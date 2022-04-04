The S&P/TSX Composite eased lower by 0.2 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and sits 4.1 per cent higher for 2022 so far. The benchmark remains in the higher end of technically neutral range according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 59 reading that is closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the attractive oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There is only one index member trading in officially oversold territory and that’s Richelieu Hardware Ltd. I was a bit surprised to see CIBC just slightly above the buy signal with a 31 RSI.

There are 12 benchmark constituents trading with technically vulnerable RSI readings above the 70 sell signal. The most overbought stocks this week are, in order, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Fortis Inc., Hydro One Ltd., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Canadian Utilities Ltd. and Rogers Communications Inc.

The 19 index stocks showing strong momentum by making new 52-week highs are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. Enbridge Inc., Imperial Oil Ltd., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Rogers Communications and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. head the list.

Three companies – CGI Inc., Dye & Durham Ltd. and Transcontinental Inc. – hit new lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC 0.50 19.46 118,011,637,130 IMO-T IMPERIAL OIL LTD 4.53 35.78 41,266,092,842 BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA 5.41 10.27 37,560,769,894 RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 4.92 19.48 36,028,016,532 FM-T FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 4.52 46.75 30,763,278,516 FTS-T FORTIS INC 3.98 3.75 29,731,571,318 PPL-T PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP 0.40 25.92 26,358,347,525 DOL-T DOLLARAMA INC 7.24 14.48 21,085,505,104 H-T HYDRO ONE LTD 4.65 4.77 20,408,908,694 TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 2.70 50.04 19,465,868,064 FFH-T FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD 7.01 14.20 18,307,515,933 TRQ-T TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD 1.78 84.38 7,731,312,155 YRI-T YAMANA GOLD INC 2.96 36.63 7,035,628,783 ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 0.56 51.66 2,349,462,450 PEY-T PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP 5.37 45.68 2,342,432,525 BIR-T BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD 2.48 34.42 2,292,597,629 OGC-T OCEANAGOLD CORP 2.83 32.27 2,014,043,454 AAV-T ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD 6.04 20.78 1,698,377,886 SII-T SPROTT INC 1.45 13.07 1,672,219,606

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap GIB-A-T CGI INC -1.12 -11.35 24,580,030,965 DND-T DYE & DURHAM LTD -7.46 -43.32 1,765,155,306 TCL-A-T TRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A -1.42 -12.56 1,526,154,470

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd RCH-T RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD 28.41 44.26 44.38 -5.80 1.18 17.62 16.33 CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE 31.38 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 84.30 39.63 28.36 0.56 51.66 22.11 15.70 FFH-T FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD 79.29 689.00 572.32 7.01 14.20 25.74 12.81 FTS-T FORTIS INC 76.52 62.62 57.73 3.98 3.75 24.24 22.28 H-T HYDRO ONE LTD 76.43 34.10 31.29 4.65 4.77 21.18 20.69 BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA 76.38 84.81 72.96 5.41 10.27 40.87 185.96 CU-T CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A 76.27 38.01 35.53 2.16 5.48 24.02 17.25 RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 75.11 71.12 62.79 4.92 19.48 19.68 17.96 EMA-T EMERA INC 74.40 62.64 59.23 3.98 0.62 15.88 20.53 WTE-T WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME 73.28 33.29 24.24 5.20 30.61 19.59 19.96 PSI-T PASON SYSTEMS INC 73.23 16.22 10.44 4.23 41.78 41.73 22.10 TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 72.15 58.65 40.94 2.70 50.04 11.19 7.62 FM-T FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 71.67 44.48 29.68 4.52 46.75 27.29 13.87 Source: Bloomberg

