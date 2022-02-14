Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and sits 1.7 per cent higher for the year. Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the index in the upper end of technically neutral territory with a 61 reading that is much closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the attractive, oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are three stocks trading at oversold RSIs with readings below 30 – Altus Group Ltd., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. and Blackberry Ltd.

There are 16 benchmark member companies trading with vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought stocks in the index are Intact Financial Corp., Telus Corp., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co., Artis REIT and Imperial Oil Ltd.

There are also 16 S&P/TSX Composite companies showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. The five biggest stocks hitting new highs are Enbridge Inc., Telus, Cenovus Energy Inc., Imperial Oil and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Blackberry and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. hit new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC1.5412.45107,635,689,594
T-TTELUS CORP2.435.9843,509,120,000
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC2.4830.3740,982,930,944
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD4.5825.6738,623,429,053
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA1.821.4932,984,395,520
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B9.6327.4824,621,816,536
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD4.488.0417,273,744,670
WFG-TWEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD3.735.1413,439,178,483
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR4.643.657,522,360,314
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC2.6325.285,873,904,748
TRQ-TTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD10.3825.725,256,165,370
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP4.6538.555,008,038,432
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP1.3026.674,942,998,793
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC4.949.544,001,103,510
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC6.1840.503,598,948,736
AX-UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT3.516.721,581,081,253

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD-4.36-23.945,229,976,133
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC-13.61-26.883,799,424,719

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD22.9351.1562.41-2.41-28.2266.2426.37
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING25.3332.6133.85-8.78-13.6213.5912.48
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD30.439.0512.72-4.36-23.94#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP80.24182.17167.704.8911.7314.8015.47
T-TTELUS CORP78.8431.6328.462.435.9829.6126.08
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO77.5943.4841.487.8817.887.4111.78
AX-UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT77.4412.7511.323.516.728.48#N-A N-A
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD77.2557.0140.924.5825.6716.579.19
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD76.5117.1914.310.7026.7831.6120.10
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC76.1832.0627.594.949.5427.0621.20
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B75.4946.0132.419.6327.4813.495.62
EXE-TEXTENDICARE INC75.387.797.704.167.0335.14#N-A N-A
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK75.03106.3089.852.0712.1613.6412.98
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC74.6753.0650.011.5412.4518.8017.38
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD73.55650.99562.404.488.0421.4011.68
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR71.7623.9722.194.643.6514.66#N-A N-A
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC71.4922.2512.246.1840.5013.00#N-A N-A
CHR-TCHORUS AVIATION INC71.394.174.097.6327.4117.558.26
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP70.4316.389.964.6538.5532.977.90

Source: Bloomberg

