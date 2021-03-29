The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Audio for this article is not available at this time.
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer
The S&P/TSX Composite eased lower by 0.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 8.3 per cent higher for 2021. Technically speaking, the benchmark is in neutral territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 57 mark that is not far from the middle point between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.
There are no index member stocks at officially oversold RSIs although Martinrea International Inc. is right on the border at 30.3. Real Matters Inc. is the next most oversold company with an RSI at 33.
There are 15 benchmark stocks trading at technically vulnerable levels above the RSI sell signal of 70. Shaw Communications Inc. is the most overbought company in the index thanks to takeover plans. Fortis Inc., George Weston Ltd., Premium Brands Holdings Corp. and Emera Inc. are next.
The overbought list is rife with bank stocks as Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank, Laurentian Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal are all involved.
For weeks, there had been no S&P/TSX Composite companies hitting either new 52-week lows or highs – I actually had to check that my spreadsheet was still working. This week, however, we have 20 stocks making new highs are they are ranked by market capitalization below. The banks again dominate – Royal Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal are all among the biggest five stocks making new highs.