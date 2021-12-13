The S&P/TSX Composite recovered 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands 22.9 per cent higher for 2021. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45 leaves it in the lower end of technically neutral territory, closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.
There are 15 oversold, technically attractive benchmark constituents according to RSI this week. The top five most oversold stocks are Mag Silver Corp., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Endeavour Mining PLC, ERO Copper Corp. and Silvercorp Metals Inc.
There are only two index stocks trading in the overbought range above the 70 sell signal – Interfor Corp. and Altus Group Ltd.
There are eight companies showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. Bank of Nova Scotia, Nutrien Ltd., Loblaw Companies Ltd., Tricon Residential Inc. and Crescent Point Energy Corp. are the biggest companies making new highs this week.
There are 11 companies hitting new lows. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Northland Power Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Canopy Growth Corp. and Boyd Group Services Inc. are the largest companies hitting new lows.