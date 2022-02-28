The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.5 per cent for the weekend ending with Friday’s close and sits 0.2 per cent lower for the year. Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the benchmark squarely in the technical mid-range with a 50 reading that is exactly halfway between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 12 oversold, attractive index members trading below the 30 buy signal this week. The top five most oversold companies are Sleep Country Canada Holdings, Quebecor Inc. , CCL Industries Inc., Primo Water Corp. and Altus Group Ltd.

There are 10 stocks trading with overbought, technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. Artis REIT, Winpak Ltd., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co., Telus Corp. and RioCan REIT are the most overbought stocks in the index.

There are 14 S&P/TSX constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs are they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The five largest companies making new highs are Canadian Natural Resources, Nutrien Ltd., Telus Corp., Teck Resources Ltd. and Arc Resources Ltd.

There are two benchmark stocks making new 52-week lows – CCL Industries Inc. and Parkland Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 5.06 30.10 81,897,971,223 NTR-T NUTRIEN LTD 6.70 8.51 57,208,697,782 T-T TELUS CORP 0.65 8.56 44,320,960,000 TECK-B-T TECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B 3.27 28.41 24,321,346,000 ARX-T ARC RESOURCES LTD 5.90 32.61 10,709,070,217 CPG-T CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 6.19 29.63 5,197,971,767 POU-T PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A 12.00 11.73 3,875,892,950 ERF-T ENERPLUS CORP 5.00 16.57 3,873,551,283 VET-T VERMILION ENERGY INC 5.71 44.40 3,805,020,192 BTE-T BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 17.98 46.04 3,306,212,000 TPZ-T TOPAZ ENERGY CORP 2.24 7.45 2,688,159,702 WTE-T WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME 7.62 12.23 1,901,530,520 AX-UN-T ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT 1.69 11.35 1,619,432,989 D-UN-T DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV 3.04 6.84 1,246,815,672

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CCL-B-T CCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B -5.74 -12.61 10,490,943,789 PKI-T PARKLAND CORP -3.26 -6.04 4,987,587,324

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd ZZZ-T SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING 22.49 29.68 33.71 -5.81 -19.55 12.37 11.34 QBR-B-T QUEBECOR INC -CL B 24.38 27.36 30.91 -8.60 -3.64 10.85 10.45 CCL-B-T CCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B 24.60 58.77 67.75 -5.74 -12.61 17.73 17.04 PRMW-T PRIMO WATER CORP 25.08 18.71 21.23 -4.87 -15.10 61.83 24.78 AIF-T ALTUS GROUP LTD 26.23 50.03 61.92 -0.58 -29.35 64.79 26.22 JWEL-T JAMIESON WELLNESS INC 27.90 32.74 36.76 -4.15 -17.79 24.74 22.77 MFI-T MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC 28.36 27.26 27.76 -13.28 -4.24 27.26 18.85 SPB-T SUPERIOR PLUS CORP 28.42 11.38 14.20 0.71 -12.21 N/A 19.42 CIX-T CI FINANCIAL CORP 28.68 20.60 24.98 -3.99 -20.84 8.45 5.72 TA-T TRANSALTA CORP 29.16 12.85 12.92 -2.91 -9.61 N/A 46.06 BYD-T BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC 29.30 161.01 219.84 0.81 -18.16 71.44 58.24 WSP-T WSP GLOBAL INC 29.42 150.67 160.05 0.31 -18.06 37.05 27.75 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd AX-UN-T ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT 80.10 13.11 11.43 1.69 11.35 8.72 N/A WPK-T WINPAK LTD 73.53 39.10 38.94 4.34 5.54 19.72 19.06 LIF-T LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO 73.50 45.30 41.52 4.91 20.70 7.72 11.93 T-T TELUS CORP 73.41 32.22 28.74 0.65 8.56 30.17 26.56 REI-UN-T RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR 73.16 24.93 22.35 1.56 9.92 15.24 N/A D-UN-T DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV 73.09 25.56 23.34 3.04 6.84 13.14 N/A EDV-T ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 72.34 33.91 29.42 0.46 20.23 10.90 12.98 BTE-T BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 72.03 5.77 3.24 17.98 46.04 7.83 9.80 WTE-T WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME 71.90 30.00 23.75 7.62 12.23 16.74 16.16 NTR-T NUTRIEN LTD 70.12 103.35 83.03 6.70 8.51 13.87 7.25 Source: Bloomberg

