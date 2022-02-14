The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and sits 1.7 per cent higher for the year. Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the index in the upper end of technically neutral territory with a 61 reading that is much closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the attractive, oversold RSI buy signal of 30.
There are three stocks trading at oversold RSIs with readings below 30 – Altus Group Ltd., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. and Blackberry Ltd.
There are 16 benchmark member companies trading with vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought stocks in the index are Intact Financial Corp., Telus Corp., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co., Artis REIT and Imperial Oil Ltd.
There are also 16 S&P/TSX Composite companies showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. The five biggest stocks hitting new highs are Enbridge Inc., Telus, Cenovus Energy Inc., Imperial Oil and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.
Blackberry and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. hit new 52-week lows.