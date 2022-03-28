Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite rose another 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now sports a respectable year to date return of 4.3 per cent.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 64 leaves it in the higher end of the technically neutral range, much closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the attractive, oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are no oversold opportunities in the index this week, unfortunately. Transcontinental Inc. is closest with an RSI of 32 after falling 2.7 per cent.

At nine members, the list of technically vulnerable, overbought stocks is also short this week. When both overbought and oversold lists are short when the benchmark moves significantly, this usually indicates reversals in short term sector performance trends.

The most overbought S&P/TSX Composite companies are Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Pason Systems Inc., Tourmaline Oil Corp., Mullen Group Inc. and Nutrien Ltd.

There are 20 benchmark stocks showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The biggest five companies hitting new highs are Canadian National Railway Co., Enbridge Inc., Canadian Pacific Railway, Nutrien Ltd., and TC Energy Corp.

Transcontinental Inc. is the only index member stock price at 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO3.179.74118,777,054,000
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC2.3618.87117,059,603,669
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD3.0513.7796,052,466,551
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD8.0442.1174,491,704,643
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP5.1723.0270,982,517,077
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC8.4135.4360,913,448,818
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD3.2340.4029,374,058,345
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP3.3925.4126,092,662,657
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B1.502.7319,530,288,047
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP14.2046.1019,154,148,882
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD12.2052.0012,098,433,851
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A0.843.2510,079,100,238
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC12.6845.446,788,301,797
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP11.6745.365,608,114,398
POU-TPARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A10.0330.304,480,612,368
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD4.2130.744,255,464,114
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD6.7234.782,342,672,117
BIR-TBIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD23.3231.162,244,717,180
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP19.9338.262,183,445,910
AAV-TADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD14.0513.901,610,596,557

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A-2.65-11.301,533,697,779

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A32.1117.5921.26-2.65
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC83.9339.4828.090.1850.8221.9715.60
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC73.6415.6010.297.0736.0340.1421.25
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP73.2157.7640.2814.2046.1011.028.84
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD72.3613.4412.645.3316.5422.7915.91
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD71.84135.1287.988.0442.1118.408.06
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP70.9747.4140.703.3925.4117.9418.16
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC70.7557.7951.192.3618.8720.4719.03
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A70.4237.4235.470.843.2523.6516.98
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B70.3339.1336.961.502.7319.1525.33

Source: Bloomberg

