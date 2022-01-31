Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.7 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 2.1 per cent lower for 2022 so far. In terms of Relative Strength Index (RSI), the index is in technically neutral territory at 43, slightly closer to the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 than the sell signal of 70.

There are 11 benchmark members trading with attractive oversold RSIs below 30 this week. The five most oversold stocks are CI Financial Corp., Real Matters Inc., IGM Financial Inc., Firstservice Corp. and Ballard Power Systems Inc. Shopify Inc., formerly the country’s largest stock, is hovering just below oversold levels with an RSI right at 30.

There are seven overbought, technically vulnerable index stocks by RSI this week trading above the 70 sell signal. These are, in order, Rogers Communications Inc., Prairiesky Royalty Ltd., Celestica Inc., TC Energy Corp., IA Financial Corp. Inc., Richelieu Hardware Ltd. and MEG Energy Corp.

There are seven S&P/TSX Composite companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The five biggest companies making new highs are Dollarama Inc., ARC Resources Ltd., ATS Automation Tooling Systems, MEG Energy and Parex Resources.

The largest stocks making new lows are Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Pan American Silver Corp., Equinox Gold Corp., MAG Silver Corp. and ERO Copper Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC4.501.7919,309,932,707
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD8.4422.8710,060,709,184
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS1.373.444,761,209,535
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP6.5425.384,599,556,334
PXT-TPAREX RESOURCES INC8.6721.243,198,001,715
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC10.8725.093,189,854,444
CLS-TCELESTICA INC18.5312.981,967,960,694

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-7.75-12.1314,650,352,344
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP-8.73-14.515,689,280,971
EQX-TEQUINOX GOLD CORP-18.58-17.062,152,539,290
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP-9.99-14.121,692,065,673
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP-8.43-20.101,391,190,264
EDR-TENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP-14.67-17.38767,075,882
SVM-TSILVERCORP METALS INC-9.87-15.01723,928,155

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP21.3223.5024.71-6.91-12.379.516.69
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC22.175.7112.13-13.35-32.771.3314.66
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC25.9443.8445.80-7.01-5.8511.3710.14
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP26.13200.33226.000.71-20.7756.4836.27
BLDP-TBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC26.2912.7119.63-5.17-26.05#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ACB-TAURORA CANNABIS INC26.885.209.02-10.55-27.01#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD27.2160.6662.80-6.13-15.4075.4433.42
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC27.7038.1649.72-0.58-19.7561.8927.65
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC28.0636.0738.22-7.92-8.347.517.42
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP28.1315.5123.24-8.43-20.104.525.87
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC28.9540.1994.32-2.25-27.76#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A30.001178.521718.630.32-36.04234.34178.98
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B72.9664.8961.596.548.1518.4216.40
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD72.4016.3114.1211.7916.8739.5019.77
CLS-TCELESTICA INC71.7915.7811.6618.5312.9813.847.89
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP71.1465.5461.813.9911.5214.4315.44
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC70.5081.6971.383.8912.64#N/A N/A9.32
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD70.1450.0643.112.3713.8019.9318.80
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP70.0815.029.526.5425.3830.237.77

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Tickers mentioned in this story