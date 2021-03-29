 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite eased lower by 0.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 8.3 per cent higher for 2021. Technically speaking, the benchmark is in neutral territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 57 mark that is not far from the middle point between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are no index member stocks at officially oversold RSIs although Martinrea International Inc. is right on the border at 30.3. Real Matters Inc. is the next most oversold company with an RSI at 33.

There are 15 benchmark stocks trading at technically vulnerable levels above the RSI sell signal of 70. Shaw Communications Inc. is the most overbought company in the index thanks to takeover plans. Fortis Inc., George Weston Ltd., Premium Brands Holdings Corp. and Emera Inc. are next.

Story continues below advertisement

The overbought list is rife with bank stocks as Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank, Laurentian Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal are all involved.

For weeks, there had been no S&P/TSX Composite companies hitting either new 52-week lows or highs – I actually had to check that my spreadsheet was still working. This week, however, we have 20 stocks making new highs are they are ranked by market capitalization below. The banks again dominate – Royal Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal are all among the biggest five stocks making new highs.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA0.4513.06166,735,239,785
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA1.0017.1296,407,524,274
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC2.6916.5494,329,679,269
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A1.209.2786,580,055,280
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL1.2418.0273,079,413,939
QSR-TRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN6.1910.6240,199,143,375
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC0.5711.4330,967,201,693
BPY-UN-TBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS1.9726.1821,790,793,941
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD6.6915.0716,581,383,949
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD3.4327.6515,460,852,708
GFL-TGFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC-SUB VT5.3317.2014,190,279,980
CHP-UN-TCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT4.677.799,989,205,017
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING1.2923.539,002,331,903
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD5.606.197,785,607,715
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC1.5227.177,458,205,509
CRT-UN-TCT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR0.986.013,742,988,505
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC2.609.033,320,626,316
CRR-UN-TCROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVESTME0.8911.802,511,779,983
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME4.9429.571,280,509,007
SIA-TSIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC2.183.73972,067,284

This week's overbought stocks

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B79.1033.1823.82-1.6950.4524.6324.38
FTS-TFORTIS INC77.9354.7052.732.076.2221.1119.09
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD77.38108.8298.146.6915.0718.5514.67
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP77.35118.7099.371.5517.8448.7026.63
EMA-TEMERA INC76.2455.5953.931.373.9920.7319.62
STN-TSTANTEC INC74.9053.7643.200.4530.2328.2723.04
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B72.240.850.4813.3377.08#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CHP-UN-TCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT71.2813.8912.924.677.7914.22#N/A N/A
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK70.9182.8867.650.5616.4712.4712.46
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA70.76117.06101.240.4513.0614.4712.00
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA70.7440.4630.68-0.1529.6813.0711.62
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA70.5879.5262.861.0017.1214.7611.19
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I70.4241.6238.962.0615.4221.7213.97
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL70.04112.9688.261.2418.0213.7411.01
EXE-TEXTENDICARE INC70.017.726.073.6217.7418.64#N/A N/A

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies