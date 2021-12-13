The S&P/TSX Composite recovered 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands 22.9 per cent higher for 2021. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45 leaves it in the lower end of technically neutral territory, closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 15 oversold, technically attractive benchmark constituents according to RSI this week. The top five most oversold stocks are Mag Silver Corp., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Endeavour Mining PLC, ERO Copper Corp. and Silvercorp Metals Inc.

There are only two index stocks trading in the overbought range above the 70 sell signal – Interfor Corp. and Altus Group Ltd.

There are eight companies showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. Bank of Nova Scotia, Nutrien Ltd., Loblaw Companies Ltd., Tricon Residential Inc. and Crescent Point Energy Corp. are the biggest companies making new highs this week.

There are 11 companies hitting new lows. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Northland Power Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Canopy Growth Corp. and Boyd Group Services Inc. are the largest companies hitting new lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap BNS-T BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2.62 31.24 104,166,579,096 NTR-T NUTRIEN LTD 3.18 49.49 50,537,389,430 L-T LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD 1.87 60.12 33,613,265,405 TCN-T TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC 3.93 66.55 5,111,053,468 CPG-T CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 18.45 127.25 3,797,462,356 ERF-T ENERPLUS CORP 11.24 250.08 3,347,752,041 AIF-T ALTUS GROUP LTD 12.79 47.53 3,156,753,715 JWEL-T JAMIESON WELLNESS INC 2.83 16.28 1,661,065,034

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap AEM-T AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD -2.44 -30.64 15,127,841,682 NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC -0.11 -16.14 8,469,525,273 LSPD-T LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC -1.69 -37.69 8,064,445,769 WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP -5.21 -61.11 4,637,614,008 BYD-T BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC -1.13 -10.14 4,215,743,209 INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY -1.84 -31.96 3,512,899,612 BLX-T BORALEX INC -A -2.64 -26.90 3,492,114,429 FVI-T FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC -2.61 -60.71 1,221,507,893 WELL-T WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES COR -0.19 -36.15 1,055,434,459 BDGI-T BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTI -1.78 -19.01 1,043,166,234 SVM-T SILVERCORP METALS INC -5.42 -46.38 836,822,546

Overbought and oversold stocks OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd MAG-T MAG SILVER CORP 22.95 19.29 23.20 -3.45 -28.01 196.24 20.45 BEP-UN-T BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER 22.98 42.22 48.66 -2.98 -20.63 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A EDV-T ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 23.09 26.84 28.74 -4.92 -5.90 8.55 9.76 ERO-T ERO COPPER CORP 23.22 18.82 24.03 -1.75 -9.06 5.44 6.93 SVM-T SILVERCORP METALS INC 24.94 4.74 6.13 -5.42 -46.38 15.82 14.62 LSPD-T LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC 26.74 54.54 99.96 -1.69 -37.69 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY 26.78 18.22 20.92 -1.84 -31.96 #N/A N/A 28.83 BLX-T BORALEX INC -A 26.86 34.06 38.34 -2.64 -26.90 65.91 51.37 BYD-T BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC 27.55 196.27 229.76 -1.13 -10.14 86.36 65.24 SSL-T SANDSTORM GOLD LTD 27.91 7.25 8.87 -3.49 -21.27 37.99 29.15 K-T KINROSS GOLD CORP 28.02 6.79 8.17 -9.61 -26.16 10.08 8.63 TXG-T TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 28.54 12.82 15.02 -2.98 -33.53 3.61 7.45 SEA-T SEABRIDGE GOLD INC 28.61 21.60 22.18 -7.95 -20.91 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A AEM-T AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD 29.92 61.77 74.47 -2.44 -30.64 18.69 17.97 TRP-T TC ENERGY CORP 30.16 58.28 61.24 -1.59 17.18 12.83 13.67 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd IFP-T INTERFOR CORP 74.66 35.75 29.23 5.46 61.65 2.54 6.10 AIF-T ALTUS GROUP LTD 72.64 70.61 61.82 12.79 47.53 87.81 39.05 Source: Bloomberg

