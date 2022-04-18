The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 0.1 per cent for the shortened trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 3.8 per cent higher for 2022 so far. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53 leaves it in the technically neutral range, close to the midpoint between the oversold, attractive buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 12 index stocks trading at oversold levels this week in a list thyat includes a number of major banks. The oversold companies, in order, are Richelieu Hardware Ltd., Equitable Group Inc., Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Home Capital Group Inc., Canadian Western Bank, Corus Entertainment Inc., Bank of Nova Scotia, Descartes Systems Group, TFI International Inc., Martinrea International Inc., Linamar Corp. and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

There are 22 benchmark stocks trading at technically vulnerable levels with RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The seven most overbought companies are Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Westshore Terminals Investment Corp., Pembina Pipeline Corp., Atco Ltd, Altagas Ltd. and Tourmaline Oil Corp.

There are a lot of S&P/TSX Composite constituents, 29, showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs are they are ranked by market capitalization below. The five biggest companies hitting new highs are Canadian Natural Resources, Nutrien Ltd., BCE Inc., Suncor Energy Inc. and Franco-Nevada Corp.

There are nine stocks making new lows this week, the largest of which are Element Fleet Management Co., CI Financial Corp., Linamar Corp., Equitable Group Inc. and Lion Electric Co.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 4.61 56.79 96,626,957,098 NTR-T NUTRIEN LTD 7.62 49.35 78,014,704,832 BCE-T BCE INC 0.64 13.06 66,785,626,658 SU-T SUNCOR ENERGY INC 3.53 35.94 61,143,256,689 FNV-T FRANCO-NEVADA CORP 1.93 20.76 40,338,276,031 RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 2.10 24.93 37,756,824,948 WPM-T WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP 5.03 19.57 29,170,897,694 TECK-B-T TECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B 9.49 51.39 29,164,410,951 PPL-T PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP 3.86 32.50 27,650,044,555 TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 6.58 61.78 21,210,169,018 FFH-T FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD 1.88 14.48 18,529,341,594 ARX-T ARC RESOURCES LTD 4.74 56.57 12,347,473,217 TIH-T TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD 2.20 6.52 10,007,892,941 ALA-T ALTAGAS LTD 3.00 12.90 8,564,731,572 YRI-T YAMANA GOLD INC 7.57 47.78 7,505,950,489 WCP-T WHITECAP RESOURCES INC 7.10 46.13 6,800,828,804 AGI-T ALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A 6.06 17.32 4,462,579,932 PSK-T PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 4.62 35.63 4,384,417,572 TPZ-T TOPAZ ENERGY CORP 6.12 28.87 3,153,551,691 ELD-T ELDORADO GOLD CORP 10.73 29.68 2,820,193,965 BIR-T BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD 7.20 54.73 2,654,306,768 PEY-T PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP 2.66 53.30 2,418,595,432 WTE-T WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME 9.94 42.82 2,294,361,675 KNT-T K92 MINING 16.67 40.19 2,242,563,090 IMG-T IAMGOLD CORP 7.57 19.04 2,237,070,263 SEA-T SEABRIDGE GOLD INC 14.24 29.76 2,144,814,137 AAV-T ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD 7.56 38.33 1,955,997,004 SII-T SPROTT INC 3.81 18.62 1,741,550,493 AX-UN-T ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT 1.98 13.55 1,634,415,286

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap EFN-T ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR -4.17 -10.14 4,597,284,091 CIX-T CI FINANCIAL CORP -4.48 -30.02 3,621,104,620 LNR-T LINAMAR CORP -5.65 -33.11 3,268,607,808 EQB-T EQUITABLE GROUP INC -7.76 -10.68 2,090,394,630 LEV-T LION ELECTRIC CO/THE -7.27 -27.52 1,721,424,571 TCL-A-T TRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A -1.62 -14.33 1,479,629,681 DND-T DYE & DURHAM LTD -9.82 -52.91 1,460,245,987 ZZZ-T SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING -1.66 -28.75 981,173,774 MRE-T MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC -4.04 -31.54 629,274,354

Overbought and oversold stocks OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd RCH-T RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD 16.55 38.75 44.40 -6.74 -10.95 14.50 #N/A N/A EQB-T EQUITABLE GROUP INC 21.15 61.32 73.70 -7.76 -10.68 5.75 6.77 CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE 24.12 144.65 150.35 -1.05 -0.90 9.60 9.52 HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 25.45 34.60 39.02 -2.56 -11.09 7.24 6.70 CWB-T CANADIAN WESTERN BANK 25.84 33.46 37.05 -3.63 -7.06 8.82 8.54 CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH 26.37 4.52 5.39 -4.64 -3.90 5.97 5.56 BNS-T BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 26.88 85.16 84.71 -2.66 -3.83 10.46 10.13 DSG-T DESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE 27.02 77.30 96.03 -12.39 -26.11 57.92 49.78 TFII-T TFI INTERNATIONAL INC 28.30 102.47 132.15 -6.48 -27.59 15.50 12.51 MRE-T MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC 28.89 7.83 10.97 -4.04 -31.54 16.18 6.72 LNR-T LINAMAR CORP 29.52 49.94 69.01 -5.65 -33.11 7.67 8.23 TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 29.55 93.99 92.80 -2.53 -1.32 11.70 11.23 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 83.14 39.74 28.88 0.00 51.81 21.94 15.58 RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 82.13 74.70 63.18 2.10 24.93 20.67 18.90 WTE-T WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME 81.29 36.27 25.02 9.94 42.82 21.34 21.74 PPL-T PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP 77.64 50.09 41.24 3.86 32.50 18.96 18.83 ACO-X-T ATCO LTD -CLASS I 77.22 45.30 42.15 2.10 7.27 29.77 14.02 ALA-T ALTAGAS LTD 76.44 30.54 26.46 3.00 12.90 35.20 16.58 TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 75.90 63.96 42.27 6.58 61.78 12.20 8.33 PSI-T PASON SYSTEMS INC 75.44 16.81 10.76 2.00 46.58 43.25 22.53 BCE-T BCE INC 75.13 73.41 65.43 0.64 13.06 22.87 21.84 SEA-T SEABRIDGE GOLD INC 75.13 27.12 22.10 14.24 29.76 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A OGC-T OCEANAGOLD CORP 75.02 3.30 2.35 11.49 50.00 20.51 11.78 EFX-T ENERFLEX LTD 74.83 9.46 8.22 13.02 23.88 #N/A N/A 14.01 EMA-T EMERA INC 74.79 64.53 59.56 -0.31 3.19 16.36 21.16 KEY-T KEYERA CORP 73.42 33.73 30.68 2.52 20.20 18.63 19.16 SSRM-T SSR MINING INC 72.13 30.40 22.10 10.47 36.23 13.77 18.71 YRI-T YAMANA GOLD INC 71.98 7.82 5.60 7.57 47.78 26.10 22.12 CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC 71.71 110.79 107.63 3.77 10.79 12.22 12.10 NTR-T NUTRIEN LTD 71.63 141.34 91.90 7.62 49.35 19.10 7.43 FFH-T FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD 71.13 698.32 578.47 1.88 14.48 25.82 12.86 CU-T CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A 70.85 39.22 35.69 -0.03 8.21 24.78 17.76 BTO-T B2GOLD CORP 70.64 6.24 5.05 7.59 26.42 13.08 14.89 CCO-T CAMECO CORP 70.26 39.63 28.48 2.88 43.69 #N/A N/A 619.22 Source: Bloomberg

