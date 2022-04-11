The S&P/TSX Composite eased lower by 0.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 3.9 per cent higher for 2022. In term of technical analysis, the benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 55 is close to the mid-way point between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

The list of six oversold, technically attractive index members includes a major bank this week. In order, the most oversold stocks are Richelieu Hardware Ltd., TFI International Inc., Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Home Capital Group Inc., Corus Entertainment Inc. and Equitable Group Inc.

The table of overbought, technically vulnerable TSX companies trading with RSIs above 70 is much longer at 27 members. The five most extended S&P/TSX Composite stocks are dominated by defensive names. They are Hydro One Ltd., Canadian Utilities Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Atco Ltd. and Fortis Inc.

There are 29 index companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The five largest stocks making new highs are Enbridge Inc., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., TC Energy Corp., BCE Inc. and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

There are two stocks hitting new 52-week lows, Element Fleet Management Corp. and Dye & Durham Ltd.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC 1.08 20.76 118,416,757,752 CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 2.42 52.63 91,981,878,076 TRP-T TC ENERGY CORP 3.25 26.99 71,463,122,761 BCE-T BCE INC 4.26 12.76 66,712,845,700 ATD-T ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC 3.35 8.57 59,771,447,911 T-T TELUS CORP 3.33 16.68 47,368,373,231 WCN-T WASTE CONNECTIONS INC 4.18 5.85 46,704,183,617 IMO-T IMPERIAL OIL LTD 4.30 41.62 42,189,511,168 CVE-T CENOVUS ENERGY INC 4.39 42.88 41,772,773,814 L-T LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD 6.19 13.97 39,268,960,258 RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 2.91 22.96 37,387,850,669 PPL-T PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP 2.29 28.80 27,048,356,622 WN-T WESTON (GEORGE) LTD 5.13 10.40 23,593,429,007 TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 3.30 55.00 20,059,460,974 SJR-B-T SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 1.34 3.54 19,651,421,585 EMP-A-T EMPIRE CO LTD 'A' 3.94 18.21 12,126,394,778 ARX-T ARC RESOURCES LTD 2.40 53.25 11,671,466,303 CU-T CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A 2.90 8.54 10,573,257,915 ALA-T ALTAGAS LTD 6.00 11.01 8,413,292,310 SSRM-T SSR MINING INC 3.09 28.43 6,110,172,715 POU-T PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A 1.69 30.62 4,258,836,254 PSK-T PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 1.54 31.79 4,140,838,818 TPZ-T TOPAZ ENERGY CORP 2.82 24.38 3,028,521,008 BIR-T BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD 9.46 47.13 2,452,175,190 PEY-T PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP 4.79 52.65 2,344,125,034 OGC-T OCEANAGOLD CORP 5.50 39.55 2,225,306,754 NWC-T NORTH WEST CO INC/THE 5.00 16.59 1,903,970,575 AAV-T ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD 13.63 37.25 1,895,885,877 SII-T SPROTT INC 1.50 14.76 1,690,199,071

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap EFN-T ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR -1.24 -6.78 4,749,194,348 DND-T DYE & DURHAM LTD -15.18 -51.93 1,464,394,413

Overbought and oversold stocks OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd RCH-T RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD 20.34 40.71 44.43 -6.43 -5.32 15.24 #N-A N-A TFII-T TFI INTERNATIONAL INC 25.96 105.46 132.32 -17.32 -26.62 15.96 12.85 CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE 26.84 147.92 150.33 -3.06 0.53 9.82 9.74 HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 26.94 35.36 39.06 -6.22 -8.52 7.40 6.85 CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH 28.43 4.57 5.41 -5.51 -1.56 6.04 5.60 EQB-T EQUITABLE GROUP INC 30.39 65.38 73.82 -7.24 -2.62 6.13 7.22 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd H-T HYDRO ONE LTD 84.25 34.86 31.41 3.60 8.54 21.65 21.36 CU-T CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A 84.00 39.31 35.61 2.90 8.54 24.84 17.84 ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 82.97 39.73 28.65 0.00 51.66 21.95 15.59 ACO-X-T ATCO LTD -CLASS I 81.34 44.74 42.14 4.23 6.30 29.40 13.80 FTS-T FORTIS INC 79.84 64.55 57.92 2.97 6.82 24.99 22.97 RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 78.96 73.84 63.00 2.91 22.96 20.44 18.63 EMA-T EMERA INC 77.92 64.34 59.40 2.56 3.19 16.31 21.09 T-T TELUS CORP 76.90 34.41 29.58 3.33 16.68 32.22 28.00 BCE-T BCE INC 76.88 73.29 65.18 4.26 12.76 22.83 21.82 WCN-T WASTE CONNECTIONS INC 75.94 181.72 163.02 4.18 5.85 51.10 38.61 RNW-T TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC 75.48 19.17 19.04 3.69 3.37 34.20 27.74 PSI-T PASON SYSTEMS INC 74.71 16.46 10.61 2.21 44.92 42.34 22.42 L-T LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD 73.63 117.69 94.87 6.19 13.97 21.55 18.82 WN-T WESTON (GEORGE) LTD 73.58 160.69 137.88 5.13 10.40 20.04 17.32 KEY-T KEYERA CORP 73.45 33.51 30.67 5.13 18.28 18.51 18.90 QBR-B-T QUEBECOR INC -CL B 73.12 31.96 30.38 6.58 13.54 12.67 12.11 TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 73.08 60.41 41.66 3.30 55.00 11.52 7.85 NWC-T NORTH WEST CO INC/THE 73.00 39.78 35.44 5.00 16.59 14.97 15.29 ALA-T ALTAGAS LTD 72.99 30.03 26.37 6.00 11.01 34.61 16.30 AQN-T ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES 72.89 19.80 18.61 2.20 10.34 36.07 20.93 IMO-T IMPERIAL OIL LTD 72.66 62.95 44.52 4.30 41.62 18.30 7.47 BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA 71.63 83.56 73.39 0.25 10.54 39.88 181.48 SJR-B-T SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 71.48 39.38 37.11 1.34 3.54 19.27 25.29 BLX-T BORALEX INC -A 71.31 40.23 36.71 4.82 21.58 44.85 62.86 EMP-A-T EMPIRE CO LTD 'A' 71.24 45.82 39.63 3.94 18.21 19.62 15.00 MTY-T MTY FOOD GROUP INC 71.13 55.45 60.38 7.61 -6.50 15.51 14.93 PPL-T PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP 71.02 48.94 41.05 2.29 28.80 18.52 18.40 ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC 70.61 58.43 51.63 1.08 20.76 20.70 19.03 Source: Bloomberg

