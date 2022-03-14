Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite was higher by 0.32 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is 1.6 per cent higher for 2022 so far. Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the index in the higher portion of the technically neutral range with a 56 reading that is closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold, technically attractive buy signal of 30.

There are six oversold benchmark constituents this week, most from the manufacturing sector. They are, in order, Linamar Corp., Magna International Inc., Cargojet Inc., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Martinrea International Inc., and FirstService Corp.

There are 28 companies trading in overbought territory above the RSI sell signal of 70. The five most overbought S&P/TSX Composite stocks are Dream Office REIT, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Empire Co. Ltd., Brookfield Renewable Partners and SSR Mining Inc.

There are 14 companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The five largest companies making new highs are Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., George Weston Ltd., Dollarama Inc., Empire Co. Ltd. and Choice Properties REIT.

There are eight stocks hitting new 52-week lows – Open Text Corp., Blackberry Ltd., Primo Water Corp., Dye and Durham Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., Cronos Group Inc., Lifeworks Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES3.4545.2486,018,935,800
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD5.997.6423,133,778,610
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC3.989.5720,057,729,477
EMP-A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'5.3015.8711,646,620,567
CHP-UN-TCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT3.844.2311,214,173,356
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR3.0912.658,112,595,598
SSRM-TSSR MINING INC6.6227.005,923,278,312
SRU-UN-TSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV2.463.315,634,428,508
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC6.463.055,548,030,469
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST4.9511.333,099,473,429
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT2.262.673,081,121,201
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC66.7949.622,339,976,858
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD2.4541.532,233,513,726
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV5.4317.541,395,602,664

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP-1.08-10.7614,359,356,416
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD-3.98-32.664,494,640,216
PRMW-TPRIMO WATER CORP-6.28-21.612,808,017,855
DND-TDYE & DURHAM LTD-2.20-39.471,811,935,999
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A-12.58-10.081,601,345,426
CRON-TCRONOS GROUP INC-2.73-21.291,481,063,137
LWRK-TLIFEWORKS INC-16.46-24.071,316,298,459
ACB-TAURORA CANNABIS INC-4.50-41.17844,057,890

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP17.9353.2072.11-12.81-31.638.168.72
MG-TMAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC25.5775.29103.81-6.83-27.2110.769.48
CJT-TCARGOJET INC28.03150.79182.67-17.16-8.5314.5523.21
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS28.0340.2343.57-9.19-19.3729.1818.98
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC28.968.3211.55-2.25-28.0917.206.55
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP29.14173.12224.10-4.96-31.3544.1929.41
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV89.4028.8923.635.4317.5414.86#N-A N-A
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC84.7939.4827.5766.7949.6221.5915.27
EMP-A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'83.3443.9539.405.3015.8718.8214.38
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER82.9151.8046.7110.6116.32#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
SSRM-TSSR MINING INC78.6327.9821.316.6227.0012.5518.11
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD78.36157.61134.145.997.6419.6617.04
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD78.32114.6991.158.2310.7221.0118.41
WPK-TWINPAK LTD77.9943.3539.026.5615.7921.2618.71
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST77.9660.8450.024.9511.3320.07#N-A N-A
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD77.57125.0585.356.8635.9116.748.30
CHP-UN-TCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT77.4015.6314.733.844.23#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES76.5219.0518.562.835.2534.3419.95
OGC-TOCEANAGOLD CORP76.372.742.300.7226.3616.879.03
OR-TOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD76.3217.7815.764.6617.5729.9932.09
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD75.5515.7912.022.4541.5332.5819.86
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD75.4910.048.573.2733.2252.0752.16
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP74.3045.8840.311.4123.3017.3717.58
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO73.8241.6841.78-0.1432.997.0310.54
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A73.1639.1636.576.9115.1843.6658.89
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC73.1512.639.874.3435.2713.5310.30
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES72.0174.2351.543.4545.2413.087.28
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A71.8410.599.6911.1213.9821.6125.33
CHE-UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD71.768.037.288.2811.09#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC70.816.885.456.0531.7722.7519.35
SRU-UN-TSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV70.7432.9330.752.463.3115.34#N-A N-A
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR70.6725.8422.553.0912.6515.80#N-A N-A
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B70.4749.7734.221.1446.459.175.61
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY70.4619.4719.815.956.34#N-A N-A28.42

Source: Bloomberg

