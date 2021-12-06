Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 2.2 per cent during a difficult trading week ending with Friday’s close.

The benchmark is approaching oversold levels according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 37 reading that is far closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought, RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 29 oversold, technically attractive benchmark companies trading below the buy signal. The top ten most oversold stocks are, in order, Lightspeed Commerce Inc., ERO Copper Corp., Mag Silver Corp., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Enerflex Ltd., CAE Inc., National Bank, Winpak Ltd., Boyd Group Services Inc. and Corus Entertainment Inc..

There is only one overbought index stock this week – Hydro Ltd – and there is only one stock hitting new 52-week highs and that’s Shaw Communications Inc.

There are ten stocks showing weak price momentum by establishing new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The five largest companies hitting new lows are Lightspeed Commerce, Northland Power Inc., Boyd Group Services, Innergex Renewable Energy and Cronos Group Inc.

Stocks reaching 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B2.1573.6218,737,247,743

<

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC-17.87-36.628,774,708,883
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC-4.08-16.058,560,108,431
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC-6.54-9.114,307,322,116
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY-3.24-30.683,601,589,723
CRON-TCRONOS GROUP INC-9.18-39.592,030,679,789
NFI-TNFI GROUP INC-5.01-13.751,596,782,337
ACB-TAURORA CANNABIS INC-11.95-29.811,478,404,948
WELL-TWELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES COR-13.74-36.021,080,219,613
VFF-TVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL-10.81-38.56726,964,664
WPRT-TWESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC-8.92-57.75446,485,789

Overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC22.4059.17100.85-17.87-36.62#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP22.4418.9424.16-10.09-7.445.496.99
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP23.5719.3323.39-6.81-25.44197.0520.53
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER23.8643.9548.96-4.67-18.19#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD24.117.348.43-7.3612.4414.0113.47
CAE-TCAE INC24.2430.4736.96-7.28-15.4542.8529.67
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA24.6797.1494.18-6.0837.2910.8010.78
WPK-TWINPAK LTD24.6835.1639.73-3.48-11.7917.6217.15
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC24.93200.94230.12-6.54-9.1188.5966.36
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH25.614.815.84-9.9213.645.495.42
OR-TOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD25.9114.6215.63-8.80-9.7827.5231.58
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC25.9311.4513.75-6.8721.36#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
NFI-TNFI GROUP INC25.9620.7026.87-5.01-13.75#N/A N/A58.84
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK26.3936.8535.58-7.6228.039.879.65
X-TTMX GROUP LTD26.58124.71133.58-4.46-0.2720.4018.08
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD26.9212.2312.81-4.368.4023.5416.73
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP26.9738.9440.19-2.8114.1328.0718.32
EDV-TENDEAVOUR MINING PLC27.0828.7728.69-4.94-1.049.1910.48
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC27.3148.2648.73-3.8226.1019.8015.86
KEY-TKEYERA CORP27.3827.5830.16-4.5728.5520.9414.34
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC27.6516.7519.07-3.071.2418.4414.59
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY27.9918.7121.07-3.24-30.68#N/A N/A29.42
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD28.247.528.89-7.23-18.4239.4830.14
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC28.4813.3115.09-8.27-31.483.757.75
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING28.5099.65106.12-4.3616.168.749.79
HEXO-THEXO CORP28.541.235.44-17.69-74.09#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC29.6547.7251.59-19.8824.0077.4033.61
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA29.8338.2441.50-2.7323.378.378.92
FR-TFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP29.8914.0118.18-8.00-18.4121.9821.39
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
H-THYDRO ONE LTD74.7031.7830.222.3013.1619.6220.50

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Tickers mentioned in this story