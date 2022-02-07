Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite leapt 2.6 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands higher by 0.4 per cent for 2022.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the benchmark in technically neutral territory with a 56 reading that is between the oversold buy rating of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are only two index members trading with attractive RSIs below the 30 buy signal. Altus Group Ltd. is deeply oversold with an RSI of 17 and CI Financial Corp. is at 29.

There are 19 index companies trading at technically vulnerable levels above the overbought RSI sell signal of 70. The five most overbought stocks are Prairiesky Royalty Ltd., Intact Financial Corp., Enbridge Inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Frontera Energy Corp.

There are 18 S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The five biggest companies making new highs are Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge Inc., Canadian Natural Resources and BCE Inc.

One company, Dye and Durham Ltd., established a new 52-week low.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK5.409.88192,721,922,758
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA3.344.24112,671,213,054
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC3.2510.75110,860,668,274
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES5.1327.7879,840,585,705
BCE-TBCE INC2.243.2261,748,789,943
T-TTELUS CORP3.113.4642,236,421,512
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC7.1727.2139,482,091,188
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC3.387.2737,899,446,050
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD5.6520.1737,172,338,144
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC3.905.7619,866,951,542
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP11.5624.4716,347,808,065
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC1.9414.828,939,110,224
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD7.7225.904,097,854,332
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC5.7832.333,413,971,209
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP13.9733.502,945,192,090
TPZ-TTOPAZ ENERGY CORP6.426.722,646,482,807
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD7.0216.952,041,557,449
AX-UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT1.243.101,516,749,308

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
DND-TDYE & DURHAM LTD-15.42-35.361,979,821,595

Overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD16.9852.2062.70-13.06-26.4567.6026.91
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP28.5123.2024.820.13-12.259.396.62
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD80.6317.1614.207.7225.9041.5620.80
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP75.90175.13167.243.036.5115.4916.65
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC75.7254.7249.803.2510.7522.4517.81
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC75.5140.7237.703.387.278.0611.13
FEC-TFRONTERA ENERGY CORP75.1112.837.6529.4725.2917.46#N/A N/A
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP74.875.222.9913.9733.508.619.09
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES74.7868.3047.865.1327.7817.369.55
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC74.4919.7312.987.1727.2123.748.24
T-TTELUS CORP74.4730.8228.333.113.4629.4125.90
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD74.3854.8240.325.6520.1715.949.17
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC74.2121.0411.945.7832.3312.29#N/A N/A
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC73.9466.9057.723.905.7633.3526.92
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP72.9615.499.745.5932.3931.187.70
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD72.6515.1110.586.9431.3910.437.37
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP72.1449.4136.4311.5624.4714.149.07
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC71.8283.1171.741.9414.82#N/A N/A9.48
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK71.16105.6289.265.409.8813.5613.13
BCE-TBCE INC70.3967.9363.282.243.2221.1620.15
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B70.3765.2661.690.188.3518.5216.59

Source: Bloomberg

