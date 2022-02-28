Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.5 per cent for the weekend ending with Friday’s close and sits 0.2 per cent lower for the year. Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the benchmark squarely in the technical mid-range with a 50 reading that is exactly halfway between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 12 oversold, attractive index members trading below the 30 buy signal this week. The top five most oversold companies are Sleep Country Canada Holdings, Quebecor Inc. , CCL Industries Inc., Primo Water Corp. and Altus Group Ltd.

There are 10 stocks trading with overbought, technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. Artis REIT, Winpak Ltd., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co., Telus Corp. and RioCan REIT are the most overbought stocks in the index.

There are 14 S&P/TSX constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs are they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The five largest companies making new highs are Canadian Natural Resources, Nutrien Ltd., Telus Corp., Teck Resources Ltd. and Arc Resources Ltd.

There are two benchmark stocks making new 52-week lows – CCL Industries Inc. and Parkland Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES5.0630.1081,897,971,223
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD6.708.5157,208,697,782
T-TTELUS CORP0.658.5644,320,960,000
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B3.2728.4124,321,346,000
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD5.9032.6110,709,070,217
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP6.1929.635,197,971,767
POU-TPARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A12.0011.733,875,892,950
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP5.0016.573,873,551,283
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC5.7144.403,805,020,192
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP17.9846.043,306,212,000
TPZ-TTOPAZ ENERGY CORP2.247.452,688,159,702
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME7.6212.231,901,530,520
AX-UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT1.6911.351,619,432,989
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV3.046.841,246,815,672

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CCL-B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B-5.74-12.6110,490,943,789
PKI-TPARKLAND CORP-3.26-6.044,987,587,324

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING22.4929.6833.71-5.81-19.5512.3711.34
QBR-B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B24.3827.3630.91-8.60-3.6410.8510.45
CCL-B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B24.6058.7767.75-5.74-12.6117.7317.04
PRMW-TPRIMO WATER CORP25.0818.7121.23-4.87-15.1061.8324.78
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD26.2350.0361.92-0.58-29.3564.7926.22
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC27.9032.7436.76-4.15-17.7924.7422.77
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC28.3627.2627.76-13.28-4.2427.2618.85
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP28.4211.3814.200.71-12.21N/A19.42
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP28.6820.6024.98-3.99-20.848.455.72
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP29.1612.8512.92-2.91-9.61N/A46.06
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC29.30161.01219.840.81-18.1671.4458.24
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC29.42150.67160.050.31-18.0637.0527.75
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
AX-UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT80.1013.1111.431.6911.358.72N/A
WPK-TWINPAK LTD73.5339.1038.944.345.5419.7219.06
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO73.5045.3041.524.9120.707.7211.93
T-TTELUS CORP73.4132.2228.740.658.5630.1726.56
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR73.1624.9322.351.569.9215.24N/A
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV73.0925.5623.343.046.8413.14N/A
EDV-TENDEAVOUR MINING PLC72.3433.9129.420.4620.2310.9012.98
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP72.035.773.2417.9846.047.839.80
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME71.9030.0023.757.6212.2316.7416.16
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD70.12103.3583.036.708.5113.877.25

Source: Bloomberg

