38 27.58 30.16 -4.57 28.55 20.94 14.34 ARE-T AECON GROUP INC 27.65 16.75 19.07 -3.07 1.24 18.44 14.59 INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY 27.99 18.71 21.07 -3.24 -30.68 #N/A N/A 29.42 SSL-T SANDSTORM GOLD LTD 28.24 7.52 8.89 -7.23 -18.42 39.48 30.14 TXG-T TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 28.48 13.31 15.09 -8.27 -31.48 3.75 7.75 DOO-T BRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING 28.50 99.65 106.12 -4.36 16.16 8.74 9.79 HEXO-T HEXO CORP 28.54 1.23 5.44 -17.69 -74.09 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A GOOS-T CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC 29.65 47.72 51.59 -19.88 24.00 77.40 33.61 LB-T LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA 29.83 38.24 41.50 -2.73 23.37 8.37 8.92 FR-T FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP 29.89 14.01 18.18 -8.00 -18.41 21.98 21.39 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd H-T HYDRO ONE LTD 74.70 31.78 30.22 2.30 13.16 19.62 20.50

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.