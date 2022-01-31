The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.7 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 2.1 per cent lower for 2022 so far. In terms of Relative Strength Index (RSI), the index is in technically neutral territory at 43, slightly closer to the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 than the sell signal of 70.

There are 11 benchmark members trading with attractive oversold RSIs below 30 this week. The five most oversold stocks are CI Financial Corp., Real Matters Inc., IGM Financial Inc., Firstservice Corp. and Ballard Power Systems Inc. Shopify Inc., formerly the country’s largest stock, is hovering just below oversold levels with an RSI right at 30.

There are seven overbought, technically vulnerable index stocks by RSI this week trading above the 70 sell signal. These are, in order, Rogers Communications Inc., Prairiesky Royalty Ltd., Celestica Inc., TC Energy Corp., IA Financial Corp. Inc., Richelieu Hardware Ltd. and MEG Energy Corp.

There are seven S&P/TSX Composite companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The five biggest companies making new highs are Dollarama Inc., ARC Resources Ltd., ATS Automation Tooling Systems, MEG Energy and Parex Resources.

The largest stocks making new lows are Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Pan American Silver Corp., Equinox Gold Corp., MAG Silver Corp. and ERO Copper Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap DOL-T DOLLARAMA INC 4.50 1.79 19,309,932,707 ARX-T ARC RESOURCES LTD 8.44 22.87 10,060,709,184 ATA-T ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS 1.37 3.44 4,761,209,535 MEG-T MEG ENERGY CORP 6.54 25.38 4,599,556,334 PXT-T PAREX RESOURCES INC 8.67 21.24 3,198,001,715 VET-T VERMILION ENERGY INC 10.87 25.09 3,189,854,444 CLS-T CELESTICA INC 18.53 12.98 1,967,960,694

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap AEM-T AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD -7.75 -12.13 14,650,352,344 PAAS-T PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP -8.73 -14.51 5,689,280,971 EQX-T EQUINOX GOLD CORP -18.58 -17.06 2,152,539,290 MAG-T MAG SILVER CORP -9.99 -14.12 1,692,065,673 ERO-T ERO COPPER CORP -8.43 -20.10 1,391,190,264 EDR-T ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP -14.67 -17.38 767,075,882 SVM-T SILVERCORP METALS INC -9.87 -15.01 723,928,155

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd CIX-T CI FINANCIAL CORP 21.32 23.50 24.71 -6.91 -12.37 9.51 6.69 REAL-T REAL MATTERS INC 22.17 5.71 12.13 -13.35 -32.77 1.33 14.66 IGM-T IGM FINANCIAL INC 25.94 43.84 45.80 -7.01 -5.85 11.37 10.14 FSV-T FIRSTSERVICE CORP 26.13 200.33 226.00 0.71 -20.77 56.48 36.27 BLDP-T BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC 26.29 12.71 19.63 -5.17 -26.05 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A ACB-T AURORA CANNABIS INC 26.88 5.20 9.02 -10.55 -27.01 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A AIF-T ALTUS GROUP LTD 27.21 60.66 62.80 -6.13 -15.40 75.44 33.42 GOOS-T CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC 27.70 38.16 49.72 -0.58 -19.75 61.89 27.65 HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 28.06 36.07 38.22 -7.92 -8.34 7.51 7.42 ERO-T ERO COPPER CORP 28.13 15.51 23.24 -8.43 -20.10 4.52 5.87 LSPD-T LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC 28.95 40.19 94.32 -2.25 -27.76 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A SHOP-T SHOPIFY INC - CLASS A 30.00 1178.52 1718.63 0.32 -36.04 234.34 178.98 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 72.96 64.89 61.59 6.54 8.15 18.42 16.40 PSK-T PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 72.40 16.31 14.12 11.79 16.87 39.50 19.77 CLS-T CELESTICA INC 71.79 15.78 11.66 18.53 12.98 13.84 7.89 TRP-T TC ENERGY CORP 71.14 65.54 61.81 3.99 11.52 14.43 15.44 IAG-T IA FINANCIAL CORP INC 70.50 81.69 71.38 3.89 12.64 #N/A N/A 9.32 RCH-T RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD 70.14 50.06 43.11 2.37 13.80 19.93 18.80 MEG-T MEG ENERGY CORP 70.08 15.02 9.52 6.54 25.38 30.23 7.77 Source: Bloomberg

