Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 0.1 per cent for the shortened trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 3.8 per cent higher for 2022 so far. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53 leaves it in the technically neutral range, close to the midpoint between the oversold, attractive buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 12 index stocks trading at oversold levels this week in a list thyat includes a number of major banks. The oversold companies, in order, are Richelieu Hardware Ltd., Equitable Group Inc., Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Home Capital Group Inc., Canadian Western Bank, Corus Entertainment Inc., Bank of Nova Scotia, Descartes Systems Group, TFI International Inc., Martinrea International Inc., Linamar Corp. and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

There are 22 benchmark stocks trading at technically vulnerable levels with RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The seven most overbought companies are Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Westshore Terminals Investment Corp., Pembina Pipeline Corp., Atco Ltd, Altagas Ltd. and Tourmaline Oil Corp.

There are a lot of S&P/TSX Composite constituents, 29, showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs are they are ranked by market capitalization below. The five biggest companies hitting new highs are Canadian Natural Resources, Nutrien Ltd., BCE Inc., Suncor Energy Inc. and Franco-Nevada Corp.

There are nine stocks making new lows this week, the largest of which are Element Fleet Management Co., CI Financial Corp., Linamar Corp., Equitable Group Inc. and Lion Electric Co.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES4.6156.7996,626,957,098
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD7.6249.3578,014,704,832
BCE-TBCE INC0.6413.0666,785,626,658
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC3.5335.9461,143,256,689
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP1.9320.7640,338,276,031
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B2.1024.9337,756,824,948
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP5.0319.5729,170,897,694
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B9.4951.3929,164,410,951
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP3.8632.5027,650,044,555
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP6.5861.7821,210,169,018
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD1.8814.4818,529,341,594
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD4.7456.5712,347,473,217
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD2.206.5210,007,892,941
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD3.0012.908,564,731,572
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC7.5747.787,505,950,489
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC7.1046.136,800,828,804
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A6.0617.324,462,579,932
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD4.6235.634,384,417,572
TPZ-TTOPAZ ENERGY CORP6.1228.873,153,551,691
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP10.7329.682,820,193,965
BIR-TBIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD7.2054.732,654,306,768
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP2.6653.302,418,595,432
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME9.9442.822,294,361,675
KNT-TK92 MINING16.6740.192,242,563,090
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP7.5719.042,237,070,263
SEA-TSEABRIDGE GOLD INC14.2429.762,144,814,137
AAV-TADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD7.5638.331,955,997,004
SII-TSPROTT INC3.8118.621,741,550,493
AX-UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT1.9813.551,634,415,286

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR-4.17-10.144,597,284,091
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP-4.48-30.023,621,104,620
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP-5.65-33.113,268,607,808
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC-7.76-10.682,090,394,630
LEV-TLION ELECTRIC CO/THE-7.27-27.521,721,424,571
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A-1.62-14.331,479,629,681
DND-TDYE & DURHAM LTD-9.82-52.911,460,245,987
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING-1.66-28.75981,173,774
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC-4.04-31.54629,274,354

Overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD16.5538.7544.40-6.74-10.9514.50#N/A N/A
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC21.1561.3273.70-7.76-10.685.756.77
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE24.12144.65150.35-1.05-0.909.609.52
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC25.4534.6039.02-2.56-11.097.246.70
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK25.8433.4637.05-3.63-7.068.828.54
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH26.374.525.39-4.64-3.905.975.56
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA26.8885.1684.71-2.66-3.8310.4610.13
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE27.0277.3096.03-12.39-26.1157.9249.78
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC28.30102.47132.15-6.48-27.5915.5012.51
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC28.897.8310.97-4.04-31.5416.186.72
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP29.5249.9469.01-5.65-33.117.678.23
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK29.5593.9992.80-2.53-1.3211.7011.23
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC83.1439.7428.880.0051.8121.9415.58
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B82.1374.7063.182.1024.9320.6718.90
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME81.2936.2725.029.9442.8221.3421.74
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP77.6450.0941.243.8632.5018.9618.83
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I77.2245.3042.152.107.2729.7714.02
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD76.4430.5426.463.0012.9035.2016.58
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP75.9063.9642.276.5861.7812.208.33
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC75.4416.8110.762.0046.5843.2522.53
BCE-TBCE INC75.1373.4165.430.6413.0622.8721.84
SEA-TSEABRIDGE GOLD INC75.1327.1222.1014.2429.76#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
OGC-TOCEANAGOLD CORP75.023.302.3511.4950.0020.5111.78
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD74.839.468.2213.0223.88#N/A N/A14.01
EMA-TEMERA INC74.7964.5359.56-0.313.1916.3621.16
KEY-TKEYERA CORP73.4233.7330.682.5220.2018.6319.16
SSRM-TSSR MINING INC72.1330.4022.1010.4736.2313.7718.71
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC71.987.825.607.5747.7826.1022.12
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC71.71110.79107.633.7710.7912.2212.10
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD71.63141.3491.907.6249.3519.107.43
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD71.13698.32578.471.8814.4825.8212.86
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A70.8539.2235.69-0.038.2124.7817.76
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP70.646.245.057.5926.4213.0814.89
CCO-TCAMECO CORP70.2639.6328.482.8843.69#N/A N/A619.22

Source: Bloomberg

