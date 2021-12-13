Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite recovered 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands 22.9 per cent higher for 2021. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45 leaves it in the lower end of technically neutral territory, closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 15 oversold, technically attractive benchmark constituents according to RSI this week. The top five most oversold stocks are Mag Silver Corp., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Endeavour Mining PLC, ERO Copper Corp. and Silvercorp Metals Inc.

There are only two index stocks trading in the overbought range above the 70 sell signal – Interfor Corp. and Altus Group Ltd.

There are eight companies showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. Bank of Nova Scotia, Nutrien Ltd., Loblaw Companies Ltd., Tricon Residential Inc. and Crescent Point Energy Corp. are the biggest companies making new highs this week.

There are 11 companies hitting new lows. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Northland Power Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Canopy Growth Corp. and Boyd Group Services Inc. are the largest companies hitting new lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA2.6231.24104,166,579,096
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD3.1849.4950,537,389,430
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD1.8760.1233,613,265,405
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC3.9366.555,111,053,468
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP18.45127.253,797,462,356
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP11.24250.083,347,752,041
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD12.7947.533,156,753,715
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC2.8316.281,661,065,034

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-2.44-30.6415,127,841,682
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC-0.11-16.148,469,525,273
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC-1.69-37.698,064,445,769
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP-5.21-61.114,637,614,008
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC-1.13-10.144,215,743,209
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY-1.84-31.963,512,899,612
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A-2.64-26.903,492,114,429
FVI-TFORTUNA SILVER MINES INC-2.61-60.711,221,507,893
WELL-TWELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES COR-0.19-36.151,055,434,459
BDGI-TBADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTI-1.78-19.011,043,166,234
SVM-TSILVERCORP METALS INC-5.42-46.38836,822,546

Overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP22.9519.2923.20-3.45-28.01196.2420.45
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER22.9842.2248.66-2.98-20.63#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
EDV-TENDEAVOUR MINING PLC23.0926.8428.74-4.92-5.908.559.76
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP23.2218.8224.03-1.75-9.065.446.93
SVM-TSILVERCORP METALS INC24.944.746.13-5.42-46.3815.8214.62
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC26.7454.5499.96-1.69-37.69#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY26.7818.2220.92-1.84-31.96#N/A N/A28.83
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A26.8634.0638.34-2.64-26.9065.9151.37
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC27.55196.27229.76-1.13-10.1486.3665.24
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD27.917.258.87-3.49-21.2737.9929.15
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP28.026.798.17-9.61-26.1610.088.63
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC28.5412.8215.02-2.98-33.533.617.45
SEA-TSEABRIDGE GOLD INC28.6121.6022.18-7.95-20.91#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD29.9261.7774.47-2.44-30.6418.6917.97
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP30.1658.2861.24-1.5917.1812.8313.67
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP74.6635.7529.235.4661.652.546.10
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD72.6470.6161.8212.7947.5387.8139.05

Source: Bloomberg

