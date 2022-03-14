The S&P/TSX Composite was higher by 0.32 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is 1.6 per cent higher for 2022 so far. Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the index in the higher portion of the technically neutral range with a 56 reading that is closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold, technically attractive buy signal of 30.

There are six oversold benchmark constituents this week, most from the manufacturing sector. They are, in order, Linamar Corp., Magna International Inc., Cargojet Inc., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Martinrea International Inc., and FirstService Corp.

There are 28 companies trading in overbought territory above the RSI sell signal of 70. The five most overbought S&P/TSX Composite stocks are Dream Office REIT, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Empire Co. Ltd., Brookfield Renewable Partners and SSR Mining Inc.

There are 14 companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The five largest companies making new highs are Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., George Weston Ltd., Dollarama Inc., Empire Co. Ltd. and Choice Properties REIT.

There are eight stocks hitting new 52-week lows – Open Text Corp., Blackberry Ltd., Primo Water Corp., Dye and Durham Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., Cronos Group Inc., Lifeworks Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 3.45 45.24 86,018,935,800 WN-T WESTON (GEORGE) LTD 5.99 7.64 23,133,778,610 DOL-T DOLLARAMA INC 3.98 9.57 20,057,729,477 EMP-A-T EMPIRE CO LTD 'A' 5.30 15.87 11,646,620,567 CHP-UN-T CHOICE PROPERTIES REIT 3.84 4.23 11,214,173,356 REI-UN-T RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR 3.09 12.65 8,112,595,598 SSRM-T SSR MINING INC 6.62 27.00 5,923,278,312 SRU-UN-T SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV 2.46 3.31 5,634,428,508 TCN-T TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC 6.46 3.05 5,548,030,469 BEI-UN-T BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST 4.95 11.33 3,099,473,429 NWH-UN-T NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT 2.26 2.67 3,081,121,201 ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 66.79 49.62 2,339,976,858 WDO-T WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD 2.45 41.53 2,233,513,726 D-UN-T DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV 5.43 17.54 1,395,602,664

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap OTEX-T OPEN TEXT CORP -1.08 -10.76 14,359,356,416 BB-T BLACKBERRY LTD -3.98 -32.66 4,494,640,216 PRMW-T PRIMO WATER CORP -6.28 -21.61 2,808,017,855 DND-T DYE & DURHAM LTD -2.20 -39.47 1,811,935,999 TCL-A-T TRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A -12.58 -10.08 1,601,345,426 CRON-T CRONOS GROUP INC -2.73 -21.29 1,481,063,137 LWRK-T LIFEWORKS INC -16.46 -24.07 1,316,298,459 ACB-T AURORA CANNABIS INC -4.50 -41.17 844,057,890

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd LNR-T LINAMAR CORP 17.93 53.20 72.11 -12.81 -31.63 8.16 8.72 MG-T MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 25.57 75.29 103.81 -6.83 -27.21 10.76 9.48 CJT-T CARGOJET INC 28.03 150.79 182.67 -17.16 -8.53 14.55 23.21 ATA-T ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS 28.03 40.23 43.57 -9.19 -19.37 29.18 18.98 MRE-T MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC 28.96 8.32 11.55 -2.25 -28.09 17.20 6.55 FSV-T FIRSTSERVICE CORP 29.14 173.12 224.10 -4.96 -31.35 44.19 29.41 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd D-UN-T DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV 89.40 28.89 23.63 5.43 17.54 14.86 #N-A N-A ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 84.79 39.48 27.57 66.79 49.62 21.59 15.27 EMP-A-T EMPIRE CO LTD 'A' 83.34 43.95 39.40 5.30 15.87 18.82 14.38 BEP-UN-T BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER 82.91 51.80 46.71 10.61 16.32 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A SSRM-T SSR MINING INC 78.63 27.98 21.31 6.62 27.00 12.55 18.11 WN-T WESTON (GEORGE) LTD 78.36 157.61 134.14 5.99 7.64 19.66 17.04 L-T LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD 78.32 114.69 91.15 8.23 10.72 21.01 18.41 WPK-T WINPAK LTD 77.99 43.35 39.02 6.56 15.79 21.26 18.71 BEI-UN-T BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST 77.96 60.84 50.02 4.95 11.33 20.07 #N-A N-A NTR-T NUTRIEN LTD 77.57 125.05 85.35 6.86 35.91 16.74 8.30 CHP-UN-T CHOICE PROPERTIES REIT 77.40 15.63 14.73 3.84 4.23 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A AQN-T ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES 76.52 19.05 18.56 2.83 5.25 34.34 19.95 OGC-T OCEANAGOLD CORP 76.37 2.74 2.30 0.72 26.36 16.87 9.03 OR-T OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 76.32 17.78 15.76 4.66 17.57 29.99 32.09 WDO-T WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD 75.55 15.79 12.02 2.45 41.53 32.58 19.86 SSL-T SANDSTORM GOLD LTD 75.49 10.04 8.57 3.27 33.22 52.07 52.16 PPL-T PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP 74.30 45.88 40.31 1.41 23.30 17.37 17.58 LIF-T LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO 73.82 41.68 41.78 -0.14 32.99 7.03 10.54 BLX-T BORALEX INC -A 73.16 39.16 36.57 6.91 15.18 43.66 58.89 CG-T CENTERRA GOLD INC 73.15 12.63 9.87 4.34 35.27 13.53 10.30 CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 72.01 74.23 51.54 3.45 45.24 13.08 7.28 AGI-T ALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A 71.84 10.59 9.69 11.12 13.98 21.61 25.33 CHE-UN-T CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD 71.76 8.03 7.28 8.28 11.09 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A YRI-T YAMANA GOLD INC 70.81 6.88 5.45 6.05 31.77 22.75 19.35 SRU-UN-T SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV 70.74 32.93 30.75 2.46 3.31 15.34 #N-A N-A REI-UN-T RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR 70.67 25.84 22.55 3.09 12.65 15.80 #N-A N-A TECK-B-T TECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B 70.47 49.77 34.22 1.14 46.45 9.17 5.61 INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY 70.46 19.47 19.81 5.95 6.34 #N-A N-A 28.42 Source: Bloomberg

