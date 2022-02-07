The S&P/TSX Composite leapt 2.6 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands higher by 0.4 per cent for 2022.
Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the benchmark in technically neutral territory with a 56 reading that is between the oversold buy rating of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.
There are only two index members trading with attractive RSIs below the 30 buy signal. Altus Group Ltd. is deeply oversold with an RSI of 17 and CI Financial Corp. is at 29.
There are 19 index companies trading at technically vulnerable levels above the overbought RSI sell signal of 70. The five most overbought stocks are Prairiesky Royalty Ltd., Intact Financial Corp., Enbridge Inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Frontera Energy Corp.
There are 18 S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The five biggest companies making new highs are Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge Inc., Canadian Natural Resources and BCE Inc.
One company, Dye and Durham Ltd., established a new 52-week low.