The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.7 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now sits 22.0 per cent higher for the year. Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the benchmark in the lower end of the technically neutral range, closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are eight index members trading at attractive, oversold levels according to RSI this week. The five most oversold stocks are, in order, Enghouse Systems Ltd., Ero Copper Corp., Corus Entertainment Inc., Equitable Group Inc. and NFI Group Inc.

There are nine overbought, technically vulnerable companies trading with RSIs above the 70 sell signal, largely from defensive sectors. Fortis Inc., Emera Inc., Hydro One Ltd., AltaGas Ltd. and Loblaw Companies Ltd are the most overbought.

Ten benchmark stocks are showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. The largest companies making new highs are Bank of Nova Scotia, Nutrien Ltd., Loblaw, Fortis and George Weston Ltd.

Stella Jones Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Lifeworks Inc., Ero Copper and NFI Group Inc. hit new lows.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap SJ-T STELLA-JONES INC -4.99 -14.37 2,494,304,826 ENGH-T ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD -11.42 -24.46 2,465,460,957 LWRK-T LIFEWORKS INC -5.21 -18.41 1,697,364,094 ERO-T ERO COPPER CORP -5.22 -13.81 1,576,549,446 NFI-T NFI GROUP INC -9.33 -19.02 1,434,097,126

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap BNS-T BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 1.36 33.03 104,531,180,353 NTR-T NUTRIEN LTD 2.02 52.51 50,497,434,412 L-T LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD 4.74 67.72 34,803,560,588 FTS-T FORTIS INC 4.36 20.77 28,496,519,465 WN-T WESTON (GEORGE) LTD 5.93 58.39 21,882,950,977 H-T HYDRO ONE LTD 3.50 16.58 19,352,330,108 DOL-T DOLLARAMA INC 6.21 20.07 18,490,958,078 MRU-T METRO INC/CN 7.31 21.10 16,398,452,842 EMA-T EMERA INC 5.65 21.53 16,209,235,524 ALA-T ALTAGAS LTD 7.94 49.52 7,415,874,429

Overbought and oversold stocks OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd ENGH-T ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD 20.44 44.45 56.48 -11.42 -24.46 26.59 26.79 ERO-T ERO COPPER CORP 22.18 17.67 23.96 -5.22 -13.81 5.05 6.44 CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH 26.01 4.41 5.81 -6.04 8.81 5.04 4.94 EQB-T EQUITABLE GROUP INC 26.41 65.35 71.78 -5.74 35.46 8.02 7.51 NFI-T NFI GROUP INC 26.64 18.60 26.47 -9.33 -19.02 #N/A N/A 56.29 LSPD-T LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC 26.97 50.30 99.13 -7.00 -42.05 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A EFX-T ENERFLEX LTD 27.12 7.12 8.36 -5.42 10.28 13.59 13.06 SJ-T STELLA-JONES INC 27.85 38.65 45.47 -4.99 -14.37 10.62 12.28 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd FTS-T FORTIS INC 80.18 60.29 55.97 4.36 20.77 22.92 21.52 EMA-T EMERA INC 77.33 62.68 57.64 5.65 21.53 21.53 21.28 H-T HYDRO ONE LTD 74.81 32.37 30.44 3.50 16.58 19.98 20.86 ALA-T ALTAGAS LTD 73.10 26.48 24.55 7.94 49.52 18.11 17.89 L-T LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD 72.77 103.74 82.27 4.74 67.72 23.77 17.84 MRU-T METRO INC/CN 72.45 67.68 60.69 7.31 21.10 20.48 18.10 DOL-T DOLLARAMA INC 72.21 62.06 56.18 6.21 20.07 30.94 24.96 ECN-T ECN CAPITAL CORP 71.16 11.60 9.68 2.85 85.74 105.60 37.30 WN-T WESTON (GEORGE) LTD 70.43 147.79 125.14 5.93 58.39 22.19 16.36 Source: Bloomberg

