The S&P/TSX Composite climbed a robust 4.0 per cent for the five trading days ending with Monday’s close and stands 4.3 per cent higher for 2022. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66 leaves it very close to overbought territory – the sell signal is 70.

There are two index constituents trading with technically attractive, oversold RSIs below the buy signal of 30. Great-West Lifeco Inc. is now oversold after dropping 2.3 per cent for the week and Boyd Group Services Inc. is also under the buy signal after falling 5.0 per cent.

There are only five technically vulnerable overbought stocks this week which is a remarkably small number given the index’s surge higher. In order, these are Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, ECN Capital Corp., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., and Nutrien Ltd.

There are 17 S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The five largest companies making new highs are Enbridge Inc., Bank of Montreal, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources, and Nutrien Ltd.

There is only one stock hitting new lows and that is Boyd Group Services.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC 1.14 17.14 115,479,633,244 BMO-T BANK OF MONTREAL 2.81 13.24 99,900,987,314 CP-T CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD 3.01 11.20 95,094,916,797 CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 7.17 48.80 91,160,297,480 NTR-T NUTRIEN LTD 4.15 39.24 72,352,659,246 BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA 4.72 6.25 35,833,673,673 FM-T FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 13.57 39.38 28,917,896,498 TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 9.08 34.56 17,588,920,649 CCO-T CAMECO CORP 11.57 33.61 14,398,156,749 ARX-T ARC RESOURCES LTD 8.80 43.04 11,413,225,069 TIH-T TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD 2.22 4.14 9,866,913,478 TRQ-T TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD 7.76 76.25 7,377,144,810 TCN-T TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC 3.28 7.39 5,717,227,660 MX-T METHANEX CORP 10.33 40.42 5,213,897,566 POU-T PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A 12.75 24.64 4,273,489,721 STLC-T STELCO HOLDINGS INC 10.61 25.35 3,818,610,281 OGC-T OCEANAGOLD CORP 8.61 31.82 2,014,043,454

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap BYD-T BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC -5.00 -25.98 3,180,998,180

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd GWO-T GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC 27.44 35.67 37.95 -2.25 -4.98 19.66 9.51 BYD-T BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC 29.85 148.56 215.39 -5.00 -25.98 66.58 57.53 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 83.87 39.42 27.87 0.44 50.66 21.84 15.51 BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA 73.51 81.18 72.33 4.72 6.25 38.84 176.74 ECN-T ECN CAPITAL CORP 72.20 6.65 4.50 13.16 24.18 #N/A N/A 17.38 FM-T FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 71.55 42.34 29.04 13.57 39.38 25.79 13.44 NTR-T NUTRIEN LTD 70.73 130.54 86.86 4.15 39.24 17.70 8.32 Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.