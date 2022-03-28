The S&P/TSX Composite rose another 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now sports a respectable year to date return of 4.3 per cent.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 64 leaves it in the higher end of the technically neutral range, much closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the attractive, oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are no oversold opportunities in the index this week, unfortunately. Transcontinental Inc. is closest with an RSI of 32 after falling 2.7 per cent.

At nine members, the list of technically vulnerable, overbought stocks is also short this week. When both overbought and oversold lists are short when the benchmark moves significantly, this usually indicates reversals in short term sector performance trends.

The most overbought S&P/TSX Composite companies are Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Pason Systems Inc., Tourmaline Oil Corp., Mullen Group Inc. and Nutrien Ltd.

There are 20 benchmark stocks showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The biggest five companies hitting new highs are Canadian National Railway Co., Enbridge Inc., Canadian Pacific Railway, Nutrien Ltd., and TC Energy Corp.

Transcontinental Inc. is the only index member stock price at 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CNR-T CANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO 3.17 9.74 118,777,054,000 ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC 2.36 18.87 117,059,603,669 CP-T CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD 3.05 13.77 96,052,466,551 NTR-T NUTRIEN LTD 8.04 42.11 74,491,704,643 TRP-T TC ENERGY CORP 5.17 23.02 70,982,517,077 SU-T SUNCOR ENERGY INC 8.41 35.43 60,913,448,818 FM-T FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 3.23 40.40 29,374,058,345 PPL-T PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP 3.39 25.41 26,092,662,657 SJR-B-T SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 1.50 2.73 19,530,288,047 TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 14.20 46.10 19,154,148,882 ARX-T ARC RESOURCES LTD 12.20 52.00 12,098,433,851 CU-T CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A 0.84 3.25 10,079,100,238 WCP-T WHITECAP RESOURCES INC 12.68 45.44 6,788,301,797 CPG-T CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 11.67 45.36 5,608,114,398 POU-T PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A 10.03 30.30 4,480,612,368 PSK-T PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 4.21 30.74 4,255,464,114 FRU-T FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD 6.72 34.78 2,342,672,117 BIR-T BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD 23.32 31.16 2,244,717,180 PEY-T PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP 19.93 38.26 2,183,445,910 AAV-T ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD 14.05 13.90 1,610,596,557

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap TCL-A-T TRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A -2.65 -11.30 1,533,697,779

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd TCL-A-T TRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A 32.11 17.59 21.26 -2.65 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 83.93 39.48 28.09 0.18 50.82 21.97 15.60 PSI-T PASON SYSTEMS INC 73.64 15.60 10.29 7.07 36.03 40.14 21.25 TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 73.21 57.76 40.28 14.20 46.10 11.02 8.84 MTL-T MULLEN GROUP LTD 72.36 13.44 12.64 5.33 16.54 22.79 15.91 NTR-T NUTRIEN LTD 71.84 135.12 87.98 8.04 42.11 18.40 8.06 PPL-T PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP 70.97 47.41 40.70 3.39 25.41 17.94 18.16 ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC 70.75 57.79 51.19 2.36 18.87 20.47 19.03 CU-T CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A 70.42 37.42 35.47 0.84 3.25 23.65 16.98 SJR-B-T SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 70.33 39.13 36.96 1.50 2.73 19.15 25.33 Source: Bloomberg

