The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and sits 1.7 per cent higher for the year. Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the index in the upper end of technically neutral territory with a 61 reading that is much closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the attractive, oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are three stocks trading at oversold RSIs with readings below 30 – Altus Group Ltd., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. and Blackberry Ltd.

There are 16 benchmark member companies trading with vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought stocks in the index are Intact Financial Corp., Telus Corp., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co., Artis REIT and Imperial Oil Ltd.

There are also 16 S&P/TSX Composite companies showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. The five biggest stocks hitting new highs are Enbridge Inc., Telus, Cenovus Energy Inc., Imperial Oil and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Blackberry and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. hit new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC 1.54 12.45 107,635,689,594 T-T TELUS CORP 2.43 5.98 43,509,120,000 CVE-T CENOVUS ENERGY INC 2.48 30.37 40,982,930,944 IMO-T IMPERIAL OIL LTD 4.58 25.67 38,623,429,053 BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA 1.82 1.49 32,984,395,520 TECK-B-T TECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B 9.63 27.48 24,621,816,536 FFH-T FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD 4.48 8.04 17,273,744,670 WFG-T WEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD 3.73 5.14 13,439,178,483 REI-UN-T RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR 4.64 3.65 7,522,360,314 WCP-T WHITECAP RESOURCES INC 2.63 25.28 5,873,904,748 TRQ-T TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD 10.38 25.72 5,256,165,370 MEG-T MEG ENERGY CORP 4.65 38.55 5,008,038,432 CPG-T CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 1.30 26.67 4,942,998,793 MFI-T MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC 4.94 9.54 4,001,103,510 VET-T VERMILION ENERGY INC 6.18 40.50 3,598,948,736 AX-UN-T ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT 3.51 6.72 1,581,081,253

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap BB-T BLACKBERRY LTD -4.36 -23.94 5,229,976,133 GOOS-T CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC -13.61 -26.88 3,799,424,719

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd AIF-T ALTUS GROUP LTD 22.93 51.15 62.41 -2.41 -28.22 66.24 26.37 ZZZ-T SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING 25.33 32.61 33.85 -8.78 -13.62 13.59 12.48 BB-T BLACKBERRY LTD 30.43 9.05 12.72 -4.36 -23.94 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd IFC-T INTACT FINANCIAL CORP 80.24 182.17 167.70 4.89 11.73 14.80 15.47 T-T TELUS CORP 78.84 31.63 28.46 2.43 5.98 29.61 26.08 LIF-T LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO 77.59 43.48 41.48 7.88 17.88 7.41 11.78 AX-UN-T ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT 77.44 12.75 11.32 3.51 6.72 8.48 #N-A N-A IMO-T IMPERIAL OIL LTD 77.25 57.01 40.92 4.58 25.67 16.57 9.19 PSK-T PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 76.51 17.19 14.31 0.70 26.78 31.61 20.10 MFI-T MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC 76.18 32.06 27.59 4.94 9.54 27.06 21.20 TECK-B-T TECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B 75.49 46.01 32.41 9.63 27.48 13.49 5.62 EXE-T EXTENDICARE INC 75.38 7.79 7.70 4.16 7.03 35.14 #N-A N-A TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 75.03 106.30 89.85 2.07 12.16 13.64 12.98 ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC 74.67 53.06 50.01 1.54 12.45 18.80 17.38 FFH-T FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD 73.55 650.99 562.40 4.48 8.04 21.40 11.68 REI-UN-T RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR 71.76 23.97 22.19 4.64 3.65 14.66 #N-A N-A VET-T VERMILION ENERGY INC 71.49 22.25 12.24 6.18 40.50 13.00 #N-A N-A CHR-T CHORUS AVIATION INC 71.39 4.17 4.09 7.63 27.41 17.55 8.26 MEG-T MEG ENERGY CORP 70.43 16.38 9.96 4.65 38.55 32.97 7.90 Source: Bloomberg

