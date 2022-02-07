The S&P/TSX Composite leapt 2.6 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands higher by 0.4 per cent for 2022.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the benchmark in technically neutral territory with a 56 reading that is between the oversold buy rating of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are only two index members trading with attractive RSIs below the 30 buy signal. Altus Group Ltd. is deeply oversold with an RSI of 17 and CI Financial Corp. is at 29.

There are 19 index companies trading at technically vulnerable levels above the overbought RSI sell signal of 70. The five most overbought stocks are Prairiesky Royalty Ltd., Intact Financial Corp., Enbridge Inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Frontera Energy Corp.

There are 18 S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The five biggest companies making new highs are Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge Inc., Canadian Natural Resources and BCE Inc.

One company, Dye and Durham Ltd., established a new 52-week low.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 5.40 9.88 192,721,922,758 BNS-T BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 3.34 4.24 112,671,213,054 ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC 3.25 10.75 110,860,668,274 CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 5.13 27.78 79,840,585,705 BCE-T BCE INC 2.24 3.22 61,748,789,943 T-T TELUS CORP 3.11 3.46 42,236,421,512 CVE-T CENOVUS ENERGY INC 7.17 27.21 39,482,091,188 GWO-T GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC 3.38 7.27 37,899,446,050 IMO-T IMPERIAL OIL LTD 5.65 20.17 37,172,338,144 DOL-T DOLLARAMA INC 3.90 5.76 19,866,951,542 TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 11.56 24.47 16,347,808,065 IAG-T IA FINANCIAL CORP INC 1.94 14.82 8,939,110,224 PSK-T PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 7.72 25.90 4,097,854,332 VET-T VERMILION ENERGY INC 5.78 32.33 3,413,971,209 BTE-T BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 13.97 33.50 2,945,192,090 TPZ-T TOPAZ ENERGY CORP 6.42 6.72 2,646,482,807 FRU-T FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD 7.02 16.95 2,041,557,449 AX-UN-T ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT 1.24 3.10 1,516,749,308

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap DND-T DYE & DURHAM LTD -15.42 -35.36 1,979,821,595

Overbought and oversold stocks OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd AIF-T ALTUS GROUP LTD 16.98 52.20 62.70 -13.06 -26.45 67.60 26.91 CIX-T CI FINANCIAL CORP 28.51 23.20 24.82 0.13 -12.25 9.39 6.62 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd PSK-T PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 80.63 17.16 14.20 7.72 25.90 41.56 20.80 IFC-T INTACT FINANCIAL CORP 75.90 175.13 167.24 3.03 6.51 15.49 16.65 ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC 75.72 54.72 49.80 3.25 10.75 22.45 17.81 GWO-T GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC 75.51 40.72 37.70 3.38 7.27 8.06 11.13 FEC-T FRONTERA ENERGY CORP 75.11 12.83 7.65 29.47 25.29 17.46 #N/A N/A BTE-T BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 74.87 5.22 2.99 13.97 33.50 8.61 9.09 CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 74.78 68.30 47.86 5.13 27.78 17.36 9.55 CVE-T CENOVUS ENERGY INC 74.49 19.73 12.98 7.17 27.21 23.74 8.24 T-T TELUS CORP 74.47 30.82 28.33 3.11 3.46 29.41 25.90 IMO-T IMPERIAL OIL LTD 74.38 54.82 40.32 5.65 20.17 15.94 9.17 VET-T VERMILION ENERGY INC 74.21 21.04 11.94 5.78 32.33 12.29 #N/A N/A DOL-T DOLLARAMA INC 73.94 66.90 57.72 3.90 5.76 33.35 26.92 MEG-T MEG ENERGY CORP 72.96 15.49 9.74 5.59 32.39 31.18 7.70 ARX-T ARC RESOURCES LTD 72.65 15.11 10.58 6.94 31.39 10.43 7.37 TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 72.14 49.41 36.43 11.56 24.47 14.14 9.07 IAG-T IA FINANCIAL CORP INC 71.82 83.11 71.74 1.94 14.82 #N/A N/A 9.48 TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 71.16 105.62 89.26 5.40 9.88 13.56 13.13 BCE-T BCE INC 70.39 67.93 63.28 2.24 3.22 21.16 20.15 RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 70.37 65.26 61.69 0.18 8.35 18.52 16.59 Source: Bloomberg

